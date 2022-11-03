ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

D’Andre Swift officially active for Lions; Josh Reynolds out

DETROIT -- D’Andre Swift will play against Green Bay. Now the question is how much. Swift is the Lions’ most electric player when healthy, but he hasn’t been healthy since the opening week of the season. He’s been dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries that held him out of three games and limited him in others, including in the loss against Miami last week. He ran the ball five times for just 6 yards, while catching five passes, one of which scored a touchdown.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Ex-Michigan DL suffers torn ACL in loss vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary was amid the best season of his NFL career, but he will miss the final nine games of the 2022 campaign. The former Michigan Wolverine suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Gary will undergo an MRI later Monday as the Packers look to determine whether he’s dealing with additional damage to his right knee, per Rapoport.
GREEN BAY, WI
MLive.com

Instant observations: Rookies help Lions bust losing streak with win vs Packers

DETROIT -- The present has become so bad that it’s easy to lose sight of the future, which continues to look like it could be bright. Rookies Kerby Joseph, Aidan Hutchinson and James Mitchell offered helpful reminders of what could be, powering the Lions to a 15-9 win on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. That snaps a five-game losing streak that sunk their season, plus led to the firing of defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant and trade of T.J. Hockenson to a division rival.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

3 things we learned: Lions CB Jerry Jacobs is back, baby

DETROIT -- The Lions killed their league-worst losing streak with a 15-9 win on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Here are three things we learned in their first victory since Week 2. Jerry Jacobs is back, baby. He was one of the best stories of last season, when he...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Ex-Michigan State RB now leads NFL in fourth-quarter touchdowns

A week after the NFL naming him Offensive Rookie of the Month (October), Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III leads the league in a pretty unique stat. The ex-Michigan State standout currently leads the NFL in fourth-quarter touchdowns with six. Two of those came during the Seahawks’ 31-21 victory...
SEATTLE, WA
MLive.com

Short-handed Lions sign 1 player from practice squad, elevate 2 others

DETROIT -- With their top four outside receivers slowed by injuries and their top tight end now in Minnesota, the Lions are getting some reinforcements from their practice squad. The Lions announced on Saturday they’re signing receiver Stanely Berryhill from the practice squad, while elevating receiver Brandon Zylstra and tight...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Ranking all 64 teams left in high school football in Michigan

The latest edition of the Top 50, we’re doing something a bit different. There are just 64 teams still standing in 11-man football in the state of Michigan, so we will rank those 64 teams. Sorry to the Rockfords, Davisons, Salines and West Bloomfields of the world, you guys...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Titans vs. Chiefs spread pick and our $200 DraftKings Sportsbook promo

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 9 features the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, and the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo is the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLive.com

Two ex-Wolverines hurt in Bengals’ win over Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill and running back Chris Evans both were injured Sunday during their teams’ 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Hill injured his right shoulder, while Evans suffered a grade 2 PCL knee sprain. On Monday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor listed the pair of ex-Michigan standouts...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLive.com

DraftKings promo code for Michigan: Unlocks $200 on NFL Week 9

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 9 of the NFL season is finally upon us and what better way to spend it than being rewarded free money? That’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Former Tigers’ manager won’t be back with Oakland in 2023

Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus won’t be back for a second season as bench coach with the Oakland Athletics. Ausmus declined an offer to return to the dugout and will instead pursue front-office opportunities, the New York Post reported Monday. Oakland finished 60-102 in manager Mark Kotsay’s first...
DETROIT, MI

