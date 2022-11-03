ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Jennings High School student arrested on terrorizing charges

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQSZX_0ixYzS4N00

JENNINGS, La. ( KLFY ) – A student at Jennings High was arrested on terrorizing charges stemming from threats made in October.

According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Chris Ivey, on Oct. 10,  school resource deputies were notified that a threatening note had been found at Jennings High School. Faculty found the note and reported it to deputies around 9:30 am. School faculty and deputies made a threat assessment and determined there was no threat at the time and continued the investigation.

Lafayette Middle School student arrested for verbal bomb threats

A student was identified as the one who wrote the note threatening to shoot up the school. The student’s parent/guardian was notified. Detectives obtained statements and reviewed video footage of the school areas where the threatening note was found.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

The juvenile student was arrested Wednesday and charged with terrorizing. The student has been released to a guardian. School officials and law enforcement are taking a zero tolerance stand on these type pranks by students and others. “There have been several fake active shooter threats in Louisiana and other states recently. The pranks cause disruption in schools and divert law enforcement from other necessary duties. The safety of the students and faculty are foremost in the minds of the deputies that work at the schools every day. Stunts and practical jokes of hurting people will be dealt with seriously and perpetrators will be punished,” says Sheriff Ivey.

Additional arrests are expected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Charles American Press

11/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kaylee Danielle Orr, 26, 1261 Bel Fire Tower Road, Reeves — illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more. Bond: $15,000. Chad David Williams, 48, Abbeville — unlawful presence of a sex offender. Bond: $10,000. Kevin Ray...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LC man accused of aggravated assault after firing shots inside local park

A Lake Charles man has been arrested in connection to shots fired at a local park Saturday night. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the August Drive park at about 5 p.m. Nov. 5. She said when they arrived, witnesses told deputies the suspect was still in the area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY News 10

12-year-old who threatened to ‘shoot up’ sheriff’s office employee, local business, arrested

St. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)— A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday on accusations he threatened to ‘shoot up’ a local business, and an employee of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, the 12-year-old is also accused of making threats on social media toward his own school, Cecilia Jr. High and […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Two LC men sentenced for illegal possession of firearms

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants today:. Johnathan Wade Thierry, 49, of Lake Charles was sentenced to 46 months in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
houmatimes.com

Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy