College basketball 2022-23: After rare struggles a year ago, Idaho looks to bounce back with better depth

nbcrightnow.com
Washington State loses standout left tackle Jarrett Kingston to season-ending injury
PULLMAN – Jarrett Kingston, the starting left tackle for Washington State’s football team and unquestionably the most consistent player on the Cougars’ offensive line, will miss the remainder of the season due to a lower-body injury sustained in the first half of WSU’s blowout win over Stanford on Saturday.
nbcrightnow.com
Guard Justin Powell puts on passing clinic in Washington State debut, Cougars cruise past Texas State
PULLMAN – Before the season, Washington State coach Kyle Smith predicted “distribution” to be a key strength of this new-look Cougars squad. In WSU’s season opener, a newcomer put together the best passing performance by a Cougar in recent memory. Transfer guard Justin Powell dazzled with...
nbcrightnow.com
Dan Thompson: With Idaho improved across the board, Eastern Washington can't let rivalry loss become commonplace
MOSCOW, Idaho – At the end of his time answering postgame questions from the media, first-year Idaho coach Jason Eck pointed out the trophy on the desk in front of him. Stuck on it was a piece of athletic tape with the name “Che-Scow Cup” written in all caps.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State rewind: Cougs' ground game, offensive line and turnover-forcing defense highlight blowout of Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. – The Washington State Cougars are taking high spirits into the home stretch of their season coming off what linebacker Daiyan Henley called a “bonanza” of a day in the Bay Area. “This high, we’re trying to ride it as long as we can,” Henley...
nbcrightnow.com
In crucial matchup, Washington State Cougars 'ace test,' blasting Stanford 52-14
STANFORD, Calif. – In desperate need of a pick-me-up, Washington State bounced back in convincing fashion. The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak, securing a major boost of momentum at a critical stage of their season. For WSU, Saturday’s game against Stanford felt like a must-win. For the sake...
nbcrightnow.com
Difference makers: Washington State's Nakia Watson, offensive line dominant in win over Stanford
Washington State’s starting running back returned to the lineup after missing two games with an injury and had the best day of his career. The junior spearheaded WSU’s offense, totaling 166 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Watson broke off a 65-yard run on the Cougars’ second play from scrimmage and scored from 41 yards out late in the second quarter to put WSU up by 35 points.
nbcrightnow.com
Jacob Thorpe: Washington State's offense needed a rushing threat. It got that and then some Saturday
This column almost began with a disjointed, too-wordy joke about Stanford’s football and debate teams swapping places prior to Washington State’s 52-14 defeat of the Cardinal on Saturday afternoon. But this same Stanford team did beat Notre Dame this season, so the Cougars deserve more credit for how...
Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital
BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
