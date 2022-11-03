Read full article on original website
Calling It Quits? Here’s What Zach and Tori Roloff Have Said About Their Plans to Leave ‘LPBW’
Making their exit? Zach Roloff is the last of Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff’s four children to star on Little People, Big World. Will he and his wife, Tori Roloff, continue to stay on the show amid the family’s drama? Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about their plans for the future.
Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'
"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone. On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old. Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LPBW’s Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Reunite With Zach Roloff, Tori Roloff and Their Kids Amid Estrangement
On speaking terms? Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler reunited with Zach Roloff, his wife, Tori Roloff, and their three kids amid their estrangement. On Sunday, November 6, Audrey Roloff took to her Instagram Stories to share several photos and videos from a family gathering that...
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar’s First Wife ‘Baby Girl Lisa’?
90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and his girlfriend, Kimberly “Kim” Menzies, are struggling to get his mother’s blessing on their marriage thanks to the rapper’s first failed relationship with an American woman. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Usman’s first wife, Lisa Hamme.
‘Sister Wives’: 3 Times ‘Favorite Wife’ Robyn Brown Received Special Treatment From Kody
While 'Sister Wives' star, Kody Brown continually denies giving his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, special treatment, here are 3 examples of Kody treating her differently than the rest of the wives.
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
SheKnows
Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum
It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Is Living on Roloff Farms to ‘Save Money,’ Insider Alleges
Is Jacob Roloff living on Roloff Farms full-time? Here's his current living situation, according to a 'Little People, Big World' insider.
’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?
Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Duggar fans slam pregnant Joy-Anna for ‘dangerous’ decision for kids Gideon, 4, and Evy, 2
JOY-ANNA Forsyth has been criticized by Duggar fans after she shared a photo of inside her home. The pregnant TV star posted a snap of her large television, which was situated in the middle of her living room and close to her kitchen. Joy-Anna, 24, captioned the post on her...
realitytitbit.com
Alaskan Bush People’s Bam may not be married but he is “head over heels”
Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown is the second-oldest brother of the seven siblings on the popular and infamous Discovery show, Alaskan Bush People. However, he originally left the Alaskan wilderness series in 2017 to focus on his love life. Fans of Bam Bam have been curious to know whether...
Little Couple’s Jen Arnold and husband Bill Klein finally return to reality TV three years after last season of TLC show
LITTLE Couple's Dr. Jen Arnold and her husband Bill Klein have finally returned to reality TV after their own TLC show was put on hiatus. The reality couple will be appearing on an upcoming episode of HGTV's Farmhouse Fixer. Forty-eight-year-old Jen gave an exciting update on their upcoming appearance, posting...
Kody Brown's Son Gabriel Heartbreakingly Admits His Dad Seems 'Tired Of Putting Effort Into Maintaining' Their Relationship
Kody Brown and his son Gabriel appear to be at odds. During the Sunday, October 16, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch and his 21-year-old offspring went head to head over Janelle's RV. As Kody and his son with Janelle tried to fix the home together, Gabe insisted he was the only one who knew how to fix the property, to which the 53-year-old replied, "We have to know how to fix it."Kody later shared his frustration with his son in a side interview, saying, "Gabriel doesn’t know anything about this RV. He hasn’t read the manual, he hasn’t driven...
realitytitbit.com
Mama June proves she's pretty in pink as she unveils 'beautiful' new look
Mama June, famous mom of Toddlers and Tiaras star Honey Boo Boo, has showed fans her glamorous side after getting her hair and makeup done. The reality star, who had her own show titled Road to Redemption, was hailed as ‘gorgeous’ by fans after she shared the results.
Jazz Jennings Has Been Open About Her Weight Transformation Over the Years: Photos and Quotes
Fans have watched Jazz Jennings go through a drastic weight transformation over the years. The I Am Jazz star has been open about her struggles with weight and has discussed the topic on her TLC show, as well as on social media. One of the first times Jazz discussed her...
Khloe Kardashian says she is 'healing' after having tumor removed from her face: 'Very grateful'
Khloe Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she had a tumor removed from her face after explaining people were wondering why she was wearing a bandage on her cheek for the last few weeks. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Displays Bloody Wounds on Happily Ever After: What Happened?
On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem’s vicious fight with Michael took center stage. She flew to Nigeria, not to visit her husband, but to ambush and investigate him. When her surprise visit to his home in the middle of the night...
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
People
