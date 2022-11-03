The inevitable Election Night news dump is officially in full swing. Netflix has cancelled The Imperfects after one season, TVLine has confirmed. This is the second series to be axed by Netflix on Tuesday, following the cancellation of Partner Track. The Imperfects focused on three twenty-somethings — one of whom was played by Designated Survivor‘s Italia Ricci — who undergo an experiment gene therapy that turns them into monsters. In the aftermath, the trio must “band together to hunt down the scientist responsible and force him to make them human again,” per to the official logline. The cast also included Rhianna Jagpal (To...

