Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Selena Gomez remains keen to find love

Selena Gomez is prepared to risk heartbreak in pursuit of love. The 30-year-old star - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - remains determined to find love, despite her previous heartbreaks. During an appearance on Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose' podcast, Selena shared: "I feel...
‘Carry On’ actor Leslie Phillips dead aged 98

Leslie Phillips has died aged 98. The ‘Carry On’ actor, famed for his catchphrases “Ding Dong” and “I Say” in the films, passed away Monday (07.11.22) after a long illness. His wife Zara, 63, said: “I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has...
Rapper Hurricane G dies at 52 after lung cancer battle

New York Rapper Hurricane G, known for songs including "El Barrio" and "Underground Lockdown," has died after a reported battle with lung cancer. Fellow rapper Erick Sermon, who shares a daughter with G, confirmed her death Sunday in a statement posted on Instagram. G, whose real name was Gloria Rodríguez, rose to prominence in the 1990s after collaborating with rapper Redman on tracks such as "Tonight's da Night" and "Dare Iz a Darkside," according to the Daily Beast.
