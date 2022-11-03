Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
I-65 southbound ramps at Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to close each day this week
Drivers who typically use Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to get to Interstate 65 southbound are encouraged to find an alternate route this week. The Alabama Department of Transportation announced it will close the ramps to and from I-65 southbound at Exit 347, or Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, in Limestone County from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Town Creek man dead after hit-and-run
A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell died when he was struck by an unknown car that left the scene of the crash.
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian struck by vehicle while responding to crash in Huntsville
A pedestrian who was trying to help the victims of a two-vehicle crash ended up injured themselves Monday night, according to reports from first responders. Huntsville Police said the pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville...
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: I-65 closures in Limestone County Nov. 8-11
DECATUR POST — At approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 11, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the ramps to and from Interstate 65 southbound at Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Alabama 304) in Limestone County. The closure will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Additionally, traffic on Huntsville Brownsferry Road will experience delays due to lane closures and brief stoppages. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. The nearest alternate exits are Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens and Exit 340 (Alabama 20/I-565) at Decatur and Huntsville.
WAAY-TV
4 people injured when vehicle goes over Huntsville bridge and lands into a stream
Four people were injured when a vehicle they were in went off a bridge and landed into a stream in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department says it happened Sunday morning near Drake Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road. All four people were taken to the hospital, according to HEMSI's Don Webster.
WAAY-TV
Town Creek man dies after being hit by vehicle that left the scene
A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the single-vehicle crash happened about 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Alabama 184. That's about 3 miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. Corey D. Maxwell, 29, was struck by an unknown vehicle...
Pedestrian killed in Colbert County hit-and-run
A 29-year-old man died in Colbert County on Saturday after he was struck by a car that left the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A news release said an unknown vehicle struck Corey D. Maxwell of Town Creek at around 2:15 a.m. The collision happened on Alabama...
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County man charged with voyeurism after incident at gym
An Albertville man is charged with voyeurism after an incident at a DeKalb County gym. Colby Bryant Norris, 21, was arrested Oct. 28. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Norris “photographed or filmed the intimate areas of another person” who was changing clothes after using the tanning bed at the gym.
Colbert County Sheriff Williamson clears up pistol permit confusion
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson wanted to address a murky situation that caused some recent confusion in the community.
WAAY-TV
Sheriff's Office: husband charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife in Limestone County
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a Saturday night shooting turned deadly. It happened in the 14,000 block of Chris Way just after ten. Deputies say when they got to the scene they learned the victim, Tracie Lynn Allred, was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital by witnesses. Tracie died at the...
WHNT-TV
Sheriff's Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized Chief Deputy
Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized last month. Sheriff’s Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized …. Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief...
WAAY-TV
Mother arrested after newborn baby tests positive for meth, pot at Florence hospital
A woman who recently gave birth in Florence went from the hospital to the jail. Christina Bentley of Dearborn, Michigan, went into labor and had a baby on Nov. 3 at the North Alabama Medical Center. The baby’s urine tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the Florence Police...
WAAY-TV
Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash
One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County. ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad...
Man hit by train in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
WAAY-TV
Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire
UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
4 people injured after vehicle goes over bridge in Alabama
Four people were injured after the vehicle they were in went over a bridge on Sunday morning.
WAFF
Four injured after car flips over bridge
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured after a vehicle flipped over a bridge and into a stream near Drake Rd. Sunday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were in critical condition and two others are still being assessed. At 10:20...
Alabama man filmed another person in gym changing room, authorities say
An Albertville man was arrested last month after authorities say he filmed another person in the changing room of a gym. According to court records, Colby Bryant Norris, 21, was taken into custody Oct. 28 and charged with first degree voyeurism. Norris was arrested in connection with an incident that...
WAAY-TV
'Our only vehicle': Investigation underway after Decatur nonprofit van set on fire
A Decatur nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless says they're now without a vehicle. Hands Across Decatur said someone set their van on fire at their Fifth Avenue location at about 3 a.m. Friday. The nonprofit organization is an advocacy center for the homeless and a resource for people...
indherald.com
Huntsville woman charged after allegedly shoplifting twice in one week
ONEIDA | A Huntsville woman who allegedly stole merchandise from the Oneida Walmart store was arrested when she returned to the store for another alleged shoplifting incident four days later. Elisha R. Phillips, 44, of Huntsville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department on Saturday and charged with theft. According to...
