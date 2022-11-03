ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A combination of micro and macro methods sheds new light on how different brain regions are connected

By Lisa Vincenz-Donnelly
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Neuronal mechanism involved in the learning of maternal behavior discovered

Various conditions such as postpartum depression or postpartum psychosis can lead to an alteration in maternal behavior and disrupt the mother-child bonding process. A research team has conducted a study in which they were able to identify the neuronal circuits in the brain that are activated during the learning of maternal behavior.
MedicalXpress

Specific modifier genes determine the effect of mutations that cause non-compaction cardiomyopathy

Non-compaction cardiomyopathy is a heart condition caused by defects that arise during fetal development and can have diverse health impacts in affected individuals, including sudden cardiac death. The Intercellular Signaling in Cardiovascular Development and Disease group at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) previously reported that this disease can be caused by two distinct mutations in the Mindbomb1 gene (Mib1).
MedicalXpress

Understanding the minutiae of seeing in 3D

So much has to go right as our visual systems develop. One of them is that many thousands of retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) have to relay signals through the eye's optic nerve via delicate projections, or axons, to precise locations on both sides of the brain that make visual sense of it all, especially to perceive depth.
MedicalXpress

Unlocking the human inner ear for therapeutic intervention

An international team of surgeons and scientists from, among others, Uppsala University has confirmed secure surgical access to the central core of the human cochlea. The research, published today in Scientific Reports, is critical to the first in-human trials of new cell, gene and drug therapies for the inner ear, and will assist with treatment for improving hearing loss and deafness over the long-term.
MedicalXpress

Study finds NSAID use and age may delay conception in spondyloarthritis patients

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that treatment with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and older age were associated with longer time to conception in spondyloarthritis patients. Spondyloarthritis (SpA) is a group of inflammatory diseases of the joints and spine,...
MedicalXpress

Research shows daylight has big impact on cognitive functions

Imagine you are in a laboratory room watching two African grass rats trying to navigate through a maze. One grass rat moves through the course quickly and finds its way out easily. The other struggles and cannot figure out how to get out of the maze. You wonder why one navigates it so easily and the other cannot. You might be surprised to find out that the only factor that changed for each grass rat was light exposure.
MedicalXpress

Study demonstrates family history is not sufficient for assessing inherited disease risk

A new study from the University of Helsinki demonstrates the added value of genetic information in measuring inherited disease risk, alongside the widely used assessment of family history. Physicians widely use family history to assess an individual's risk of developing common diseases, such as coronary heart disease, diabetes, and cancers....
MedicalXpress

Whole-genome sequencing offers a more comprehensive prenatal test

BGI-Research and the Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Hubei Province (MCHH) have published whole-genome sequencing research results in npj Genomic Medicine. These results have revealed the genomic architecture of fetal central nervous system (CNS) anomalies systematically in a large cohort for the first time and share how whole-genome sequencing may enhance detection of fetal CNS anomalies.
MedicalXpress

Genetics may explain link between unhealthy teen lifestyles and accelerated biological aging

Genetics may help explain the link between unhealthy lifestyles and accelerated biological aging in young adulthood, according to findings published today in eLife. Biological aging results from damage to cells and tissues in the body that accumulates over time. The results of the study could lead to new ways of identifying young people at risk of developing unhealthy habits that are associated with accelerated biological aging and suggest interventions to prevent poor health outcomes later on.
MedicalXpress

New treatment could significantly increase the efficacy of chemotherapy and prevent metastasis

A new treatment developed at Tel Aviv University may significantly enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients, reducing the risk for lung metastasis following chemo from 52% to only 6%. Conducted in an animal model, the study identified the mechanism that generates a cancer-promoting inflammatory environment in response to chemotherapy. Moreover, the researchers found that by adding an anti-inflammatory agent to the chemotherapy, metastasis can be prevented.
MedicalXpress

A better understanding of how HIV-1 evades the immune system

The type of virus used as a model to study the efficacy of non-neutralizing antibodies against the virus responsible for AIDS has a crucial role to play, according to a new study led by Andrés Finzi, Université de Montréal professor and researcher at the CHUM Research Center.
MedicalXpress

Link between sleep apnea and dementia, according to a study in mice

Researchers at The University of Queensland have discovered a link between obstructive sleep apnea and an increased risk of developing dementia. Professor Elizabeth Coulson from UQ's Queensland Brain Institute and School of Biomedical Sciences and her team found a causal relationship between a lack of oxygen to the brain during sleep and Alzheimer's disease in mice.
MedicalXpress

Diabetes medicine decreases cardiovascular risk in adults with chronic kidney disease

SGLT-2 inhibitors, a type of diabetes medicine, decreased cardiovascular risk among adults with chronic kidney disease, according to late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5–7, 2022, is a global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify molecular mechanism associated with juvenile Parkinson's

Parkinson's disease affects 3% of population over 65 years old, and the average age of onset is 60. In juvenile Parkinson's, which accounts for 5–10% of Parkinson's cases, the disease begins before 40 years old. Now, a group of researchers of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy