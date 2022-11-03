DETROIT -- D’Andre Swift will play against Green Bay. Now the question is how much. Swift is the Lions’ most electric player when healthy, but he hasn’t been healthy since the opening week of the season. He’s been dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries that held him out of three games and limited him in others, including in the loss against Miami last week. He ran the ball five times for just 6 yards, while catching five passes, one of which scored a touchdown.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO