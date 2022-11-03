ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.

Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
KHQ Right Now

Michelle Williams 'learned a lot' playing Steven Spielberg's mom

Michelle Williams "learned a lot" playing Steven Spielberg's mom in 'The Fabelmans'. The 42-year-old actress stars as Mitzi Fabelman - who is loosely based on Spielberg's real-life mother, Leah - in the coming-of-age drama film, and Michelle admits that the movie has changed her outlook on life. She shared: "Myself,...
KHQ Right Now

Michelle Williams won't burden kids with expectations

Michelle Williams won't burden her children with expectations. The 'Fabelmans' actress - who recently welcomed her third child into the world - has pledged to allow her kids to "be themselves" and will support them in their hopes and ambitions. Asked what she thinks is the best way to guide...

Comments / 0

Community Policy