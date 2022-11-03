Read full article on original website
Death common during and within one month of emergency visit
Deaths during or shortly after emergency department care are common, particularly among older patients with comorbidities, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Jonathan Elmer, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues used the Optum all-age, all-payer national database (2010 to 2020) to assess...
Cleaning up toxic 'protein clumps' could prevent dementia
The clean-up of cellular "protein clumps" could prevent the onset of some types of dementia, according to a new study from The University of Queensland. Researchers from the Queensland Brain Institute made the discovery after focusing on the relationship between the enzyme Fyn and the protein Tau in frontotemporal dementia. The team, led by Professor Frederic Meunier and Dr. Ramón Martínez-Mármol, found that Fyn, an important player in learning and memory, became highly active when it is immobilized within the synapses which are the connection hubs between neurons where neuronal communication takes place.
Canadian study suggests it's time to rethink how we treat atrial fibrillation
A national study led by University of British Columbia (UBC) researchers at the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation is shedding light on how to more effectively treat atrial fibrillation (AF)—a common heart rhythm problem associated with increased risk of stroke and heart failure. The study, published today in the New...
Scared of needles? Claustrophobic? One longer session of exposure therapy could help as much as several short ones
For the one in 13 people who suffer from phobias, the mere mention of spiders, heights, enclosed spaces or other triggers can cause distress. Fortunately, phobias are highly treatable with a psychological therapy called "exposure therapy" This type of treatment involves interacting with the phobic triggers in a safe environment.
Indonesia child deaths blamed on syrup medicines rise to 195
Indonesia said Monday the number of child deaths from kidney failure or damage linked to harmful substances found in syrup medicines has risen to 195. The Southeast Asian country has seen a spike in cases of acute kidney injury (AKI) since August, prompting a probe and subsequent ban on all liquid medicine sales.
What our twice-a-year shifts to the clock do to the body
In most places across the United States, Daylight Saving Time weekend is the time to shuffle around the house, fiddling with microwave and alarm clock displays. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, Nov. 6, and clocks should be set back an hour. In the autumn,...
From deficits to a spectrum, thinking around autism has changed. Now there are calls for a 'profound autism' diagnosis
A heated debate about autism was reignited after the recent publication of an article advocating for use of the term “profound autism”. This term is not an official part of the autism diagnosis. But the 2021 Lancet Commission on autism – part the journal’s program to gather expertise on pressing global health and science issues – argued the term should refer to people with a diagnosis of autism who have very high support needs, such as 24-hour care for basic needs and safety. The Lancet Commission estimated that around 20% of autistic people meet criteria for “profound autism”. Now debate centres on...
Study finds NSAID use and age may delay conception in spondyloarthritis patients
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that treatment with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and older age were associated with longer time to conception in spondyloarthritis patients. Spondyloarthritis (SpA) is a group of inflammatory diseases of the joints and spine,...
Crowded emergency departments may affect patients throughout the hospital
Prior research has established that crowding in emergency departments can lead to worse outcomes for patients receiving emergency care. Patients in a crowded emergency department become sicker and are more likely to die than those treated in less crowded conditions, but the problems associated with emergency department crowding do not end at the unit's door. New research from Penn State showed that crowded emergency departments are associated with higher rates of death throughout the hospital.
Cell competition may explain cancer relapses, research suggests
A normal process called cell competition, in which healthy tissues eliminate unhealthy cells, could be responsible for cancer relapses in patients months or years after they were declared cancer-free, a new study by UT Southwestern researchers suggests. The findings, published in Cancer Discovery, could lead to better ways to treat...
Did having kidney disease and other conditions affect COVID-19 outcomes in different waves of the pandemic?
Individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are vulnerable to developing severe forms of COVID-19, and acute kidney injury is a common complication of COVID-19. A recent analysis examined the temporal effects of pre-existing CKD and other medical conditions on COVID-19 outcomes by waves throughout the pandemic. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.
'Once students knew their identity, they excelled': how to talk about excellence in Indigenous education
When we talk about Indigenous education in Australia, it almost always includes three words: “close the gap”. The federal government’s Indigenous education priorities highlight school attendance, literacy and numeracy and year 12 attainment. This frames students and their families as a “problem” to “fix”. In other areas of education, the word “excellence” is frequently used to frame policy. But a simple Google search of “excellence” and “Indigenous education” comes up with very few meaningful results. Why aren’t starting from the same point in Indigenous education? Our new research begins this process. ...
Unlocking the human inner ear for therapeutic intervention
An international team of surgeons and scientists from, among others, Uppsala University has confirmed secure surgical access to the central core of the human cochlea. The research, published today in Scientific Reports, is critical to the first in-human trials of new cell, gene and drug therapies for the inner ear, and will assist with treatment for improving hearing loss and deafness over the long-term.
More and more women in Australia are having induced labor. Does it matter?
Induction of labor for women having their first baby has risen in Australia from 26% in 2010 to 46% in 2020, according to the latest data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW). This compares to a rise from 21% to 34% over roughly the same period in the U.K. (for all births, not just first-time mothers).
Statistical models show rhythmicity of seizures likely changes with age and common triggers
For many who suffer from epilepsy, seizures come like clockwork. But everyone has a different clock. A new study co-led by Rice University and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) researchers sought to formalize how those clocks tick to give people with epilepsy a better idea of how and why their seizures happen, and perhaps to better recognize the early warnings.
Inhalable and nasal COVID vaccines could offer more durable protection than regular shots
As the pandemic continues, many countries are rolling out COVID booster vaccines. In the U.K., the autumn booster campaign is offering a fourth dose to those at higher risk from a COVID infection, including people with certain underlying medical conditions, and those aged over 50. The autumn booster shots are...
Maximizing heart failure meds within 2 weeks reduces risk of hospital readmission, death
Ramping up medication doses quickly after being hospitalized for acute heart failure resulted in a lower risk of dying or being readmitted for heart failure within the first six months after discharge, compared to usual care, according to a featured science research presentation today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022.
New experimental treatment can stop growth of schwannoma tumors
Two novel and orally administered drugs can not only block the growth, but also shrink the size, of a tumor type found in the nervous system, new research has shown. The tumors, schwannomas, most frequently grow on the nerves that bring hearing and balance information into the brain. Schwannomas are the most common nerve sheath tumor, and can occur in anyone but are also linked to a hereditary condition known as Neurofibromatosis Type II (NF2).
Neuronal mechanism involved in the learning of maternal behavior discovered
Various conditions such as postpartum depression or postpartum psychosis can lead to an alteration in maternal behavior and disrupt the mother-child bonding process. A research team has conducted a study in which they were able to identify the neuronal circuits in the brain that are activated during the learning of maternal behavior.
Genetics may explain link between unhealthy teen lifestyles and accelerated biological aging
Genetics may help explain the link between unhealthy lifestyles and accelerated biological aging in young adulthood, according to findings published today in eLife. Biological aging results from damage to cells and tissues in the body that accumulates over time. The results of the study could lead to new ways of identifying young people at risk of developing unhealthy habits that are associated with accelerated biological aging and suggest interventions to prevent poor health outcomes later on.
