Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Takeoff Faced Major Legal Trouble Before Tragic Death and Set To Testify On January 2023
Takeoff was in legal problems just before his tragic death. The Migos rapper, 28, was sued by a victim only known as Jane Doe, who claimed the rapper, whose true name is Krishnik Khari Ball, sexually abused her at a house party held by a producer friend in June 2020.
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
King Charles III Deeply 'Regrets' Having Prince William & Harry Walk Behind Diana's Casket, 'It Haunts Him Because It Haunts Them': Royal Biographer
King Charles III is still haunted by his decision to have his then-young sons walk behind their late mom Princess Diana's casket during her 1997 funeral after learning how much it impacted them. "I think it haunts [Charles] because it haunts them, and they’ve spoken about it," Christopher Anderson told...
A dystopian Australia, stomach-churning physical humour, and several films with donkeys: the best films of the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival
The Adelaide Film Festival is well timed in the festival calendar, as it lands between many films premiering at the Venice Film Festival and their Australian theatrical release. This year’s program balanced big films like My Policeman, TÁR and Banshees of Inisherin with smaller, edgier films. Over the week, I saw a respectable 15 films. Here are my top five highlights. Survival of Kindness Rolf De Heer’s Survival of Kindness, supported by the festival’s investment fund, opens with BlackWoman (Mwajemi Hussein) abandoned in a desert, locked in a cage, left alone to die. As the film starts, we see her struggle to...
Comments / 0