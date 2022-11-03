Selena Gomez Calls Taylor Swift the ‘Most Influential Artist’ to Her Career: ‘She’s Definitely Inspired Me’

Selena Gomez opened up on her newly curated SiriusXM Radio channel on Thursday (Nov. 3) about one of the many reasons she admires Taylor Swift .

“The most influential artist, for me, it is kind of Taylor,” the singer said of her bestie. “Not because she’s my friend, but she has been an artist that can transition into so many different genres and she is able to do it seamlessly and I admire that so much. And that’s so rare. I love her process and I just admire all the work that she’s done. She’s definitely inspired me.”

While Swift pivoted back to diaristic pop with her latest record-smashing No. 1 album Midnights last month, Gomez’s most recent studio set remains 2020’s Rare , which contained her first No. 1 hit “Lose You to Love Me” as well as follow-up singles “Look At Her Now,” “Rare” and “Boyfriend.” (One year later, she also showcased in her Mexican roots on the Spanish-language EP Revelación .)

Gomez has been busy promoting her new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me , which premieres Friday (Nov. 4) on Apple TV+. “I guess when we started to record footage of the Revival Tour, we initially thought that we were gonna do a concert tour video, and during the tour I had to cancel it because I was going through a lot of stuff personally. So we decided to stop,” she explained of the project’s origins.

“Then the Kenya trip kind of came up and we decided we wanted to record that trip. So it really wasn’t gonna be a documentary until the end when we filmed all the stuff and where I am now,” the singer continued. “I can tell that it was gonna be something bigger than just a puff piece…I want it to be about the conversation around mental health and ways that we can change the conversation. I feel like a human sacrifice. I’m like throwing my personal life in to hopefully have this conversation be bigger and transcend.”

Listen to more from Selena’s SiriusXM radio show below.