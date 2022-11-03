Read full article on original website
Study shows the added value of genetic information in measuring inherited disease risk
A new study from the University of Helsinki demonstrates the added value of genetic information in measuring inherited disease risk, alongside the widely used assessment of family history. Physicians widely use family history to assess an individual's risk of developing common diseases, such as coronary heart disease, diabetes, and cancers.In...
Evaluating dual direct-acting antivirals against persistent COVID-19
In a recent study posted to the Research Square* preprint server, researchers assessed the efficiency of dual direct-acting antivirals in treating persistent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Background. Direct-acting antivirals (DAAs), steroids, neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (nMAbs), and other immunomodulatory substances are currently used as COVID-19 treatments. Treatment plans for most patients...
Study shows consistent efficacy of Paxlovid regardless of age, number of vaccinations, comorbidities
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers in Canada evaluated nirmatrelvir and ritonavir (Paxlovid) effectiveness against severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) during the dominance of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron variant of concern (VOC) and Omicron sub-VOCs in Canada. In Ontario, Paxlovid has...
New one-stop guideline takes a 360-degree approach to managing heart disease in Canadians
A new one-stop guideline takes a 360-degree approach to managing heart disease in Canadian patients, with 83 recommendations in one easy-to-use reference. The guideline is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.220138. "Clinicians are rightly concerned that there are too many guidelines with too many individual recommendations to be...
Hybrid immunity from vaccination and Omicron BA.1 or BA.5 breakthrough infections exhibits cross-reactive efficacy against BA.2.75
In a recent study published in Eurosurveillance, researchers from Israel measured the neutralizing antibody titers against the wild-type strain of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants BA.1, BA.2, BA.2.75 and BA.5 in healthcare workers fully vaccinated with three doses of the Comirnaty vaccine, who experienced breakthrough Omicron infections.
Early use of ECMO devices to support adults with cardiogenic shock did not improve clinical outcomes
The immediate use of veno-arterial mechanical circulatory extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) devices to support adults with rapidly deteriorating or severe cardiogenic shock was feasible but did not improve clinical outcomes compared to people who received early conservative therapy, according to late-breaking clinical trial results presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
New analysis finds significant disparities in the treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia
The Family Heart Foundation, a leading research and advocacy organization, shared results from an analysis of its large U.S. Family Heart DatabaseTM showing significant disparities exist in the treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) among racial groups, and by income and education levels. A real-world data analysis of more than 300 million individuals showed appropriate lipid-lowering therapy is more often prescribed for people with FH who are White, male, and have higher income, or have advanced education, leaving many others undertreated. The findings are being presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions on Nov. 7 in Chicago in a poster titled, "Using Healthcare Claims Data and Machine Learning to Identify Health Disparities for Individuals with Diagnosed and Undiagnosed Familial Hypercholesterolemia."
Personalized whole genome sequencing approach could double the diagnostic rates of rare diseases
Tailoring the analysis of whole genome sequencing to individual patients could double the diagnostic rates of rare diseases, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. In 2018, the UK's department of health announced an NHS Genomic Medicine Service, which allows patients with rare diseases to have their entire genetic code read in the hope of providing a much-needed diagnosis.
Paxlovid antiviral therapy reduces risk of long COVID
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* server, researchers in Saint Louis, Missouri, examined whether nirmatrelvir treatment reduced the risk of long COVID, the disease encompassing the post-acute sequelae of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) [PASC]. Study: Nirmatrelvir and the Risk of Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19. Image...
Study helps to justify the use of Ayres Sensory Integration as a tool for autistic children
People with autism are often portrayed in popular media as experiencing difficulty processing highly stimulating or overly loud environments. While this is certainly true for many, there can be a wide diversity in the ways people comprehend the information they perceive from all senses. New research from Thomas Jefferson University, in collaboration with Einstein Medical Center, shows that adding assessments focused on sensory integration into the regular autism assessment process can yield new information for patients and their care teams to help guide therapeutic activities.
Administering steroids during heart surgery does not improve post-operative outcomes in infants
The largest clinical trial ever conducted in infants younger than age 1 undergoing heart surgery with cardiopulmonary bypass found that administering steroids during surgery did not improve post-operative outcomes compared to placebo, according to preliminary late-breaking research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Open bypass surgery results in better outcomes for specific patients with severe form of peripheral artery disease
Performing open bypass surgery to restore circulation for people with a severe form of peripheral artery disease (PAD) – a condition that limits blood flow to the legs and feet – resulted in better outcomes for specific patients compared to a less-invasive procedure, a National Institutes of Health-supported clinical research trial has found.
MGI Partners with Imperial College London to Establish Overseas Customer Experience Center in the UK
MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today announced the opening of its second overseas Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Europe. This came after the first CEC opened its doors in Riga, Latvia in late October, joining a roster of existing MGI’s demo labs in Australia and Japan. The new London-based site provides local customers and partners first-hand experiences with MGI’s advanced instruments and reflects the company’s commitment to the European market.
Genetic variant associated with slimness estimated to be present in almost 60% of the Europeans
How much do genes influence our body weight? For the general population this influence is around 20%, according to studies that in recent years have analyzed the complete genome of tens of thousands of people. In other words, "lifestyle, such as eating habits and exercise, have a great impact, but genetic factors also exert an influence," explains researcher Nerea Deleyto-Seldas from the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO).
Novel biomarker for the prediction of age-linked disease
Researchers have discovered the vital role of a hormone, that develops in men during puberty, in providing an early prediction of whether they could develop certain diseases in later life. Scientists from the University of Nottingham have discovered that the novel insulin-like peptide hormone, called INSL3, is consistent over long...
Study reveals the extent of aggression towards caregivers in Parkinson's disease
Caregivers already dealing with the stress of looking after a loved one diagnosed with Parkinson's disease often have another concern to contend with -; aggressive behavior directed toward them from the Parkinson's patient. A new study led by Zachary Macchi, MD, assistant professor of neurology in the University of Colorado...
Scientists develop new electrochemical sensing platform to monitor vascularized tissue model
The costliness of drug development and the limitations of studying physiological processes in the lab are two separate scientific issues that may share the same solution. Microphysical systems (MPSs) are in vitro platforms made up of cells in a microenvironment that closely mimics that found in the body, allowing scientists to recreate the conditions of tissues found within the body for both further elucidation of biological conditions and systems and for applications such as testing drugs in a more precise model than animal testing allows. However, the advancements that MPSs could provide have been limited up to this point by an inability to accurately record exactly what is happening at a cellular level. Now, a team of scientists has developed an electrochemical sensing platform that could solve this issue.
MHRA launches global campaign to improve medical product safety for all
Launched today by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (the MHRA), the seventh annual #MedSafetyWeek is running until 13 November to encourage widespread public engagement and improve patient safety by reporting suspected side effects associated with medicines and adverse incidents involving medical devices. This year's campaign is a truly...
Researchers compare the risk of myocarditis between Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
Incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis or myopericarditis is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine when compared to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine; however, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare, according to a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study showed males younger than 40 years old who received the Moderna vaccine were shown to have the highest rates of myocarditis, which according to the authors, may have implications for choosing specific vaccines for certain populations.
Novel drug lowers triglycerides, does not reduce cardiovascular events
Levels of triglycerides are routinely measured as part of a preventive cardiology work-up and lowering triglycerides with several classes of drugs is common medical practice. Yet, in a major randomized trial of the novel drug pemafibrate, researchers found no reduction in rates of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death over a five-year period, despite the drug lowering triglycerides by 26 percent compared to placebo. The study was led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, and included more than 10,000 participants. The new data were presented today at the annual meetings of the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine.
