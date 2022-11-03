ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Johnny Depp to Appear in Rihanna’s ‘Savage x Fenty Vol. 4’ Show

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Johnny Depp will be appearing in Rihanna ‘s upcoming Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show, Billboard can confirm.

The news was first reported by TMZ Thursday (Nov. 3). According to the publication, Depp won’t be walking the runway as a model, but will instead be a celebrated guest at the center of a “star” moment in the show. He becomes the first man to take on the role, following previous “star” moments dedicated to Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu in past Savage x Fenty shows. TMZ also reported that the actor has already filmed his portion of the show.

Related

Rihanna's 'Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4': See Exclusive Photos of Anitta, Burna Boy & More Performers


11/03/2022

Depp will model items from Ri’s men’s collection, according to the publication. Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show premieres on Amazon’s Prime Video Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Billboard has reached out to Rihanna’s team for comment.

The show comes about five months after the conclusion of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s highly publicized libel trial , in which he sued Aquaman actress Amber Heard — his ex-wife — for penning a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post about her experiences as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard countersued Depp over statements made by his attorney concerning her abuse claims, and the Virginia jury found both parties liable. However, Depp was awarded significantly more damages than Heard.

Depp’s participation in Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 follows his surprise August appearance at the 2022 VMAs, for which his face was digitally edited onto the helmet of a life-size Moon Person that floated from the rafters during the show’s opening moments.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Rihanna Talks ‘Happy’ Baby Boy, Playing Super Bowl Halftime: ‘It’s An Entertainer’s Dream’

Rihanna is already drawing artistic inspiration from her newborn son with A$AP Rocky as she gears up to headline February’s Super Bowl halftime show. After dropping the moving ballad “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack last week, RihRih chatted up ET on the red carpet of her fourth Savage X Fenty Show, where she talked about motherhood and her new priorities; the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Weds. (Nov. 9). Related Rihanna Blasts to Best U.K. Chart Position In 10 Years 11/07/2022 “Oh my God, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Tops Hot 100 for 2nd Week, Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ Launches at No. 2

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. A week earlier, it debuted at the summit, as Swift made history as the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. Meanwhile, Rihanna roars onto the Hot 100 at No. 2 with “Lift Me Up.” The song is her 32nd top 10 and first since 2017. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Nov. 12, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 8). For all chart...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Offers Up Her ‘Umbrella’ in Rockin’ Rihanna Cover: Watch

You can stand under Kelly Clarkson‘s umbrella, ella, ella. For the Monday (Nov. 7) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the three-time Grammy winner performed a Kellyoke cover of Rihanna‘s 2007 smash hit “Umbrella” and added a rock n’ roll twist. Equipped with electric guitars and pushed forward by thundering drums, Clarkson and her band Y’all reconstructed the song’s original pop mix into a hardcore free-for-all. “You can stand under my umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh,” belted the “Stronger” singer as one guitarist shredded out a solo, blue stage lights made to look like lightning strobing all around. Related All the Female...
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate 5 affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53,...
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
NBC News

Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.

Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
Billboard

Drake Postpones Show at The Apollo to Mourn Takeoff, Adds Second Date

Drake announced Monday (Nov. 7) that he’s pushing back his planned show at The Apollo to mourn the death of Takeoff. “The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” the superstar wrote on his Instagram Stories beneath an updated poster announcing the new dates of Dec. 6 and 7. “We have added a second date for the fans.” Related Drake & 21 Savage Deliver Fake 'SNL' Performance of 'On BS': Watch 11/07/2022 Sponsored by SiriusXM, the concert at the historic Harlem venue was originally meant to take place this Friday as a one-night-only event. Last...
Billboard

Kid Cudi Promises ‘1 More Album’ After Hinting at Retirement: ‘This Is for All My Fans’

It looks like Kid Cudi is putting his potential retirement on the back burner — at least for now. On Sunday (Nov. 6), the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper explained on Twitter that he will prepare one more album before his record deal with Republic Records is up, and that he’ll potentially be releasing songs he’s previously teased. “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” he wrote. “Wont be next year. Keep u posted.” In a follow up tweet, Cudi added, “This is for all...
Billboard

Rihanna Blasts to Best U.K. Chart Position In 10 Years

It’s another week, another U.K. No. 1 for Taylor Swift as “Anti-Hero” (EMI) logs a second stint at the summit, while Rihanna enjoys a comeback to savor. “Anti-Hero” pulls in 7 million U.K. streams for its second cycle atop the Official Chart, ahead of Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” (EMI), holding at No. 2. Swift earns a second consecutive chart double, with Midnights extending its reign on the albums survey for a second week, and two more tracks from it impact the singles chart top 10 – “Lavender Haze,” down 3-6, and “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey,...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ on Pace For Third Week Atop U.K. Chart

Taylor Swift is on the brink of her longest-running No. 1 in the U.K., as “Anti-Hero” takes pole in the race to the top. The Midnights number has led the Official U.K. Chart for two consecutive weeks, equaling the reign of her 2017 single “Look What You Made Me Do.” Based on early sales and streaming data compiled by the Official Charts Company, “Anti-Hero” is on target for a third week at No. 1, while “Lavender Haze” (6-12) and “Snow On The Beach” (8-15), featuring Lana Del Rey, are set to tumble out the top tier. “Anti-Hero” leads the First Look chart, ahead...
Billboard

Fans Choose Selena Gomez’s ‘My Mind & Me‘ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Selena Gomez‘s new song “My Mind & Me” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Nov. 4) on Billboard, choosing Gomez’s new track as their favorite new music release of the past week. Gomez’s latest release brought in more than 60% of the vote, beating out new music by Drake and 21 Savage, P!nk and more. Related 6 Most Revealing Moments From Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me' Documentary 11/06/2022 Just ahead of the release of her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me, Gomez shared an emotional new song of the same name. “My Mind & Me,” the pop star’s...
Billboard

Drake & 21 Savage Deliver Fake ‘SNL’ Performance of ‘On BS’: Watch

As Steve Lacy took the real SNL stage, Drake shared a performance with 21 Savage on what looked to be a replica of an SNL stage via Instagram Saturday night (Nov. 5). Drake and 21 Savage, who just dropped the joint project Her Loss, were introduced by actor Michael B. Jordan in the clip. “Ladies and gentlemen,” Jordan said, “presenting your musical guest for the evening: Drake and 21 Savage performing a song off of one of the most relatable albums of all time, Her Loss.” Related Every Song Ranked On Drake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Album: Critic's Picks 11/06/2022 Their performance ended with an...
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Song on Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’? Vote!

Drake and 21 Savage finally unleashed their joint album, HER LOSS, on Friday (Nov. 4) after a week’s delay, and the album did not disappoint. The 16-track LP marks Drizzy’s second collaborative project, following his cult-favorite 2015 mixtape alongside Atlanta-made powerhouse Future, What a Time to Be Alive. HER LOSS is 21 Savage’s fourth collaborative project. He released three others alongside Metro Boomin, one of which included the Migos rapper, Offset. The album features a mix of heated verses full of impressive bars, scathing disses and more. We want to know which of the project’s tracks tops the list for you. Let us know by voting below. More from BillboardJennifer Lopez Had No Problem Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name: 'I'm Proud of That'Shania Twain Still Can't Believe 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' Is Billboard's No. 1 Karaoke Song: 'I Would Never Have Imagined That'Ryan Reynolds Says Taylor Swift Isn't in 'Deadpool 3,' But He 'Would Do Anything for That Woman'
Billboard

Millie Bobby Brown‘s Dream Role Is Britney Spears: ‘I Could Tell Her Story in the Right Way’

If there’s a short list of actresses who might play Britney Spears in a biopic someday, Millie Bobby Brown wants on it. In a Monday (Nov. 7) interview on The Drew Barrymore show, the 18-year-old actress confessed that her dream role is none other than the “Toxic” singer. “I want to play a real person,” she told Barrymore, who’d asked what was on the Enola Holmes star’s career bucket list. “I think for me … Britney, it would be Britney Spears.” Brown was first launched into superstardom in 2016 when she debuted as fan-favorite character Eleven on Stranger Things, which is easily...
Billboard

Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa’s Reaction Over Her Taylor Swift Comment

Selena Gomez made fans go “Aww” last week when she called Taylor Swift her only good friend in the entertainment industry, but there was one person who didn’t seem to think it was as cute as everyone else did. Francia Raisa, the actress who donated her kidney to the “Lose You to Love Me” singer in 2017, appeared to feel a little left out by Gomez’s comment, and reacted in a way many interpreted to be shady, and on Sunday (Nov. 6), Gomez clapped back. “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star...
Billboard

A-Trak Speaks Out Against the ‘Extremely Alarming & Hurtful’ Surge of Antisemitism

As the music industry and realms beyond denounce antisemitic statements made by Kanye West, A-Trak has entered the conversation via a Twitter thread regarding the origins and dangers of antisemitism. In the thread posted Sunday, the producer spoke to his own experience as a “very moderate Jew,” noting that “as someone who supports the Palestinian cause and doesn’t agree with the vast majority of Israel’s actions, it would take a lot for me to call sh– out.” He later writes of the “sorrow” of recent “antisemitic sentiments that have been regurgitated by prominent people in the Black community.” While A-Trak...
Billboard

Selena Gomez’s ‘My Mind & Me’ Tops Apple TV’s Most Popular Releases: Here’s How to Watch the Documentary for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Selena Gomez gets raw and real in her new Apple TV+ documentary, which debuted last Friday (Nov. 4). As of Monday (Nov. 7), Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me was front and center on Apple TV+’s roster of most popular releases ahead of the new psychological drama, Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry and Linda Emond. Directed by Alek Keshishian, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me spans...
Billboard

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Contestants Behind Walrus & Milkshake

The Masked Singer is slowly whittling down its season eight contestants, and with the arrival of a ’90s-themed episode on Sunday night (Nov. 6), there were two contestants whose identities were revealed. Both Milkshake and Walrus were sent packing, but not before sharing who they are and giving a final exit interview before leaving the show. Walrus was the first contestant to leave The Masked Singer after failing to secure enough votes to stay on the singing competition. The unmasking revealed that the Walrus was none other than Joey Lawrence, star of ’90s sitcom Blossom and of “Can’t Fix My Love”...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy