Dr. Oz Rally Sees 'Half the Crowd' Leave as Trump Still Speaking: Reporter
A special appearance by former President Donald Trump appeared to have the opposite of its intended effect at a recent midterm campaign event in Pennsylvania for the likes of Dr. Mehmet Oz and others. Oz, best known as a medical television host, is currently running for an open U.S. Senate...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Day Before Election
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman's performance in a live televised debate appears to have damaged the lieutenant governor's chances in the still too-close-to-call race with GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to polls and bookmakers. With one day before the November 8 polls open, U.K-based betting company Betfair is...
This Pennsylvania voter feels something just wasn't right in the 2020 vote. So he'll be watching the midterms up close
John P. Child has a strong view about the 2020 presidential election: "I think it was stolen, fair and square."
Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
These Two Senate Races Could Flip Just Days Before the Midterms
Republicans appear on track to take the House of Representatives but the race for the Senate could be a close call.
Shocking Herschel Walker poll released before Election Day
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in one of the most pivotal elections of the midterm cycle. The race bruising race could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber come January. Both sides have eclipsed a combined $241...
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
Twitter shocked when multiple US flags collapse at Fetterman rally: 'Perfect metaphor'
Twitter users were stunned as video of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s latest rally showed several American flags directly behind him get blown over by strong gusts of wind as soon as he began speaking. Users wondered if it was an ominous sign for Fetterman’s performance on election...
Five races where Democrats could pull off surprise wins
Democrats are bracing for a possible red wave as the national mood has shifted and surveys increasingly show voters seeing economy and inflation as the top issues heading into the election. But for all the doom and gloom that political watchers are forecasting for the party, Democrats could also benefit...
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Battle over House seat in California is a wake-up call about the importance of Asian American voters
Experts say that the Asian American vote is big enough to make a difference.
Fetterman predicts early Republican lead in vote counting due to changes by GOP lawmakers
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Monday that he expects his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to lead initially in the state on Tuesday night due to the sequence of vote counting. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said that the GOP planned voting so that their party could “baselessly sow...
Hear Frank Luntz's prediction about who will win the midterm elections
Pollster Frank Luntz discusses who he thinks will win the upcoming midterm elections and warns of a possible delay in vote counting in Pennsylvania.
John Fetterman’s Senate campaign is suing to have undated and misdated ballots counted
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s campaign for U.S. Senate has joined the legal fight over whether mail ballots with no date or the incorrect date should be counted in Tuesday’s election. The Democratic campaign sued state elections officials Monday asking a federal judge to order that all mail...
POLITICO Playbook: What the early vote numbers tell us
ALMOST THERE — 2 days left until Election Day. … 39,272,372 early votes as of 1:16 a.m., per the United States Elections Project. … “Number of early votes cast surpasses early-vote total in 2018 midterm election,” WaPo’s Patrick Marley and Lenny Bronner. What do...
'Fairly big swings' may deprive Republicans of Senate majority, pollster says
Polling guru Nate Silver says Republicans have "the edge" in the contest to win control of the Senate, but "fairly big swings" could save the Democrats in the midterm elections. Two days before Election Day, Silver shared FiveThirtyEight's forecasts for the balance of power in Congress on ABC's This Week,...
Thousands of Christians Condemn Rep. Greene, Mike Flynn as 'False Prophets'
A Christian organization said Greene, Flynn and other Republicans have a "track record of misusing and appropriating Christianity for their own political gain."
Bill Clinton says GOP strategy is to make voters angry to get elected then make things worse – and blame Democrats
Former president Bill Clinton on Wednesday said Republicans’ strategy in this year’s midterm elections is to demoralise and anger voters to win elections and then blame Democrats when GOP policies worsen life for them.Speaking at an appearance in support of Democratic House candidate Josh Riley, the 42nd president called the GOP approach to campaigning and governing “pretty simple” and “straightforward”.“They say, I want you to be very miserable. And I want you to be very angry, and vote. I want you to vote for us and we will make it worse. But we'll blame them,” he said.Mr Clinton added:...
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
