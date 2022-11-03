ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

Upcoming Valley events put spotlight on human trafficking

“The most common reason is that you’ll get a call back is that there was something they didn’t see or something they want to see better,” said Dr. Thompson. Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Phoenix Fire...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Everything you need to vote on election day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s Election Day and that means today is the last day to either vote in person or drop off your early ballot. Here’s everything you need to know. All early ballots must be either dropped off at a vote center or drop box by 7 tonight. Anyone standing in a line at a voting center by 7 tonight will still be allowed to cast their ballot.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Officer stops woman pulling out gun at Phoenix school

A news conference was held in Maricopa County to address false election stories and urge the public not to believe them. New federal guidelines making window blinds safer around kids. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A new rule requires window and blind manufacturers to start selling blinds that do not...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona GOP candidates hold “meet and greet” ahead of midterm election

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of Election Day. The First Lady briefly touched on several issues on the line this midterm election, like rising inflation, abortion bans, and the importance of public education. Republican newcomer Kelly Cooper fighting for newly redrawn 4th district. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Here's how to report voting problems in Arizona

PRESS CONFERENCE: Maricopa County Election Officials address reports of problems with tabulation machines. As of 8:30 a.m. on Election Day, tabulation machine problems had been reported at about 20% of Maricopa County Vote Centers, or roughly 40 locations. Officials warning voters to not fall for election misinformation. Updated: 15 hours...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert police create team to answer mental health calls

The biggest thing for everyone to know is there will not be final results of all races Tuesday night. Queen Creek student charged with two felonies after bringing gun to school. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The 9-year-old student was charged with a minor in possession of a firearm and...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Four former Pat Tillman Foundation Scholars nominated to get $500

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Veteran’s Day is this upcoming Friday, and one Valley-based company and radio station are working to honor four special people. Fulton Homes and 98-KUPD have chosen four previous Pat Tillman Foundation Scholars who go to ASU to get $500. The foundation chooses 60 students every year to join a network of more than 800 million scholars at schools across the U.S. Each one are active military service members, veterans or spouses who have shown character traits of service, scholarship, and community leadership.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Suspicious package delivered to Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign office

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspicious envelope was delivered to Kari Lake’s campaign office in Phoenix early Sunday morning. Phoenix Fire Department’s hazardous materials crew responded to a report from the office that a suspicious envelope had arrived, Lake’s campaign confirmed. The crew and other local agencies started working together to investigate around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say there are no reports of injuries or illness.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Going beyond the mammogram: talking women’s health

The department is one of the first in the East Valley to create a crisis response team. Phoenix-area man fighting to increase awareness for Alzheimer's after losing father. Brandon Barkwell was only 13 when he first stepped into advocacy with the Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, fighting for his dad.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe Chompie’s closing its doors after 25 years serving ASU students, community

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A beloved restaurant staple for many Arizona State University students is sadly closing its doors. After 25 years of serving students and Tempe residents, Chompie’s Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery on University Drive is saying goodbye. The restaurant’s last day serving delicious deli sandwiches and more was Monday.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix area gas prices fall in the first week of November

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Prices at the pump eased up slightly for drivers in the metro Phoenix area, falling 5.6 cents per gallon last week to an average of $4.51 per gallon. According to the website GasBuddy.com, metro Phoenix gas prices for the first week of November are 48.8 cents a gallon lower than they were in October but are still around 86 cents higher a gallon than in Nov. 2021. On average, diesel costs have risen 3.4 cents in the last week to $5.32 per gallon.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

What are the best places to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - WalletHub has released its 2022 Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving report to save you some cash this holiday season. Consumers spent around $300 per person between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday in 2021, with the average Thanksgiving meal cost sitting around $53 on average for 10 people. This year, a few Valley cities made the top 20 cities to spend Thanksgiving.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Attorney, former police officer weigh in on Scottsdale detective DUI arrest

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale Police Department detective was arrested over the weekend, accused of driving under the influence and crashing into another car. Police say Detective Michael Lanouar was off-duty in a city-leased vehicle. The crash happened Friday around 10 p.m. near Pima and Indian School Roads,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
