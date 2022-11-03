Read full article on original website
D’Andre Swift officially active for Lions; Josh Reynolds out
DETROIT -- D’Andre Swift will play against Green Bay. Now the question is how much. Swift is the Lions’ most electric player when healthy, but he hasn’t been healthy since the opening week of the season. He’s been dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries that held him out of three games and limited him in others, including in the loss against Miami last week. He ran the ball five times for just 6 yards, while catching five passes, one of which scored a touchdown.
Ex-Michigan DL suffers torn ACL in loss vs. Lions
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary was amid the best season of his NFL career, but he will miss the final nine games of the 2022 campaign. The former Michigan Wolverine suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Gary will undergo an MRI later Monday as the Packers look to determine whether he’s dealing with additional damage to his right knee, per Rapoport.
Instant observations: Rookies help Lions bust losing streak with win vs Packers
DETROIT -- The present has become so bad that it’s easy to lose sight of the future, which continues to look like it could be bright. Rookies Kerby Joseph, Aidan Hutchinson and James Mitchell offered helpful reminders of what could be, powering the Lions to a 15-9 win on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. That snaps a five-game losing streak that sunk their season, plus led to the firing of defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant and trade of T.J. Hockenson to a division rival.
3 things we learned: Lions CB Jerry Jacobs is back, baby
DETROIT -- The Lions killed their league-worst losing streak with a 15-9 win on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Here are three things we learned in their first victory since Week 2. Jerry Jacobs is back, baby. He was one of the best stories of last season, when he...
Ex-Michigan State RB now leads NFL in fourth-quarter touchdowns
A week after the NFL naming him Offensive Rookie of the Month (October), Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III leads the league in a pretty unique stat. The ex-Michigan State standout currently leads the NFL in fourth-quarter touchdowns with six. Two of those came during the Seahawks’ 31-21 victory...
2 tight ends catch TD passes in Lions’ first game after T.J. Hockenson trade
DETROIT -- While the T.J. Hockenson trade was obviously made for the long-term future of the franchise, Dan Campbell believes the Detroit Lions might be better off in the short term too. “As good as T.J. was, there are things we’ll be able to do better, potentially, having other guys...
Malcolm Rodriguez undergoing tests on elbow, Kerby Joseph in concussion protocol
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell went home on Sunday, cracked open a beer and kicked up his feet to relax. Then he saw that Bears quarterback Justin Fields ran for 178 yards, an NFL record for a quarterback, and, well, not much relaxing was had. Injuries to two of his...
Short-handed Lions sign 1 player from practice squad, elevate 2 others
DETROIT -- With their top four outside receivers slowed by injuries and their top tight end now in Minnesota, the Lions are getting some reinforcements from their practice squad. The Lions announced on Saturday they’re signing receiver Stanely Berryhill from the practice squad, while elevating receiver Brandon Zylstra and tight...
Ranking all 64 teams left in high school football in Michigan
The latest edition of the Top 50, we’re doing something a bit different. There are just 64 teams still standing in 11-man football in the state of Michigan, so we will rank those 64 teams. Sorry to the Rockfords, Davisons, Salines and West Bloomfields of the world, you guys...
Aidan Hutchinson just the second Lions rookie lineman to pick off pass since 1951
DETROIT -- Aidan Hutchinson set a Michigan record for sacks in a season. He won the Ted Hendricks Award as the best defensive end in the country, and the Lombardi Award as the best lineman in the country. He was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, and was named a unanimous All-American.
Two ex-Wolverines hurt in Bengals’ win over Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill and running back Chris Evans both were injured Sunday during their teams’ 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Hill injured his right shoulder, while Evans suffered a grade 2 PCL knee sprain. On Monday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor listed the pair of ex-Michigan standouts...
Former Tigers’ manager won’t be back with Oakland in 2023
Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus won’t be back for a second season as bench coach with the Oakland Athletics. Ausmus declined an offer to return to the dugout and will instead pursue front-office opportunities, the New York Post reported Monday. Oakland finished 60-102 in manager Mark Kotsay’s first...
Emoni Bates expected to play vs. Michigan after missing EMU’s season opener
YPSILANTI – Emoni Bates did not suit up for Eastern Michigan’s regular season opening win over Wayne State on Monday but is expected to be back in action Friday against No. 22 Michigan. Bates, who played in EMU’s exhibition game on Oct. 27, was in attendance but did...
