ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat

The Houston Astros are World Series champions once again. After taking down the plucky Philadelphia Phillies in six games, the Astros secured their second championship in six years, avenged their losses in the fall classic from 2019 and 2021 and got Dusty Baker his first taste of a championship as a manager. Jose Altuve, Justin […] The post Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Dusty Baker chugging World Series champagne is the Astros content you needed to see

Dusty Baker finally vanquished his World Series curse as a manager, and so what better way to celebrate it than a champagne with the rest of the Houston Astros? The Astros made sure their manager gets to enjoy the epic victory. Right after their 4-1 win in Game 6 to seal the World Series title […] The post Dusty Baker chugging World Series champagne is the Astros content you needed to see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Yankees aiming to boost lineup amid Aaron Judge uncertainty, but there’s a twist

The New York Yankees will have plenty of competition for Aaron Judge’s signature after the 6’7 slugger posted one of the best seasons at the plate in MLB history. Judge etched his name into the history books after he surpassed Roger Maris’ AL-record 61 home runs, leading the Yankees to the AL East crown. Alas, Judge went cold during the postseason and the Yankees’ World Series hopes were dashed shortly thereafter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rangers waiting on key Clayton Kershaw Dodgers decision in free agency

The Texas Rangers are reportedly waiting on Clayton Kershaw’s direction in MLB free agency, per Jon Morosi. Texas was linked to Kershaw, a Dallas native, last offseason. But the future Hall of Famer ultimately returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But might Kershaw be interested in joining former Dodger teammate Corey Seager in Texas? “I […] The post Rangers waiting on key Clayton Kershaw Dodgers decision in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate

The MLB rumors are beginning to swirl as the hot stove heats up, with the latest team of interest being the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers, who endured their sixth straight losing season, aren’t looking to just sit back this offseason. After shelling out large contracts to starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and infielder Javier Baez last […] The post Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Carlos Rodon makes final decision on Giants future with MLB free agency looming

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has reportedly declined the player-option on his contract and is set to hit MLB free agency. It’s not a shocking decision from Rodon, who figures to be one of the most sought-after pitchers on the open market. The veteran southpaw had long been expected to turn down the […] The post Carlos Rodon makes final decision on Giants future with MLB free agency looming appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

This Marlins star pitcher’s trade could jumpstart MLB’s hot stove

The Miami Marlins feature a wealth of young starting pitching and a lack of offense. As a result, one of their better pitchers is reportedly on the trade block, per Jon Heyman. Heyman reports that Miami almost traded Pablo Lopez to the New York Yankees ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Lopez is reportedly available once again this offseason.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Tigers make scientific addition to AJ Hinch’s coaching staff

The Detroit Tigers, like all of MLB, are looking towards the offseason after the conclusion of the World Series. They began the “Hot Stove” season with an addition in the dugout. The Tigers have hired Iowa baseball pitching coach Robin Lund, according to the Detroit Free Press. Lund...
ClutchPoints

Dusty Baker makes decision on running it back with Astros after winning World Series

The Houston Astros just won their first World Series since 2017 in epic fashion, taking down the Philadelphia Phillies in six games thanks to a series-clinching three-run homer from Yordan Alvarez in Game 6. Most importantly, it was a bittersweet moment for manager Dusty Baker, who captured his very first ring in 25 years of managing at the big league level and he’ll have the chance to do it again in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Why Yankees feel ‘confident’ Aaron Judge will stay

In spite of the disappointing end to the New York Yankees’ 2022 season, no one can take away from the excellence Aaron Judge showed during the regular season. In his final year of team control, Judge went bananas, hitting 62 home runs and leading the MLB in almost every relevant offensive metric, and he’s primed to make bank off of a historic season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Martin Maldonado powered through World Series with broken hand

Catcher Martin Madonado was the first Houston Astros player to get on base in the sixth inning of their World Series-clinching Game 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies. His hit-by-pitch allowed Jose Altuve on base, which led to Jeremy Pena bringing him to third on a single up the middle, which led to Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulling the plug on Zack Wheeler perhaps a bit too early, which led to this moment:
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy