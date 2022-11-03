ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford make first red carpet appearance as a couple

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, US.On Saturday (5 November), the singers arrived in matching Gucci ensembles and posed for photographs together under a large, quilted blanket from the Italian brand.Eilish, 20, opted for a silk slip dress with lace details and thigh-high splits, worn under a matching floor-length robe. Rutherford, 31, arrived in pyjama-style silk trousers with a matching shirt and loafers.The couple were all smiles as they stood for photographs, playfully wrapping the quilt around themselves to hide their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopCrush

Why Twitter Users Are Ripping Into Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

Elon Musk has officially taken over Twitter and things are already off to a rough start. Musk recently purchased Twitter after securing it for $44 billion, a deal he previously tried to back out of. Shortly after, Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who had succeeded Jack Dorsey. Chief financial officer Ned Segal was also let go, and Musk reportedly scrapped the company's entire board of directors.
PopCrush

Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch

Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
Popculture

Chanel West Coast Welcomes Baby Girl After 'A Few Complications'

Chanel West Coast has officially welcomed her baby girl after "a few complications." The Ridiculousness star, 34, revealed Wednesday on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were over the moon to officially become parents, despite the difficulties Chanel faced in labor that forced her to undergo a cesarean section.
RadarOnline

Jessica Simpson Fires Back At 'Concerns' Over Her Frail Appearance Following Backlash From TikTok Video

Jessica Simpson responded to backlash over concerns for her health after a TikTok video prompted yet another discussion of the singer's weight online, RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer-turned-clothing designer directly addressed critics in a video she filmed from her studio by reciting the lyrics to her song, Party of One, singing, "I don't give a f--- about you." "I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," Simpson began her lengthy Instagram caption on a video she posted of herself singing her ballad that rung true for recent headlines that raised concerns...
Refinery29

The Side Fringe Is Back — But With A Twist

The year is 2009. Jay Jays graphic t-shirts, Supré statement belts and fluorescent scoop-neck singlets are all the rage. Hannah Montana The Movie, 17 Again and Princess Protection Program are out on the big screen. What do our beloved Zac Efron, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have in common in the late 2000s? A trendy side fringe across their money-making foreheads.
Complex

Ice Spice Responds to NLE Choppa Announcing Release of Song Named After Her

Ice Spice has some thoughts NLE Choppa’s upcoming song that’s named after her. NLE Choppa took to Twitter to unveil the song’s cover art, which features an animated drawing of Ice Spice decked out in NLE Choppa’s signature tattoos. But the “Munch” creator didn’t seem too flattered by the shout-out.
PopCrush

PopCrush

