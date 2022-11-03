Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Upcoming Valley events put spotlight on human trafficking
“The most common reason is that you’ll get a call back is that there was something they didn’t see or something they want to see better,” said Dr. Thompson. Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Phoenix Fire...
AZFamily
Everything you need to vote on election day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s Election Day and that means today is the last day to either vote in person or drop off your early ballot. Here’s everything you need to know. All early ballots must be either dropped off at a vote center or drop box by 7 tonight. Anyone standing in a line at a voting center by 7 tonight will still be allowed to cast their ballot.
AZFamily
Officer stops woman pulling out gun at Phoenix school
A news conference was held in Maricopa County to address false election stories and urge the public not to believe them. New federal guidelines making window blinds safer around kids. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A new rule requires window and blind manufacturers to start selling blinds that do not...
AZFamily
PRESS CONFERENCE: Maricopa County Election Officials address reports of problems with tabulation machines
The biggest thing for everyone to know is there will not be final results of all races Tuesday night. DOJ sending election monitors to five Arizona counties ahead of Election Day. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Officials say personnel from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices...
AZFamily
Arizona GOP candidates hold “meet and greet” ahead of midterm election
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of Election Day. The First Lady briefly touched on several issues on the line this midterm election, like rising inflation, abortion bans, and the importance of public education. Republican newcomer Kelly Cooper fighting for newly redrawn 4th district. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022...
AZFamily
Here's how to report voting problems in Arizona
PRESS CONFERENCE: Maricopa County Election Officials address reports of problems with tabulation machines. As of 8:30 a.m. on Election Day, tabulation machine problems had been reported at about 20% of Maricopa County Vote Centers, or roughly 40 locations. Officials warning voters to not fall for election misinformation. Updated: 15 hours...
AZFamily
Gilbert police create team to answer mental health calls
The biggest thing for everyone to know is there will not be final results of all races Tuesday night. Queen Creek student charged with two felonies after bringing gun to school. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The 9-year-old student was charged with a minor in possession of a firearm and...
AZFamily
Four former Pat Tillman Foundation Scholars nominated to get $500
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Veteran’s Day is this upcoming Friday, and one Valley-based company and radio station are working to honor four special people. Fulton Homes and 98-KUPD have chosen four previous Pat Tillman Foundation Scholars who go to ASU to get $500. The foundation chooses 60 students every year to join a network of more than 800 million scholars at schools across the U.S. Each one are active military service members, veterans or spouses who have shown character traits of service, scholarship, and community leadership.
AZFamily
Tabulation problems reported in Maricopa County; election officials assure votes will be counted
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Election Day is in full swing in Arizona and across the country. As thousands made their way to the polls, it didn’t take long for reports of voting issues to circulate on social media. The Maricopa County Elections Department initially reported that about 10% of...
AZFamily
Officials: What’s debunked, what to watch out for if misinformation spreads on Election Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ahead of the election, officials are warning the public about misinformation they may see on social media Tuesday night. Often, it’s not even coming from people who live here. The biggest thing for everyone to know is there will not be final results of all...
AZFamily
DOJ sends election monitors to 5 Arizona counties to ensure voting law compliance
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Federal election monitors will be deployed to various poll locations in five Arizona counties starting Tuesday to monitor compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws, the Department of Justice announced on Monday. Officials say that personnel from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices...
AZFamily
Suspicious package delivered to Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign office
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspicious envelope was delivered to Kari Lake’s campaign office in Phoenix early Sunday morning. Phoenix Fire Department’s hazardous materials crew responded to a report from the office that a suspicious envelope had arrived, Lake’s campaign confirmed. The crew and other local agencies started working together to investigate around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say there are no reports of injuries or illness.
AZFamily
Queen Creek student charged with two felonies after bringing gun to school
The biggest thing for everyone to know is there will not be final results of all races Tuesday night. Gilbert police create team to answer mental health calls. The department is one of the first in the East Valley to create a crisis response team. DOJ sending election monitors to...
AZFamily
Former officer weighs in after off-duty Scottsdale detective accused of DUI
The biggest thing for everyone to know is there will not be final results of all races Tuesday night. Gilbert police create team to answer mental health calls. The department is one of the first in the East Valley to create a crisis response team. Queen Creek student charged with...
AZFamily
Going beyond the mammogram: talking women’s health
The department is one of the first in the East Valley to create a crisis response team. Phoenix-area man fighting to increase awareness for Alzheimer's after losing father. Brandon Barkwell was only 13 when he first stepped into advocacy with the Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, fighting for his dad.
AZFamily
Tempe Chompie’s closing its doors after 25 years serving ASU students, community
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A beloved restaurant staple for many Arizona State University students is sadly closing its doors. After 25 years of serving students and Tempe residents, Chompie’s Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery on University Drive is saying goodbye. The restaurant’s last day serving delicious deli sandwiches and more was Monday.
AZFamily
Phoenix area gas prices fall in the first week of November
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Prices at the pump eased up slightly for drivers in the metro Phoenix area, falling 5.6 cents per gallon last week to an average of $4.51 per gallon. According to the website GasBuddy.com, metro Phoenix gas prices for the first week of November are 48.8 cents a gallon lower than they were in October but are still around 86 cents higher a gallon than in Nov. 2021. On average, diesel costs have risen 3.4 cents in the last week to $5.32 per gallon.
AZFamily
What are the best places to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - WalletHub has released its 2022 Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving report to save you some cash this holiday season. Consumers spent around $300 per person between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday in 2021, with the average Thanksgiving meal cost sitting around $53 on average for 10 people. This year, a few Valley cities made the top 20 cities to spend Thanksgiving.
AZFamily
Attorney, former police officer weigh in on Scottsdale detective DUI arrest
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale Police Department detective was arrested over the weekend, accused of driving under the influence and crashing into another car. Police say Detective Michael Lanouar was off-duty in a city-leased vehicle. The crash happened Friday around 10 p.m. near Pima and Indian School Roads,...
AZFamily
Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
