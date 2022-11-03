New York Rapper Hurricane G, known for songs including "El Barrio" and "Underground Lockdown," has died after a reported battle with lung cancer. Fellow rapper Erick Sermon, who shares a daughter with G, confirmed her death Sunday in a statement posted on Instagram. G, whose real name was Gloria Rodríguez, rose to prominence in the 1990s after collaborating with rapper Redman on tracks such as "Tonight's da Night" and "Dare Iz a Darkside," according to the Daily Beast.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO