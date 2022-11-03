ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheAlmanac

Report finds Bay Area roads remain in rough shape

Palo Alto among cities that receive 'very good' rankings. Although roads in some Bay Area communities have shown vast improvement, the region's roads remain in rough shape, according to a recent pavement quality report. The Bay Area's 44,000 lane miles of streets and roads received a pavement condition index (PCI)...
TheAlmanac

Dunn outspends opponents in Woodside Elementary School District race

A week before Election Day, Woodside Elementary School District candidate William Dunn filed paperwork indicating that he exceeded the $2,000 spending threshold, meaning he’s now required to report his campaign contributions and expenditures. Dunn’s biggest expenditures include campaign signs and mailers, which he said he paid for himself.
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

Menlo Park's Halloween Hoopla brings revelers back to downtown

Menlo Park's favorite DIY Halloween parade was back this year, as costumed kids took over downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29, getting into character, posing for photos and trick-or-treating at local businesses. Young musicians from the Hillview and La Entrada middle school bands led the parade up Santa Cruz Avenue. The...
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Guest opinions: Opposing views on Menlo Park's Measure V

League of Women Voters encourages 'No' vote on Measure V. The League of Women Voters of South San Mateo County opposes Menlo Park Measure V. The mission of the League of Women Voters is to make democracy work and to support effective representative democracy. In eliminating a function of elected City Council representatives to make zoning changes and instead put zoning changes to a public vote, Measure V reduces the effectiveness of city government.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Community briefs: Woodside students participate in Forestry Challenge, Atherton brainstorming how to celebrate 100 years and more

Atherton will turn 100 in September 2023. Town officials are polling residents on how they would like to celebrate. Options include a series of town dinners or events, a celebration in Holbrook-Palmer Park, a party in the new civic center, presentations on the town's history, a summer music series, themed summer events, an art walk, a parade and more.
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

