Bay News 9
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine’s terms
Ukraine’s president has hinted at the possibility of peace talks with Russia, a shift from his earlier refusal to negotiate with President Vladimir Putin that came on the eve of crucial elections in the United States. Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the international community late Monday to “force Russia into real...
Bay News 9
No 'specific, credible' threats of election violence so far: White House
The federal government was not tracking any “specific, credible threats” of election violence one day before polls closed on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Speaking to reporters Monday, Jean-Pierre said law enforcement had briefed the president and the White House. “There are no specific, credible...
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal faces off against Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate election
Amid predictions of an impending "red wave," incumbent Richard Blumenthal's seat is highly likely to remain in Democratic hands.
Bay News 9
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The...
Bay News 9
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by Ashraf Khalil, Annie Ma, Aamer Madhani, Chris Megerian, Mallika Sen in Washington and AP journalists around the country.
Elections are messy affairs — and America is better for them
Conventional wisdom says it could take a few days for us to “call” the most important races of the 2022 midterms. But we can confidently project now that — whatever happens — the sun will continue to rise in the east after Election Day, and America will be better for it.
Bay News 9
Officials warn some election results may not be known right away
Officials across the country are warning Americans of the possibility that the full results of Tuesday's midterm elections might not be known for days. And what's more, we may not know the balance of power in Congress for weeks, or even a month. Looking back at the 2020 presidential election,...
Bay News 9
New polls show race for Congress between Dems, GOP virtually tied
With the midterm elections drawing to a close, a flurry of polls released in recent days appear to show just how close the battle for Congress will shake out. A new NBC News poll released Sunday shows that 48% of likely voters say they prefer a Democratic-controlled Congress, while 47% prefer a Republican majority.
US Judge lays out case for blocking publishing giants merger
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal judge has laid out a data-laden case for why she blocked Penguin Random House's proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, handing a victory to the Biden Justice Department in its contention that combining two of the world's biggest publishers would hurt competition for top-selling books.
Bay News 9
Trump's sway looms in Ohio's closely watched US House races
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A race pitting the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history and a Republican newcomer whose campaign was knocked off track by reports that he misrepresented his military service will test the limits of former President Donald Trump's influence over Ohio voters. That's not the only...
Bay News 9
Challenged by Demings, Florida's Rubio seeks 3rd Senate term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is seeking a third term and facing Democratic Rep. Val Demings as the GOP tries to take back control of the narrowly divided Senate. Demings is a third-term congresswoman who has prominently featured her background as a police officer and Orlando’s...
Bay News 9
'Are you ready to vote?': Biden, first lady stump for Maryland Dems on eve of Election Day
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Maryland on Monday in a final stump for Democrats across the state one day ahead of the midterm elections that will decide the balance of power in Congress. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr....
Bay News 9
'Get out the vote, now!': Biden stumps for Hochul in N.Y. as midterms draw to a close
On the final weekend day before Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden traveled not to a battleground state, but to the Democratic stronghold of New York to stump for incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is attempting to stave off a tough Republican challenger. What You Need To Know. On Sunday night,...
Bay News 9
World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality
BERLIN (AP) — An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country’s treatment of gays and lesbians.
Bay News 9
US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election
American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. They also sense something more fundamental at stake at a time of rising mistrust of institutions and each other:...
Bay News 9
I-4 Tour: Immigration an important issue for Central Florida voters
ORLANDO, Fla. — While immigration is an issue that impacts every state in the country, it is particularly important in Florida, where data show one in five residents are immigrants. What You Need To Know. Florida is No. 2 in the country for new legal permanent residents. Data show...
Bay News 9
Futures on Wall Street rise ahead of midterm elections
Wall Street futures advanced before the bell on the last full day of campaigning before Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.5% and futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.4%. Tuesday’s election will decide control of Congress and key governorships. History suggests the party in...
