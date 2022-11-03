Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study points to potential new treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases
People with inflammatory bowel diseases develop inflammation of the intestine that can cause thickening of the gut wall and life-threatening blockage of the intestinal tube. Twenty to 50 percent of people with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are affected over their lifetime by this poorly understood condition, called "fibrosis." "Currently...
MedicalXpress
New experimental treatment can stop growth of schwannoma tumors
Two novel and orally administered drugs can not only block the growth, but also shrink the size, of a tumor type found in the nervous system, new research has shown. The tumors, schwannomas, most frequently grow on the nerves that bring hearing and balance information into the brain. Schwannomas are the most common nerve sheath tumor, and can occur in anyone but are also linked to a hereditary condition known as Neurofibromatosis Type II (NF2).
MedicalXpress
New treatment could significantly increase the efficacy of chemotherapy and prevent metastasis
A new treatment developed at Tel Aviv University may significantly enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients, reducing the risk for lung metastasis following chemo from 52% to only 6%. Conducted in an animal model, the study identified the mechanism that generates a cancer-promoting inflammatory environment in response to chemotherapy. Moreover, the researchers found that by adding an anti-inflammatory agent to the chemotherapy, metastasis can be prevented.
MedicalXpress
Sugar molecules as a target in cancer therapy
Cancer cells use sugar molecules on their surfaces to disable attacks by the body's immune system. Researchers at the University of Basel now report on how this mechanism can be neutralized. The immune system is actually extremely well equipped to get rid of abnormal cells. As a safety mechanism, special...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies new gene that can increase chemotherapeutic response in medulloblastomas
An international team led by the Department of Neurosurgery, Niigata University, has identified a new gene called Schlafen11 (SLFN11) whose expression is tightly correlated with the response to chemotherapy in medulloblastomas, a highly malignant brain tumor affecting pediatric, adolescent, and young adult populations. The team led by Dr. Manabu Natsumeda,...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
MedicalXpress
Biochemists, cancer biologists find key vulnerability in rare brain tumors
Since the start of her career, Jennifer DeLuca has been fascinated by mitosis, the everyday biological process of cell division: how it works, which proteins and cellular machineries are involved, and why it sometimes goes wrong and leads to disease. About a decade ago, the professor in Colorado State University's...
MedicalXpress
Cleaning up toxic 'protein clumps' could prevent dementia
The clean-up of cellular "protein clumps" could prevent the onset of some types of dementia, according to a new study from The University of Queensland. Researchers from the Queensland Brain Institute made the discovery after focusing on the relationship between the enzyme Fyn and the protein Tau in frontotemporal dementia. The team, led by Professor Frederic Meunier and Dr. Ramón Martínez-Mármol, found that Fyn, an important player in learning and memory, became highly active when it is immobilized within the synapses which are the connection hubs between neurons where neuronal communication takes place.
MedicalXpress
Australia has potential to reduce lung cancer deaths, major international clinical trials show
A new study by the Daffodil Center, published in the British Journal of Cancer, has strengthened the economic case for a targeted lung cancer screening program in Australia. The study updates cost-effectiveness estimates in an Australian context based on the findings of two major international trials of lung cancer screening, the Dutch-Belgian NELSON trial and the U.S. National Lung Screening Trial.
MedicalXpress
Specific modifier genes determine the effect of mutations that cause non-compaction cardiomyopathy
Non-compaction cardiomyopathy is a heart condition caused by defects that arise during fetal development and can have diverse health impacts in affected individuals, including sudden cardiac death. The Intercellular Signaling in Cardiovascular Development and Disease group at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) previously reported that this disease can be caused by two distinct mutations in the Mindbomb1 gene (Mib1).
MedicalXpress
Canadian study suggests it's time to rethink how we treat atrial fibrillation
A national study led by University of British Columbia (UBC) researchers at the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation is shedding light on how to more effectively treat atrial fibrillation (AF)—a common heart rhythm problem associated with increased risk of stroke and heart failure. The study, published today in the New...
MedicalXpress
Study finds NSAID use and age may delay conception in spondyloarthritis patients
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that treatment with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and older age were associated with longer time to conception in spondyloarthritis patients. Spondyloarthritis (SpA) is a group of inflammatory diseases of the joints and spine,...
MedicalXpress
Letrozole could be repurposed for the treatment of liver fibrosis, study finds
A gene expression-based screening assay using chimeric mice with humanized hepatocytes revealed that letrozole has a modifying effect on fibrosis-related gene expression in the hepatocytes, including YAP, CTGF, TGF-β, and CYP26A1. Because of its off-target effect, letrozole could be repurposed for the treatment of liver fibrosis. The research group...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify molecular mechanism associated with juvenile Parkinson's
Parkinson's disease affects 3% of population over 65 years old, and the average age of onset is 60. In juvenile Parkinson's, which accounts for 5–10% of Parkinson's cases, the disease begins before 40 years old. Now, a group of researchers of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, the...
MedicalXpress
How a SARS-CoV-2 virus protein damages the heart
Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine's (UMSOM) Center for Precision Disease Modeling identified how a specific protein in SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, damages heart tissue. They then used a drug to reverse the toxic effects of that protein on the heart. Their findings, based on...
MedicalXpress
Scared of needles? Claustrophobic? One longer session of exposure therapy could help as much as several short ones
For the one in 13 people who suffer from phobias, the mere mention of spiders, heights, enclosed spaces or other triggers can cause distress. Fortunately, phobias are highly treatable with a psychological therapy called "exposure therapy" This type of treatment involves interacting with the phobic triggers in a safe environment.
From deficits to a spectrum, thinking around autism has changed. Now there are calls for a 'profound autism' diagnosis
A heated debate about autism was reignited after the recent publication of an article advocating for use of the term “profound autism”. This term is not an official part of the autism diagnosis. But the 2021 Lancet Commission on autism – part the journal’s program to gather expertise on pressing global health and science issues – argued the term should refer to people with a diagnosis of autism who have very high support needs, such as 24-hour care for basic needs and safety. The Lancet Commission estimated that around 20% of autistic people meet criteria for “profound autism”. Now debate centres on...
MedicalXpress
High fat, low carb: A ketogenic diet could help patients with polycystic kidney disease
A new study has shown that ketosis—a state in which the body primarily uses dietary fats as energy sources—may have positive effects on kidney function in people affected by hereditary polycystic kidney disease. Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, or ADPKD, is the most common hereditary kidney disease and...
MedicalXpress
Decision support tool used in the emergency department reduces rates of death or hospitalization after heart failure
A tool that emergency department clinicians can use to guide hospital admission or discharge decisions for heart failure patients reduces 30-day all-cause death or cardiovascular hospitalization by 12%, according to a new trial from the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre (PMCC) at University Health Network (UHN), ICES, and the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research.
MedicalXpress
Study finds opioids double risk of venous thromboembolism in rheumatoid arthritis patients
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found that adult RA patients starting opioids had twice the risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) compared to patients starting nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Venous thromboembolism is a serious, but preventable, condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a vein.
