Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Ask Matt: ABC’s Less-than-‘Wonder’ful Scheduling, ‘Good Fight’ Endgame, ‘Vampire’ Love
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Yakima Herald Republic
Jeremy Strong was wanted to be Chris Evans' weedier body double
Jeremy Strong was wanted to be Chris Evans' weedier body double. Jeremy Strong was asked to be a body double for a young Captain America when he was trying to forge a career in Hollywood. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today...
Yakima Herald Republic
Roush Review: A New Cast Inherits ‘The Crown’ in the Queen’s Twilight Years
We now know how (and when) her story ends. This doesn’t render the telling any less compelling, as The Crown enters Queen Elizabeth II’s twilight years in its penultimate fifth season with sensitivity and empathy, humanizing these iconic figures during one of their most challenging times. It’s also one of the monarchy’s most publicized periods of turmoil, making the dramatist’s job particularly dicey.
Yakima Herald Republic
Cillian Murphy and Danny Boyle fear they could never make ’28 Days Later’ now
Cillian Murphy and Danny Boyle fear they could never make ’28 Days Later’ now. The star and director of the 2002 zombie flick say the opening scenes in a deserted London would be impossible to obtain and only happened due to looser security pre-9/11. Cillian, 46, told NME:...
Yakima Herald Republic
‘Pickled’ Teams Announced: Emma Watson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Daniel Dae Kim, Phil Keoghan, and More
CBS has announced the official eight celebrity teams for Pickled, its upcoming tournament of pickleball. The teams include Daniel Dae Kim & Luis Guzman, Sugar Ray Leonard & Emma Watson, Jimmie Allen & Max Greenfield, Dierks Bentley & Phil Keoghan & June Diane Raphael, Jamie Camil & Aisha Tyler, Murray Barlett & Kelly Rowland, and Tig Notaro alongside an unannounced partner. Named for the aforementioned teams include Volley Ranchers, Party ‘Til You Cuke, When Harry Net Rally, and the Paddle Snakes.
Yakima Herald Republic
Aaron Carter said months before death he’d finally got rehab ‘right‘
Aaron Carter said months before his death he had finally got rehab “right”. The ‘I Want Candy’ singer, found lifeless in a bathtub aged 34 on November 5 at his home in Lancaster, California, spoke of how he was looking forward to a sober future in an August 7 chat with KFC chicken heiress Kaila Methven, on the pilot episode of her ‘K’LA Afterdark’ talk show.
Yakima Herald Republic
Selena Gomez remains keen to find love
Selena Gomez is prepared to risk heartbreak in pursuit of love. The 30-year-old star - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - remains determined to find love, despite her previous heartbreaks. During an appearance on Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose' podcast, Selena shared: "I feel...
Yakima Herald Republic
‘Carry On’ actor Leslie Phillips dead aged 98
Leslie Phillips has died aged 98. The ‘Carry On’ actor, famed for his catchphrases “Ding Dong” and “I Say” in the films, passed away Monday (07.11.22) after a long illness. His wife Zara, 63, said: “I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has...
Cher reminds 'haters' that she can hold hands with anyone she wants
Twitter may not be old enough to remember that Cher does what she wants.
17 Photos Of The Very Infuriating And Very Specific Things Baristas Have Had To Deal With
"Pay-it-forward is extremely annoying and makes everything confusing."
Yakima Herald Republic
Disney+ Announces Cast for ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’ as Production Begins
As production begins in the U.K. on the upcoming Star Wars spinoff The Acolyte, Disney+ has officially announced the cast for the highly-anticipated sci-fi series, including Squid Game lead Lee Jung-jae and His Dark Materials star Dafne Keen. Keen and Jung-jae join the previously announced Amandla Stenberg (Dear Evan Hansen),...
Comments / 0