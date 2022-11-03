Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Family of injured Decatur police sergeant react to officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The morning of October 12 is one Andrew Wittmer and the Wittmer family won't forget. Andrew Wittmer, brother of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, remembered hearing a loud knock coming from his front door. He looked outside and didn't recognize the car in front of his house, but when he opened the door he saw a familiar face.
Arrest made in Urbana armed robbery investigation
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department announced on Monday that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a pair of armed robberies that happened last month. Ra-Juan Williams, 23, was arrested early Monday morning at Town and Country Apartments. Officials believe he is responsible for the robberies that happened on Oct. […]
Herald & Review
Dispute between neighbors ends in arrest, Decatur police say
DECATUR — Police said a dispute between two rural Decatur neighbors with a history of trouble flared again when one of them confronted the other over a fence he said the neighbor was building on his land. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 50-year-old...
Herald & Review
Man with gunshot wound won't talk, Decatur police report
DECATUR — A man who showed up with a gunshot wound at Decatur Memorial Hospital did not want to talk about it, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 12 a.m. Saturday to interview the 29-year-old man at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
newschannel20.com
Decatur officers cleared in deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Macon County State's Attorney has determined that the officers' actions in a deadly shooting last month were warranted. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in...
Herald & Review
Decatur man breaks in, steals woman's underwear, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing multiple charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stole belongings valued at $1,400, including all of her underwear. A sworn Decatur Police Department affidavit said the 22-year-old man also helped himself to every swimsuit the 26-year-old woman...
Two arrested after shots fired in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested following an overnight shots-fired incident in Rantoul. Officials said Luis Hernandez, 22 of Urbana, and Bernardo Hernandez, 25 of Rantoul, were both arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Luis Hernandez was also arrested on a preliminary charge of possessing a gun without […]
WAND TV
State's Attorney's Office: Use of force in Decatur officer-involved shooting "necessary"
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County State's Attorney's Office has completed its investigation into an officer involved shooting in Decatur that left a suspect dead and two police officers wounded. The Decatur Police Department released body cam and dash cam footage from an officer-involved shooting from October 12 that...
Herald & Review
Decatur man mail orders drugs from 'dark web', police say
DECATUR — A man who is quoted as telling police he shopped for illegal drugs online using the “dark web” was arrested after a package of methamphetamine was delivered to his Decatur home through the mail. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the package...
newschannel20.com
2 arrested after shots fired with AR-15 style rifle
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — Two men are behind bars after shots were fired early Monday morning in Rantoul. Police say multiple calls came in shortly before 1 a.m. about shots heard near the 800 block of St. Andrews Circle. Witnesses told police a white SUV was seen speeding out...
New details in Cisco Asst. Fire Chief car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office provided new details on the Saturday night car accident involving Cisco Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Reeves. Piatt County Sheriff Vogelzang has confirmed that the accident took place at the intersection of Route 47 and Main Street in Cisco. He also stated that the accident involved a […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington mother acquitted in missing baby’s death
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman charged with the concealment of her infant daughter’s death was acquitted of two felony charges. Kimberlee Burton, 29 was found not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday afternoon by a McLean County judge. Burton and her defense attorney along with the State appeared in a stipulated bench trial–a trial in which the state and defense agreed on the facts and evidence of the case.
WAND TV
Sullivan man airlifted after Coles County crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Sullivan man was airlifted after a serious crash in Coles County. The crash happened at 1000N at the Interstate 57 overpass Saturday just after 7 p.m. The Coles County Sheriff's Department said Trysten Fugate, 26, was driving a utility vehicle, going eastbound on 1000N...
Mattoon woman charged with attempted murder
MATTOON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Mattoon woman has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. According to the Mattoon Police Department, the situation began on October 21, when officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Champaign Avenue. The initial call was referencing an unresponsive individual. Officers arrested MaryJo C. Perry, 34, of Mattoon […]
Champaign Coroner identifies teen found dead after shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a woman who died after a Friday evening shooting. According to a press release, Nizeri L. Carter, 18, of Champaign died at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled on […]
WAND TV
Former Decatur coach pleads guilty to obscenity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Matthew Krause pleaded guilty to Obscenity in court on Thursday. The former Decatur coach was investigated after a student reported that he had sent her nude photos. A Victim Impact Statement was read in open court on Thursday. The Obscenity charge is a Class A...
WAND TV
18-year-old Champaign woman shot dead identified
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has identified the 18-year-old woman shot and killed Friday evening as Nizeri Carter. Champaign Police said they were dispatched near N. Elm St. and W. Bradley Ave. around 4:52 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. Shortly after officers arrived, they...
Five charged with weapons offenses in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Five friends are facing weapons charges after the State’s Attorney’s Office said police found them in possession of guns despite being convicted felons. The five arrested are Jalen Booker, 21, Demonte Billings, 22, Omarion Purnell, 20, Joaquin Hughes, 20, and Simeon Smith, 18. Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said […]
Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
Urbana schools closed due to threat
Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
