Your favorite things are sure to be in the new 1811 Specialty Store: Talk of the Towns

Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Does anyone know where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Akron?
Purchasing on line is full of uncertainty and unpredictability. I want to touch and try on the clothes before I pay the bill. So where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Akron? Please give me some suggestions.
How to get a free Krispy Kreme on Election Day
There are two Krispy Kreme locations near Cleveland and Akron.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH
Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
Neighbors in retirement community blast new owners for doubling HOA fee
Navarre Village residents told News 5 they weren’t given notice the neighborhood’s homeowners association fees would more than double under new ownership.
Missing adult alert in Trumbull County canceled
A Missing Adult Alert issued in Trumbull County on Tuesday morning has been canceled.
How to prep your garden tools for winter. (Yes, that includes sharpening blades)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- My article a couple of weeks back mentioned that this is a good time of year to clean your garden tools. You probably shrugged and thought the winter weather would be here before I had a chance to check up on you. But with November upon us and not a snowflake in sight, did you clean your garden tools yet? Because there is no excuse not to, and you will thank yourself (and maybe me) come spring.
Cleveland makes it easier to save sidewalk-busting trees
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Monday night approved a new rule that’s intended to make it easier to save mature trees during city-led sidewalk projects. The rule-change, proposed by council, will allow city crews and residents to skip a cumbersome bureaucratic process each time a homeowner wants to save a tree in the public right-of-way that would otherwise need to be felled when laying new sidewalk or replacing existing sidewalk.
Off-price retailer Sierra opens store at The Greens of Strongsville shopping center
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Sierra, an off-price retailer with nearly 80 stores in 27 states, opened a new store Saturday (Nov. 5) in The Greens of Strongsville shopping center. Sierra -- part of TJX Cos. Inc., the umbrella company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods --specializes in active and outdoor clothing and equipment brands, including adidas, Bearpaw, Callaway Golf, Red Wing and Timberland.
Cleveland wants to repair abandoned homes, but it’s more expensive than demo: Is it worth the money?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland is preparing to spend $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money repairing abandoned homes in a bid to improve Cleveland’s housing stock. The cost of repairing vacant homes in the worst condition is significantly more expensive than demolition, or the costs of repairing aging homes that are still occupied and in less dire shape.
‘Shared use’ agreement stalls Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A tax incentive package for the $50 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project stalled Monday night (Nov. 7) as City Council balked at the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education’s latest addition to the school compensation agreement. It all comes down to a “shared facilities” clause inserted by...
Brisk voting starts Election Day in Northeast Ohio, as residents cast ballots amid fast-moving lines
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio voters went to the ballot box early Tuesday, waiting in quick moving lines, braving 37-degree temperatures and casting ballots for some of the region’s biggest issues. The polls opened at 6:30 a.m. with no apparent issues. Brisk voting took place at the Rocky...
‘Coyotes’ outside school startle passersby: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- “Coyotes” in front of Olmsted Falls Middle School?. Motorists check twice, and even more, when they see a coyote next to the retention pond staring at them. Social media has been abuzz with the sightings. “Scared me when I was out walking. I ran...
Medical Mutual will leave downtown Cleveland headquarters in favor of former American Greetings site in Brooklyn
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Medical Mutual of Ohio has decided to leave its downtown Cleveland headquarters, opting to move all its Northeast Ohio employees to Brooklyn in 2023. In an email to employees, the insurance company said that in January it would start to move workers in phases.
‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author Higgins to give talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins will discuss her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland,” at Elyria West River Library on Thursday, Nov. 10. Higgins’ presentation – which is free - will be at 6 p.m. Her book covers scores of restaurants – their history,...
Decorative poles, fixtures to be installed at Grantwood Golf Course in Solon
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has approved the installation of seven decorative poles and fixtures around the horseshoe entrance of Grantwood Golf Course, 38855 Aurora Road. On Monday (Nov. 7), council accepted the proposal of Johnson-Laux Construction Ohio of Cleveland to install the poles and fixtures at the golf course -- at a cost of $43,598 -- through the Equalis Group Cooperative Purchasing Program.
Giovanni’s founder Carl Quagliata, chef Zachary Ladner plan new restaurant for Little Italy
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland’s legendary restaurateur Carl Quagliata and chef/business partner Zachary Ladner are developing a new restaurant for Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood. Quagliata is perhaps best known as the creator of Giovanni’s, one of Cleveland’s longest-running fine dining establishments. Ladner has been the chef there for 13...
City Council to vote on Sherwin-Williams plan to build hangar at Cleveland Hopkins
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Monday is expected to approve a lease with Sherwin-Williams that will allow it to build a hangar at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The paint giant intends to use 5.8 acres of land it will lease from the city to build a new...
Main Street Medina welcomes new Executive Director George Sam
MEDINA, Ohio -- Main Street Medina has a new executive director. George Sam succeeds Matt Wiederhold, who became the executive director of Heritage Ohio earlier this year. Heritage Ohio is the state administrator of local Main Street programs like Medina’s, which work to promote local businesses and preserve historic downtowns.
Gas prices surge 20 cents in Akron, 19 cents in Cleveland as average edges closer to $4 per gallon
AKRON, Ohio — The average price for a gallon of gas is approaching $4 per gallon once again throughout Northeast Ohio. GasBuddy says drivers in Akron have seen prices jump 20.1 cents per gallon since last week with the new average listed at $3.83. Cleveland also saw an increase...
Today is Election Day! The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. today for the general election, with the focus on Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance facing off for the U.S. Senate. When the polls close at 7:30 p.m.,...
