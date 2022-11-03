ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

Your favorite things are sure to be in the new 1811 Specialty Store: Talk of the Towns

By Shirley MacFarland, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH

Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

How to prep your garden tools for winter. (Yes, that includes sharpening blades)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- My article a couple of weeks back mentioned that this is a good time of year to clean your garden tools. You probably shrugged and thought the winter weather would be here before I had a chance to check up on you. But with November upon us and not a snowflake in sight, did you clean your garden tools yet? Because there is no excuse not to, and you will thank yourself (and maybe me) come spring.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland makes it easier to save sidewalk-busting trees

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Monday night approved a new rule that’s intended to make it easier to save mature trees during city-led sidewalk projects. The rule-change, proposed by council, will allow city crews and residents to skip a cumbersome bureaucratic process each time a homeowner wants to save a tree in the public right-of-way that would otherwise need to be felled when laying new sidewalk or replacing existing sidewalk.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Off-price retailer Sierra opens store at The Greens of Strongsville shopping center

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Sierra, an off-price retailer with nearly 80 stores in 27 states, opened a new store Saturday (Nov. 5) in The Greens of Strongsville shopping center. Sierra -- part of TJX Cos. Inc., the umbrella company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods --specializes in active and outdoor clothing and equipment brands, including adidas, Bearpaw, Callaway Golf, Red Wing and Timberland.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland wants to repair abandoned homes, but it’s more expensive than demo: Is it worth the money?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland is preparing to spend $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money repairing abandoned homes in a bid to improve Cleveland’s housing stock. The cost of repairing vacant homes in the worst condition is significantly more expensive than demolition, or the costs of repairing aging homes that are still occupied and in less dire shape.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Decorative poles, fixtures to be installed at Grantwood Golf Course in Solon

SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has approved the installation of seven decorative poles and fixtures around the horseshoe entrance of Grantwood Golf Course, 38855 Aurora Road. On Monday (Nov. 7), council accepted the proposal of Johnson-Laux Construction Ohio of Cleveland to install the poles and fixtures at the golf course -- at a cost of $43,598 -- through the Equalis Group Cooperative Purchasing Program.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Main Street Medina welcomes new Executive Director George Sam

MEDINA, Ohio -- Main Street Medina has a new executive director. George Sam succeeds Matt Wiederhold, who became the executive director of Heritage Ohio earlier this year. Heritage Ohio is the state administrator of local Main Street programs like Medina’s, which work to promote local businesses and preserve historic downtowns.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy