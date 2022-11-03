Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon GO November 2022 Event Guide
In Pokémon GO, trainers were able to kick off the November with the Día de Muertos event, and luckily, there are still a lot to look forward to in the upcoming weeks.
Pokémon GO Sierra November 2022: How to Beat
Sierra's roster is actually the same as her lineup in July, however, it can still prove to be a challenge for trainers who go in unprepared in Pokémon GO.
Pokemon GO Giovanni November 2022: How to Beat
In Pokémon GO, Giovanni has proven himself to be tougher than other Team Rocket Leaders, and November is no exception.
New Pokémon Gimmighoul Revealed for Scarlet and Violet
Details about a new Pokémon called Gimmighoul are revealed before its debut in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet game for Nintendo Switch
Pokémon GO Field Research Tasks: November 2022
A guide of all the Field Research Tasks available during November 2022 in Pokémon GO.
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
Warzone Mobile Event Teased for Nov. 13-14
It seems that a new Call of Duty event showcasing Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is on the horizon after many people have reportedly received mysterious packages teasing its arrival. For those unaware, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was officially revealed in a tweet back in September. More details were...
Modern Warfare 2 Black Friday Deals 2022 Listed
The Black Friday 2022 season is finally here, which means it's the perfect time to shop for anyone who is a fan of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Here's a breakdown of the best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 deals for Black Friday 2022. Call of Duty: Modern...
Is Rebirth Island Coming to Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is closely approaching its release date which has left many fans wondering if Infinity Ward will be foregoing classic maps like Rebirth Island in favor of new maps like Al Mazrah. According to recent leaks, it seems that Rebirth Island fans may not be getting...
How Do Chrome Vortexs Work in Fortnite?
One major addition in Fortnite this season has been the Chrome Vortexs throughout the island. Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 4 in the game, with big changes coming throughout the season like the chrome slowly taking over the island. How the chrome vortex works and where players can find them is a big question for gamers.
How to Play Multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley is the latest life-sim to satisfy players' cozy needs. But how can you play multiplayer?
When Can I Download Warzone 2?
With the days counting down until the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering when exactly they can start downloading the game. Here's a breakdown of everything you need about when you can download Warzone 2. When Can I Download...
Is Warzone 2 a Separate Game?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be a separate game? We've got you covered. With Warzone 2 being heralded as part of the "new era of Call of Duty," it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering what games it will and will not be integrated with. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Warzone 2 will be a separate game.
Genshin Impact Black Friday Deals 2022 Listed
Sneaking up on Nov. 25, Genshin Impact players want to know what Black Friday Deals are coming to the game during the nationally recognized day of discounts.
How to Watch Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022: Start Time, Hero Reveal
The Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022 are taking place later today. Here's how to watch along with the action. The biggest OWL event of the year is heading to its close, with the Grand Finals set to take place later today on Nov. 4. We've seen Dallas Fuel come through with three consecutive wins, triumphing over Hangzhou Spark, Seoul Dynasty and Houston Outlaws. The latter of the teams will be competing against San Francisco Shock in the Losers Final for a showdown against Dallas Fuel for the trophy.
Games Arriving on PC Game Pass: November 2022
The full list of games coming to PC Game Pass for November 2022.
How to Earn Account Levels in Fortnite
Fortnite has been one of the most popular battle royale games for several years, and now account levels can be used to track progress from the past. There are a lot of fun events going on right now in Fortnite like the Herald's Warning challenge and the Skywalker Week, playing during any of these events could help players unlock account levels.
Is The Callisto Protocol on PlayStation?
Upcoming survival horror game The Callisto Protocol is set for release on Dec. 2, 2022. But will it be coming to PlayStation?
League of Legends Preseason 2023 Release Date
League of Legends Preseason 2023 officially starts on Nov. 16.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0