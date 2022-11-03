ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Native American Heritage Month

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Native American Heritage Month formally recognizes the history, heritage, and culture of Indigenous people throughout the Americas, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians. Fort Nisqually was established in 1833 by the Hudson’s Bay Company at Nisqually Delta on the traditional lands of the Nisqually people. The Fort...
TACOMA, WA
Tacoma Community College Welcomes J. Manny Santiago to the Board of Trustees

Tacoma Community College announcement. Washington State Governor Jay Inslee appointed J. Manny Santiago to the Tacoma Community College (TCC) Board of Trustees effective Oct. 31, 2022. Santiago replaces Trustee Bob Ryan, who has served on the TCC Board of Trustees since November of 2010. Ryan completed two terms. Santiago currently...
TACOMA, WA
Update on Dr. Claudia Thomas Legacy House

Submitted by Ellie Wilson. The Friends of Dr. Claudia Thomas, in partnership with Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity, are pleased to let you know that we now have reached $81,400 in donations and pledges! Our heartfelt thanks to those who have given generously for this project!. This project serves two...
TACOMA, WA
Rooted and Open: Rev. Jen Rude talks about centering community, spiritual diversity, and Campus Ministry

Pacific Lutheran University announcement. In the summer of 2016, Rev. Jen Rude and her spouse Deb packed their things and drove two thousand miles West on Interstate 90 to a new home and a new call. Six-and-half years later, Rude is no longer PLU’s “new pastor from Chicago.” Now she’s known around campus simply as Pastor Jen: a thoughtful spiritual teacher, a tireless advocate for equity and inclusivity, and a beloved and integral campus leader.
TACOMA, WA
Christmas Regale, Dec. 3

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of modern holidays and experience a real old-fashioned Christmas at Fort Nisqually!. Everyone can join in greeting the yule log with toasts, Christmas carols, coffee roasting and ornament making. Guests will have a chance to saw off a piece of the log to take home for their own holiday fire. Father Christmas will be available for photos all day!
TACOMA, WA
Puyallup Library closed for Veterans Day

The library will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022 in honor of Veterans Day. We resume normal hours on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am – 5pm.
Pierce County Library System closed Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day

Pierce County Library System announcement. The Pierce County Library System will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. During that time, the Library’s online services, as always, will be open at www.piercecountylibrary.org, featuring online e-books, audiobooks, videos and magazines as well as other services and resources.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The University Place City Council Nov. 7 Meeting Agenda

The University Place City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Nov. 7 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
Lakewood Elks #2388 celebrate all Veterans

Submitted by Ana and David Harlos. “So long as there are Veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”. That is the guiding principle guiding the Lakewood Elks #2388 in be hosting a Veterans Day Celebration on Wed. November 9 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Frederickson sewer project work continues

Pierce County social media post. As crews continue work on 152nd St E between 56th Ave E and 67th Ave E for the 144th St E Sewer Extension project near Frederickson, they will also be working on Closures 5 and 7 at the same time. PierceCountyWa.gov/144StreetEast.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MFAN Feeds Hundreds of South Sound Military Families

TACOMA – The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) continued its commitment to military and veteran families facing food insecurity by hosting a food distribution near Joint Base Lewis-McChord today. The drive-thru event held at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington welcomed over 600 active duty, National Guard, Reserve, and veteran...
TACOMA, WA
More signal cabinets wrapped in Puyallup

City of Puyallup social media post. Fall colors have made their way to Puyallup, and so have a new round of signal cabinet wraps. The new signal cabinet wraps have just been installed at various locations around town. The first wrap, at Bradley Lake Park is by Kelly Loney. Learn more here mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
PUYALLUP, WA
Obituary Notices – November 8, 2022

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Jack Harris Hutchens; Carol Camilla Taylor; Daphne Elaine Thweatt; John Benton Merrell; Delores Mae Giovannini. Mountain View Funeral Home: Mary Louise Ide. Fir Lane Memorial Park: Gregg P. Durham. Gaffney Funeral Home: Robert Gregory McGann.
TACOMA, WA
The Lakewood City Council Nov. 7 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Nov. 7 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Tacoma Animal Shelter Participating in National Adoption Week

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Each year, more than five million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities® to bring adoptable cats to the Lakewood PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week, taking place November 7-13.
TACOMA, WA
Applications filed for 245 unit apartment complex in Lakewood

APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4344 – Lakewood Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 3840 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 245 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 4.59 acres.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Overnight lane closures on southbound and northbound I-5 in Fife beginning Nov. 9

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. Overnight travelers who use Interstate 5 in Fife will want to plan for extra travel time on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 10. Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove sign structures along I-5 overnight Wednesday, Nov. 9...
FIFE, WA

