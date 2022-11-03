Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Related
East Palo Alto City Council candidate criticized for alleged misinformation
Some East Palo Altans are criticizing the assertions of City Council candidate Mark Dinan, claiming that he has been spreading inaccurate information about numerous issues in the city. Dinan, an energetic and outspoken candidate who is running against six other contenders for one of two open seats on the council,...
Palo Alto natives killed in Redwood City car collision, leaving behind twins
Gregory Ammen and Grace Spiridon were 'high school sweethearts'. The local community is mourning the loss of the parents of twin girls who were killed Friday night during a major car collision. The couple, who met in middle school, were "high school sweethearts," said one family member. Gregory Ammen, 44,...
San Mateo County supervisors discuss options for sheriff's oversight committee
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted unanimously to support oversight of the sheriff's office. Supervisors asked staff and an ad hoc committee to return to the board with a proposal that would involve an inspector general and a board. It was the first time the board discussed sheriff oversight publicly.
Atherton draft housing element still needs work, ADU figures are unrealistic, state says
Atherton is joining Woodside in receiving extensive feedback from the state on its proposed housing element. "The draft element addresses many statutory requirements; however, revisions will need to be necessary to comply with state housing element law," the letter states. Atherton officials intend to prove that "production of 35 units...
Report finds Bay Area roads remain in rough shape
Palo Alto among cities that receive 'very good' rankings. Although roads in some Bay Area communities have shown vast improvement, the region's roads remain in rough shape, according to a recent pavement quality report. The Bay Area's 44,000 lane miles of streets and roads received a pavement condition index (PCI)...
As election heats up, Measure V signs are reported stolen in Menlo Park
Signs for and against Measure V are reportedly being stolen from front yards across Menlo Park. Mayor Betsy Nash said that both her No on V sign and her sign for her own City Council campaign were stolen from her yard, as well as other surrounding homes. She added that this type of thing happens every campaign season.
Dunn outspends opponents in Woodside Elementary School District race
A week before Election Day, Woodside Elementary School District candidate William Dunn filed paperwork indicating that he exceeded the $2,000 spending threshold, meaning he’s now required to report his campaign contributions and expenditures. Dunn’s biggest expenditures include campaign signs and mailers, which he said he paid for himself.
Campaign finance roundup: New filings show tight financial competition
With just a week until Election Day, candidates and proponents and opponents of local ballot measures in Midpeninsula races have filed another round of campaign finance reports, the last prior to Election Day. The most recent filings were due on Oct. 27 for a period that covers Sept. 29 through...
Letters to the editor: Toxicity in Portola Valley race, support for Anna Eshoo, Mary Hufty and Steve Lubin
It's time to speak out about Dale Pfau's toxic comments. I am writing this statement because, as a friend wrote me, "all we need for tyranny to occur is for good (wo)men to stay silent." During The Almanac's Portola Valley Town Council election forum on Sept. 29, disparaging comments about...
With PAC backing three for office, spending is low by Portola Valley Town Council candidates
With less than a week until Election Day and a political action committee contributing the most to support candidates for Portola Valley Town Council — through lawn signs, postcards and mailers — candidates aren't spending or raising much individually, according to the latest round of campaign finance reports.
Measure V race is most expensive local race, with $400K in contributions to defeat measure
The No on Measure V campaign has once again both outraised and outspent Yes on V – raising more than five times what the measure's proponents have raised and making this the highest-funded local race. Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aims to restrict...
Amid tense salary negotiations, Portola Valley teachers urge district to not add time to their workdays
Portola Valley Elementary School District teachers stuck paper plates, with handwritten lists of their responsibilities, to a wall in the Corte Madera School Annex during a Thursday, Oct. 27, governing board meeting. They were there to plead district officials to not to add an extra 30 minutes to their already busy workdays.
Men steal $40K worth of Burberry bags from Stanford Shopping Center
Five men who entered a Burberry store at Stanford Shopping Center allegedly threatened employees and stole an estimated $40,000 worth of handbags on Saturday, Palo Alto police said. Police received a call on Nov. 5 at about 6:58 p.m. regarding an in-progress shoplift at Burberry at the shopping center, which...
Facing state criticism, Menlo Park has to revise its housing element
Menlo Park needs to work on its draft housing element before it can get approved by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), proving it can actually build what's in the plan. The housing element update is a state-mandated process that occurs once every eight years — and...
Menlo Park's Halloween Hoopla brings revelers back to downtown
Menlo Park's favorite DIY Halloween parade was back this year, as costumed kids took over downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29, getting into character, posing for photos and trick-or-treating at local businesses. Young musicians from the Hillview and La Entrada middle school bands led the parade up Santa Cruz Avenue. The...
Menlo Park's Willow Village nears finish line as Planning Commission reviews EIR
The Menlo Park Planning Commission reviewed the final environmental impact report (EIR) for Meta's Willow Village on Oct. 24, where residents spoke strongly in favor of the huge development. The project will redevelop 59 acres with up to 1.2 million square feet offices and 1,730 homes. Meta, formerly known as...
Will new laws stop thieves from taking your catalytic converter?
Sue Feeley was asleep in her Crescent Park home in Palo Alto on Oct. 8 when the sound of grinding metal woke her at 2:30 a.m. — and it wasn't subtle. "The noise was insane, that's how loud it was," she recalled on Tuesday afternoon. Feeley ran out and...
Buried car: Forensics team analyzing vehicle for DNA that could connect it to other crimes, Atherton police say
Forensic specialists didn't find any human remains in a mysterious car found buried in the backyard of a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton, but they are continuing to analyze parts of the vehicle for DNA to see if there is a connection to any other crimes, police said in a Nov. 3 press release.
Guest opinions: Opposing views on Menlo Park's Measure V
League of Women Voters encourages 'No' vote on Measure V. The League of Women Voters of South San Mateo County opposes Menlo Park Measure V. The mission of the League of Women Voters is to make democracy work and to support effective representative democracy. In eliminating a function of elected City Council representatives to make zoning changes and instead put zoning changes to a public vote, Measure V reduces the effectiveness of city government.
Community briefs: Woodside students participate in Forestry Challenge, Atherton brainstorming how to celebrate 100 years and more
Atherton will turn 100 in September 2023. Town officials are polling residents on how they would like to celebrate. Options include a series of town dinners or events, a celebration in Holbrook-Palmer Park, a party in the new civic center, presentations on the town's history, a summer music series, themed summer events, an art walk, a parade and more.
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0