RUMOR: Mets’ true feelings on paying Jacob deGrom bigger salary than Max Scherzer
While the New York Yankees are expected to break the bank in order to retain Aaron Judge, the New York Mets may not be as willing as their rivals when it comes to paying one of their top free agents in Jacob deGrom. According to Jon Heyman of New York...
Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat
The Houston Astros are World Series champions once again. After taking down the plucky Philadelphia Phillies in six games, the Astros secured their second championship in six years, avenged their losses in the fall classic from 2019 and 2021 and got Dusty Baker his first taste of a championship as a manager. Jose Altuve, Justin […] The post Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dusty Baker chugging World Series champagne is the Astros content you needed to see
Dusty Baker finally vanquished his World Series curse as a manager, and so what better way to celebrate it than a champagne with the rest of the Houston Astros? The Astros made sure their manager gets to enjoy the epic victory. Right after their 4-1 win in Game 6 to seal the World Series title […] The post Dusty Baker chugging World Series champagne is the Astros content you needed to see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Yankees aiming to boost lineup amid Aaron Judge uncertainty, but there’s a twist
The New York Yankees will have plenty of competition for Aaron Judge’s signature after the 6’7 slugger posted one of the best seasons at the plate in MLB history. Judge etched his name into the history books after he surpassed Roger Maris’ AL-record 61 home runs, leading the Yankees to the AL East crown. Alas, Judge went cold during the postseason and the Yankees’ World Series hopes were dashed shortly thereafter.
ClutchPoints
Rangers waiting on key Clayton Kershaw Dodgers decision in free agency
The Texas Rangers are reportedly waiting on Clayton Kershaw’s direction in MLB free agency, per Jon Morosi. Texas was linked to Kershaw, a Dallas native, last offseason. But the future Hall of Famer ultimately returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But might Kershaw be interested in joining former Dodger teammate Corey Seager in Texas? “I […] The post Rangers waiting on key Clayton Kershaw Dodgers decision in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate
The MLB rumors are beginning to swirl as the hot stove heats up, with the latest team of interest being the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers, who endured their sixth straight losing season, aren’t looking to just sit back this offseason. After shelling out large contracts to starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and infielder Javier Baez last […] The post Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Rodon makes final decision on Giants future with MLB free agency looming
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has reportedly declined the player-option on his contract and is set to hit MLB free agency. It’s not a shocking decision from Rodon, who figures to be one of the most sought-after pitchers on the open market. The veteran southpaw had long been expected to turn down the […] The post Carlos Rodon makes final decision on Giants future with MLB free agency looming appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Marlins star pitcher’s trade could jumpstart MLB’s hot stove
The Miami Marlins feature a wealth of young starting pitching and a lack of offense. As a result, one of their better pitchers is reportedly on the trade block, per Jon Heyman. Heyman reports that Miami almost traded Pablo Lopez to the New York Yankees ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Lopez is reportedly available once again this offseason.
Tigers make scientific addition to AJ Hinch’s coaching staff
The Detroit Tigers, like all of MLB, are looking towards the offseason after the conclusion of the World Series. They began the “Hot Stove” season with an addition in the dugout. The Tigers have hired Iowa baseball pitching coach Robin Lund, according to the Detroit Free Press. Lund...
Dusty Baker makes decision on running it back with Astros after winning World Series
The Houston Astros just won their first World Series since 2017 in epic fashion, taking down the Philadelphia Phillies in six games thanks to a series-clinching three-run homer from Yordan Alvarez in Game 6. Most importantly, it was a bittersweet moment for manager Dusty Baker, who captured his very first ring in 25 years of managing at the big league level and he’ll have the chance to do it again in 2023.
RUMOR: Why Yankees feel ‘confident’ Aaron Judge will stay
In spite of the disappointing end to the New York Yankees’ 2022 season, no one can take away from the excellence Aaron Judge showed during the regular season. In his final year of team control, Judge went bananas, hitting 62 home runs and leading the MLB in almost every relevant offensive metric, and he’s primed to make bank off of a historic season.
Chaim Bloom makes strong Xander Bogaerts declaration following free agency decision
The 2022 offseason will bring a lot of stress to the Boston Red Sox. Numerous key players are hitting the open market, including All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. After the 30-year-old exercised his opt-out, Boston is now at risk of losing him. According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Red...
Astros, Alex Bregman troll Phillies, Yankees fans at World Series parade
The Houston Astros celebrated their World Series victory on Monday. The team parade drew no shortage of fans as Houston celebrated its first championship since 2017. Astros fans and players, including star Alex Bregman, trolled fans of both the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, per the Houston Astros Twitter account.
ClutchPoints
‘We didn’t finish it’: Bryce Harper’s message to Phillies fans after World Series defeat
The Philadelphia Phillies lost the World Series to the Houston Astros, and Bryce Harper knows very well they have no one to blame but themselves. Speaking to reporters after the 4-1 defeat in Game 6, Harper didn’t elaborate on the reason for their loss. Instead, he emphasized they just didn’t get the job done. Plain and simple.
Astros’ Martin Maldonado powered through World Series with broken hand
Catcher Martin Madonado was the first Houston Astros player to get on base in the sixth inning of their World Series-clinching Game 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies. His hit-by-pitch allowed Jose Altuve on base, which led to Jeremy Pena bringing him to third on a single up the middle, which led to Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulling the plug on Zack Wheeler perhaps a bit too early, which led to this moment:
ClutchPoints
