ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

College basketball 2022-23: Despite loss of four starters, Gonzaga women in good hands with steady Truong sisters, Yvonne Ejim

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Difference makers: Anton Watson, Malachi Smith deliver for Gonzaga during first-half scoring spree

Making his return to the starting lineup, Watson proved to be a handful for North Florida’s smaller frontcourt, scoring Gonzaga’s first basket of the season and finishing with 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting in the first half. The Gonzaga Prep product didn’t score in the second half but finished with four rebounds, four assists and five steals. It was Watson’s first start since a Feb. 4 game against Pacific during the 2020-21 season.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga brings back turquoise N7 uniforms for season opener

Gonzaga will be back in turquoise for Monday’s season opener. For the fourth time since 2015, the Bulldogs will take the floor in turquoise jerseys and shorts as they take part in Nike’s N7 initiative celebrating Native American Heritage Month. The color symbolizes friendship and fellowship in Native American culture.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy