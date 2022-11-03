DECATUR POST — At approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 11, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the ramps to and from Interstate 65 southbound at Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Alabama 304) in Limestone County. The closure will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Additionally, traffic on Huntsville Brownsferry Road will experience delays due to lane closures and brief stoppages. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. The nearest alternate exits are Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens and Exit 340 (Alabama 20/I-565) at Decatur and Huntsville.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO