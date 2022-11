It's as if winter arrived a month-and-a-half early on late Sunday into Monday. A barrage of snowfall blitzed three of the four major mountain passes in north central Washington. According to the WSDOT, Snoqualmie Pass received 18 inches of new snow on Monday. In total for the entire weekend, Snoqualmie...

SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO