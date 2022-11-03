ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is Shepard Smith leaving CNBC?

By Jennifer Roback
 5 days ago
SINCE September 2020, Shepard Smith has served as the host of CNBC's daily evening newscast, The News with Shepard Smith.

After CNBC announced the show's cancellation in November 2022, fans began to wonder about his future with the network.

Shepard Smith joined CNBC in 2020 Credit: Getty

On November 3, 2022, CNBC announced that they would be canceling Smith's show after two years.

“We need to further invest in business news content that provides our audiences actionable understanding of the complex developments in global markets and the implications on institutions, investors and individuals," CNBC President KC Sullivan wrote in a message to his employees, via The Hill.

"During times of flux and uncertainty, our place in the lives of those we touch on-air, online and in person becomes even clearer, and more essential."

As a result of CNBC's decision, Smith will also be departing from the network after the show's final broadcast later this month.

“Decisions like these are not arrived at hastily or taken lightly,” Sullivan added.

“I believe this decision will ultimately help to strengthen our brand and the value we provide our audiences.”

What will replace Shepard Smith's show?

The Hill notes that canceling Smith's show is the first major personnel move since Sullivan was hired, causing many to wonder what he will replace the timeslot with.

At this time, the answer to that question remains unclear, however, it will reportedly be replaced by a new business news program that is scheduled to launch at the beginning of 2023.

Shepard Smith previously worked at FOX News Credit: Getty

Who is Shepard Smith?

David Shepard Smith Jr is a broadcast journalist who was born on January 14, 1964, in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

Before joining NBC and CNBC, Smith served as FOX News Channel’s Chief News Anchor and was the Managing Editor of the breaking news division.

During that time, he covered several breaking stories, including multiple presidential elections, Hurricane Katrina, 9/11, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the Columbine shooting, among others, according to his CNBC biography.

Smith graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Mississippi and began as an anchor at several local stations across Florida.

