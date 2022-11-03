ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yakima Herald Republic

Jeremy Strong was wanted to be Chris Evans' weedier body double

Jeremy Strong was wanted to be Chris Evans' weedier body double. Jeremy Strong was asked to be a body double for a young Captain America when he was trying to forge a career in Hollywood. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today...
Roush Review: A New Cast Inherits ‘The Crown’ in the Queen’s Twilight Years

We now know how (and when) her story ends. This doesn’t render the telling any less compelling, as The Crown enters Queen Elizabeth II’s twilight years in its penultimate fifth season with sensitivity and empathy, humanizing these iconic figures during one of their most challenging times. It’s also one of the monarchy’s most publicized periods of turmoil, making the dramatist’s job particularly dicey.
Cillian Murphy and Danny Boyle fear they could never make ’28 Days Later’ now

Cillian Murphy and Danny Boyle fear they could never make ’28 Days Later’ now. The star and director of the 2002 zombie flick say the opening scenes in a deserted London would be impossible to obtain and only happened due to looser security pre-9/11. Cillian, 46, told NME:...
‘Pickled’ Teams Announced: Emma Watson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Daniel Dae Kim, Phil Keoghan, and More

CBS has announced the official eight celebrity teams for Pickled, its upcoming tournament of pickleball. The teams include Daniel Dae Kim & Luis Guzman, Sugar Ray Leonard & Emma Watson, Jimmie Allen & Max Greenfield, Dierks Bentley & Phil Keoghan & June Diane Raphael, Jamie Camil & Aisha Tyler, Murray Barlett & Kelly Rowland, and Tig Notaro alongside an unannounced partner. Named for the aforementioned teams include Volley Ranchers, Party ‘Til You Cuke, When Harry Net Rally, and the Paddle Snakes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Aaron Carter said months before death he’d finally got rehab ‘right‘

Aaron Carter said months before his death he had finally got rehab “right”. The ‘I Want Candy’ singer, found lifeless in a bathtub aged 34 on November 5 at his home in Lancaster, California, spoke of how he was looking forward to a sober future in an August 7 chat with KFC chicken heiress Kaila Methven, on the pilot episode of her ‘K’LA Afterdark’ talk show.
LANCASTER, CA
Selena Gomez remains keen to find love

Selena Gomez is prepared to risk heartbreak in pursuit of love. The 30-year-old star - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - remains determined to find love, despite her previous heartbreaks. During an appearance on Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose' podcast, Selena shared: "I feel...
‘Carry On’ actor Leslie Phillips dead aged 98

Leslie Phillips has died aged 98. The ‘Carry On’ actor, famed for his catchphrases “Ding Dong” and “I Say” in the films, passed away Monday (07.11.22) after a long illness. His wife Zara, 63, said: “I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has...
Disney+ Announces Cast for ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’ as Production Begins

As production begins in the U.K. on the upcoming Star Wars spinoff The Acolyte, Disney+ has officially announced the cast for the highly-anticipated sci-fi series, including Squid Game lead Lee Jung-jae and His Dark Materials star Dafne Keen. Keen and Jung-jae join the previously announced Amandla Stenberg (Dear Evan Hansen),...

