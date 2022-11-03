Read full article on original website
Related
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
KHQ Right Now
Michelle Williams won't burden kids with expectations
Michelle Williams won't burden her children with expectations. The 'Fabelmans' actress - who recently welcomed her third child into the world - has pledged to allow her kids to "be themselves" and will support them in their hopes and ambitions. Asked what she thinks is the best way to guide...
KHQ Right Now
Eva Longoria credits healthy skin to being mum
Eva Longoria credits her healthy skin to being a mum. The L’Oreal ambassador, 47, who had her boy Santiago ‘Santi’ Enrique Bastón in 2018, said she now has more time for “self-care” as parenthood has forced her to make her day more structured. She...
KHQ Right Now
Rihanna wants to return to work
Rihanna is excited to return to work after giving birth to her baby boy. The 34-year-old singer gave birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky in May, and she's now looking forward to restarting her music career. She said: "Once you get to the other side, you're like, 'I...
KHQ Right Now
Gigi Hadid quits Twitter
Gigi Hadid is quitting Twitter because it has become a "cesspool of hate and bigotry". The 27-year-old supermodel announced on Instagram she has deactivated her account in the wake of Elon Musk buying the platform and making almost half of staff redundant, including the human rights team. She wrote: "I...
Comments / 0