WNEM
United Bridge Partners’ contracts with Bay City in limbo
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - They are the troubled two among Bay City’s four bridges, the Liberty Bridge and the Independent Bridge. As work continues on Liberty towards its eventual full reopening contract changes were on the table at the city’s commissioners meeting Monday evening. Almost immediately after...
WNEM
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Two suspects are in custody following a foot chase that led to a multiple car crash on Franklin Street outside of TV5′s Saginaw Studio. TV5 News Update: Monday morning, Nov. 7. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Here...
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
WNEM
Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - One mid-Michigan business is getting international attention after being featured in a new Black Panther Mastercard commercial. Since the debut, it’s been a whirlwind for owner of Comma Bookstore and Social Hub, Egypt Otis. “I was very honored in being part of Mastercard’s Strivers Initiative...
Families displaced by fatal fire at Flint apartment complex to receive new homes, clothing
FLINT, MI – Four families displaced after a fire destroyed the residences they were living in at Midway Square Townhomes early Saturday morning will be coming home to new townhomes this week, the owners of the complex said in a statement Monday, Nov. 7. Four townhomes were “severely impacted”...
Did You Know There’s a Flushing Home With an Indoor Pool?
You've probably driven by this home on Morrish Rd. in Flushing and didn't even realize there was a beautiful pool inside the house. There's something intriguing about an indoor pool. It's something I dreamed of having when I was a kid until my parents told me I'd have to be a doctor or a lawyer in order to afford it. But in reality, this home on Morrish Rd between River and Potter in Flushing only lists for $425,000 so it may be within reach for people without a bunch of letters behind their names.
6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
WNEM
Saginaw’s first woman police officer passes away
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw’s very first woman police officer has passed away. Saginaw Police Department announced the passing of Joy Zissler on their social media page. “Joy was a trailblazer for women in law enforcement,” their post said. Zissler became the first woman uniformed police officer...
WNEM
Chase in Saginaw leads to multiple car crash
Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST.
nbc25news.com
Grand Blanc High School goes into secure mode after alleged threat
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc High School went into secure mode this morning after an alleged threat through Snapchat. Mid-Michigan NOW is working to confirm more details. Students are expected to be dismissed early, according to the school's front office. A parent in the school district sent Mid-Michigan NOW...
Saginaw man charged with murder in death of Mount Pleasant woman on tribal lands
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Saginaw man has reportedly confessed to killing a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and wounding her child in the process. Federal prosecutors have leveled two complaints against Johnathan Ashford, 37, stemming from the Nov. 5 homicide of 33-year-old Rosanna M. Romero, also known by the surnames Martin and Keshick. In one complaint, Ashford is charged with second-degree murder; in the other, he’s charged with felon in possession of a firearm and failure to register a firearm.
WNEM
WNEM Twitter hacked
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - WNEM’s Twitter account was hacked Monday afternoon. Twitter has been notified and we are working to rectify the situation.
WNEM
Bay Co. nonprofits receive financial boost from grant funding
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay County nonprofits are receiving a big financial boost. 22 local organizations have been awarded $750,000 to help them recover from the pandemic. With bitter cold temperatures are just around the corner, Bay County Habitat for Humanity said it has been more challenging to help as many people as they would like since the pandemic.
Halo burger creates the ultimate Midwest sandwich
Flint-based Halo Burger has teamed up with social media influencer Taylor Dustin, known as the Wandering Michigander, to create "the ultimate Midwest sandwich. It features Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch on top of a 100% fresh quarter-pound patty. Called the Wandering Michigander Burger, it’s available now through year-end at all Halo Burger restaurants. Dustin travels the state and posts on social media about her travels. ...
abc12.com
Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire
Jasmine Lane is in shock and disbelief after her sons Daquante and Lamonte died in a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint early Saturday. Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire. She said 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte Johnson were trapped upstairs by smoke...
firefighternation.com
Flint (MI) Firefighter Charges Chief Is Lying as Fatal Fire Fuels Political/Racial Fight
A Flint firefighter embroiled in a controversy over a fire that killed two children says the department’s chief is lying about the events that took place during the fire. Two firefighters were suspended after they failed to find two children in a second floor bedroom in a house fire in May. One has since resigned and the other was disciplined.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Nov. 7
Two suspects are in custody following a foot chase that led to a multiple car crash on Franklin Street outside of TV5′s Saginaw Studio. Here are the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, November 6. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
WNEM
Saginaw man charged with murder of Isabella Co. woman
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 38-year-old Saginaw man is facing multiple federal charges after an Isabella County woman was found dead in her home. The 34-year-old victim, a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, was identified as Rosanna Romero in federal court documents. She found dead on Nov. 5 after being shot several times in her home.
nbc25news.com
Fire under investigation at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint fire Battalion chief, firefighters responded to a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint at around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. The investigation into what caused the fire is being investigated by the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit and Flint Police. This video...
51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
