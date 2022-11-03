Your favorite things are sure to be in the new 1811 Specialty Store: Talk of the Towns

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- My article a couple of weeks back mentioned that this is a good time of year to clean your garden tools. You probably shrugged and thought the winter weather would be here before I had a chance to check up on you. But with November upon us and not a snowflake in sight, did you clean your garden tools yet? Because there is no excuse not to, and you will thank yourself (and maybe me) come spring.

