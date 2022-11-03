College basketball 2022-23: Despite loss of four starters, Gonzaga women in good hands with steady Truong sisters, Yvonne Ejim

Read full article on original website
Difference makers: Anton Watson, Malachi Smith deliver for Gonzaga during first-half scoring spree
Making his return to the starting lineup, Watson proved to be a handful for North Florida’s smaller frontcourt, scoring Gonzaga’s first basket of the season and finishing with 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting in the first half. The Gonzaga Prep product didn’t score in the second half but finished with four rebounds, four assists and five steals. It was Watson’s first start since a Feb. 4 game against Pacific during the 2020-21 season.
Gonzaga women' soccer misses out on NCAA Tournament, despite program-best season
Despite finishing third in the West Coast Conference, the Gonzaga women’s soccer team was left out of the NCAA Tournament field on Monday. The Zags finished 10-3-5 overall and 5-1-3 in the WCC, matching their best conference mark in program history. They also reached 10 wins for the 10th time.
Gonzaga's defense records 15 steals, shows progress against North Florida in season opener
Gonzaga learned plenty about itself during a 19-point exhibition loss to Tennessee on Nov. 28. Possibly the most important takeaway? Defensive connectivity isn’t something the Bulldogs will acquire overnight but build over the course of a long regular season. It hasn’t quite been two weeks since the Tennessee game,...
Gonzaga crushes North Florida in season opener with 26-0 run in opening half
It went on and on, through media timeouts and North Florida timeouts. Missed shot by North Florida, Gonzaga fastbreak. Turnover by the Ospreys, Zags’ bucket at the offensive end. A missed, contested shot by the visitors from Jacksonville, a GU track meet in the other direction. For more than...
Gonzaga brings back turquoise N7 uniforms for season opener
Gonzaga will be back in turquoise for Monday’s season opener. For the fourth time since 2015, the Bulldogs will take the floor in turquoise jerseys and shorts as they take part in Nike’s N7 initiative celebrating Native American Heritage Month. The color symbolizes friendship and fellowship in Native American culture.
Gonzaga women face 'challenging' nonconference schedule, open against Long Beach State Thursday
For the Gonzaga women’s basketball program, crafting a nonconference schedule is something of an art form. The schedule should hold some challenges – but not too many – with one overarching goal: to give GU the best possible chance to reach March Madness should the Zags fail to win the West Coast Conference Tournament.
Dan Thompson: With Idaho improved across the board, Eastern Washington can't let rivalry loss become commonplace
MOSCOW, Idaho – At the end of his time answering postgame questions from the media, first-year Idaho coach Jason Eck pointed out the trophy on the desk in front of him. Stuck on it was a piece of athletic tape with the name “Che-Scow Cup” written in all caps.
Hayden Hatten hauls in four touchdown grabs to lead Idaho in rout of rival Eastern Washington
MOSCOW, Idaho – A 2-foot-tall brass trophy that looked like it had come out of deep storage and hadn’t seen daylight for decades loomed over University of Idaho coach Jason Eck and players seated at a table at the UI-Eastern Washington postgame news conference – the old Governor’s Cup for which Idaho and EWU used to play.
