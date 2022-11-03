Read full article on original website
Related
Kathy Griffin Tweets From Dead Mom’s Account After Elon Musk Bans Her for Mocking Him
Nothing can stop Kathy Griffin from trolling Elon Musk, apparently, not even a Twitter ban. The comedian was permanently banned from her Twitter account, @kathygriffin, on Nov. 6 for "engaging in impersonation," according to Musk. Griffin had been mocking the new Twitter owner by changing her display name to "Elon...
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford make first red carpet appearance as a couple
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, US.On Saturday (5 November), the singers arrived in matching Gucci ensembles and posed for photographs together under a large, quilted blanket from the Italian brand.Eilish, 20, opted for a silk slip dress with lace details and thigh-high splits, worn under a matching floor-length robe. Rutherford, 31, arrived in pyjama-style silk trousers with a matching shirt and loafers.The couple were all smiles as they stood for photographs, playfully wrapping the quilt around themselves to hide their...
Why Twitter Users Are Ripping Into Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover
Elon Musk has officially taken over Twitter and things are already off to a rough start. Musk recently purchased Twitter after securing it for $44 billion, a deal he previously tried to back out of. Shortly after, Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who had succeeded Jack Dorsey. Chief financial officer Ned Segal was also let go, and Musk reportedly scrapped the company's entire board of directors.
Madonna Posts Instagram Video Looking Unrecognizable, And Fans Let Her Have It
She shared a video of herself on Instagram Sunday night, I guess in an effort to show off her new bleached eyebrows, and judging by the comments section, fans were not too impressed. She’s also been rocking the pink hair for a few weeks now, and the 64-year-old pop star...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. Twitter also told some advertisers that daily user growth has hit "all-time highs," per the FT. Over a million users have left the platform in the week following Musk's takeover, per Bot Sentinel. Twitter has been in a...
Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name
Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Jessica Simpson Boasts About Facial Treatment Despite Cosmetic Work Driving Wedge Between Her & Husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson is embracing a new facial treatment. The blonde babe offered a glimpse of her visit to Dr. Brian Kinney's office for the non-invasive facial treatment on Thursday, October 13. In the video posted to her Instagram page, she is seen lying down with Emface patches on her forehead and cheeks.
Pregnant Maid of Honor Drops Out of Ceremony After Bride Says She Can’t Be in Wedding Photos
A pregnant woman dropped out of her friend's wedding after the bride told her that her baby "bump would be too distracting" to be in her wedding photos. On Reddit, the 27-year-old anonymous woman explained she and her husband have struggled with fertility issues. When they discovered they were expecting, the woman was excited to tell her longtime friend.
Britney Spears Reveals New Health Concern in Bizarre Dance Video
If you’ve been following Britney Spears on Instagram and wonder about her famous twirling dance posts, the singer recently admitted it’s a coping mechanism for a new concern. In a post on November 6, 2022, she described having nerve damage on the right side of her body, and...
Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch
Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
Popculture
Chanel West Coast Welcomes Baby Girl After 'A Few Complications'
Chanel West Coast has officially welcomed her baby girl after "a few complications." The Ridiculousness star, 34, revealed Wednesday on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were over the moon to officially become parents, despite the difficulties Chanel faced in labor that forced her to undergo a cesarean section.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
My cousin’s son’s baby name will definitely get him bullied – and it’s also a dig at their other kids
A MAN took to Reddit to air his grievances about the name his cousin’s baby was just given. A Reddit user who goes by the handle @tulaero23 made a post about a bizarre baby name and claims it will lead to bullying and leaving the other siblings feeling inadequate.
Man shows off Christmas acrylic nails but people say they look like 'bricks'
It may be early November, but it's never too early to treat yourself with a Christmas-inspired manicure. That's what TikToker Adam Birks thought when he went to the salon to get his first festive nail set of the season. After leaving the pamper session, Adam shared a TikTok video of...
Jessica Simpson Fires Back At 'Concerns' Over Her Frail Appearance Following Backlash From TikTok Video
Jessica Simpson responded to backlash over concerns for her health after a TikTok video prompted yet another discussion of the singer's weight online, RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer-turned-clothing designer directly addressed critics in a video she filmed from her studio by reciting the lyrics to her song, Party of One, singing, "I don't give a f--- about you." "I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," Simpson began her lengthy Instagram caption on a video she posted of herself singing her ballad that rung true for recent headlines that raised concerns...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
An ex-Twitter manager says she received a 10-year anniversary gift from the company days after she lost her job amid 'brutal' layoffs
Twitter laid off approximately 50% of its workforce on Friday, following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company.
Refinery29
The Side Fringe Is Back — But With A Twist
The year is 2009. Jay Jays graphic t-shirts, Supré statement belts and fluorescent scoop-neck singlets are all the rage. Hannah Montana The Movie, 17 Again and Princess Protection Program are out on the big screen. What do our beloved Zac Efron, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have in common in the late 2000s? A trendy side fringe across their money-making foreheads.
Prince Jackson Defends Dad Michael Jackson’s Title after Harry Styles Dubbed New ‘King of Pop’ – WATCH
Prince Jackson is defending his dad, the late pop icon Michael Jackson's title as the King of Pop!. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone deemed superstar Harry Styles as the new King of Pop. In a recent chat with Good Morning Britain, Prince agreed that the "As It Was" singer is brilliant, but his dad worked for decades to earn his title.
Complex
Ice Spice Responds to NLE Choppa Announcing Release of Song Named After Her
Ice Spice has some thoughts NLE Choppa’s upcoming song that’s named after her. NLE Choppa took to Twitter to unveil the song’s cover art, which features an animated drawing of Ice Spice decked out in NLE Choppa’s signature tattoos. But the “Munch” creator didn’t seem too flattered by the shout-out.
PopCrush
30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 3