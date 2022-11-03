Read full article on original website
WRAL
Full moon will turn an eerie red during the total lunar eclipse
CNN — Set to turn a coppery shade of red in the sky this Tuesday, November 8, the full moon will kick off Election Day with an early morning event of its own — a total lunar eclipse. The second one of the year, the eclipse will begin...
AP PHOTOS: Total lunar eclipse in North America, East Asia
The second and final total lunar eclipse of the year graced the skies in some parts of the world Tuesday. The next one isn't until 2025.
WRAL
Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic
CNN — The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
Gliding treefrogs, mini-males and burrowing frogs in trees: why Melanesia is the world's tropical island frog hotspot
A chocolate treefrog that looks like a Freddo. Burrowing frogs which live in trees. Long-nosed frogs named after Pinocchio. Frogs which go straight from egg to froglet without stopping at tadpole. And large treefrogs which can glide from tree to tree. All these and many more are found only in Melanesia. This tiny region in the South Pacific is a global hotspot of cultural and biological diversity. And we still don’t know the full extent of its extreme biological riches. Centred on the world’s largest tropical island, New Guinea, Melanesia is home to 534 types of frog. As our new...
WRAL
Tony Rice: How to watch Tuesday's total lunar eclipse
The Sun, Earth, and Moon (in that order) will put on a show before dawn on Election Day 2022 with a total lunar eclipse visible across the country. The Sun, Earth, and Moon (in that order) will put on a show before dawn on Election Day 2022 with a total lunar eclipse visible across the country.
WRAL
As countries convene at climate summit in Egypt, reports show the world is wildly off track. Here's what to watch at COP27
CNN — As global leaders converge in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the UN's annual climate summit, researchers, advocates and the United Nations itself are warning the world is still wildly off-track on its goal to halt global warming and prevent the worst consequences of the climate crisis. Over the...
WRAL
Poor countries aren't causing the climate crisis. They want rich countries to pay for their damage
CNN — Aftab Khan felt helpless when torrential floodwaters submerged a third of Pakistan, his home country. Khan's hometown was completely underwater. His friend rescued a woman who had walked barefoot, carrying her sick child, through stagnant floodwaters for 15 miles. And Khan's own mother, who now lives with him in Islamabad, was unable to travel home on washed-out roads to check if her daughter was safe.
WRAL
Billionaires emit a million times more greenhouse gases than the average person, study finds
CNN — A billionaire emits a million times more greenhouse gases than the average person, a study has found. The report published by the British-founded charity Oxfam Monday based its findings on detailed analysis of the investments of 125 of the world's richest billionaires. It found that, contrary to...
The use of natural outdoor laboratories can reduce threats to freshwater biodiversity
From densely developed cities and geometric agricultural plots to the ubiquitous roadways, pipelines and power grids, an aerial view of the earth reveals our impact on our landscapes. In less populated areas, unprecedented glacial melt and deep craters caused by the thawing of frozen soil and rock called permafrost megaslumps give stark reminders of the ongoing climate crisis.
WRAL
19 dead after commercial flight crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania
CNN — A Tanzanian commercial flight operated by Precision Air crash-landed in bad weather in Lake Victoria on Sunday, killing 19 people. The country's Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, said officials believe all bodies have been recovered from the airplane. "We're starting to pull out the luggage and personal items...
3D-printed guns are on the rise in Australia. How can we prevent them being made?
Last week, police seized about 80 illegal firearms across Victoria. These included eight homemade firearms, four of which were “military-style weapons”, as well as two 3D printers. This is the latest in a series of seizures of 3D-printed weapons in Australia: in 2016, Queensland police discovered a 3D printer in a raid on a “large-scale” firearms production facility in September 2021, New South Wales counter-terrorism police arrested a right-wing extremist for possession of a digital design file that could be used to print a 3D gun in June 2022, Western Australia police seized a 3D-printed semi-automatic rifle including metal...
