Weather Alert: Sacramento County opens overnight motels for unhoused during rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County officials say they're reaching out to unhoused residents and offering motel stays between now and Thursday because of rain and low temperatures in the region. According to the city's Department of Human Assistance, outreach workers will make contact with unhoused residents who they say...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Christmas Lights on Pebble Creek Drive
Rocklin, Calif. – Each holiday season, residents located on Pebble Creek Drive in Rocklin bathe their homes with the magical sights and sounds of Christmas for the whole community to enjoy. Visitors trek from miles around to see this very fun and family-oriented Christmas light extravaganza that includes hundreds...
A winter storm is on the way. Here's how you can prepare for weather system
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the season begins to change, crews from Sacramento are staying busy and deploying a tractor called "The Claw." The Claw is making its way around the city collecting piles of leaves from residential areas ahead of the upcoming winter storm expected to hit the region.
sacramentocityexpress.com
More rain is coming to Sacramento. Here are 3 ways to prepare from the Dept. of Utilities
More rain is expected soon in Sacramento, and the City’s Department of Utilities is reminding people they can prepare in several ways. According to the National Weather Service, the Sacramento region is forecast to receive about an inch of rain from Saturday to Tuesday. “Unsettled weather will be returning...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area
A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival. The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.
Sacramento City Unified School District captures hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District along with BusPatrol announced on Monday that since the back-to-school season began this year they found nearly 500 drivers failed to stop for school buses. According to the district, with the use of five school buses that were equipped with cameras, they found that 483 […]
Firefighters save home from grass fire in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District stopped a grass fire that threatened several homes Sunday afternoon. According to fire officials, the 7-acre grass fire broke out around 1:58 p.m. Sunday near Giant Panda Drive and Selbome Court in South Sacramento. No homes burned and no...
Tow truck drivers aid stranded travelers along I-80 during snow storm
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Tow truck drivers have been working nonstop during the first winter storm of the season. One of them helped stranded travelers on Interstate 80. “It’s nice to have a job that you enjoy,” Mike Stager, tow truck driver with Araco Towing in Placer County, said.
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
Roof collapses in Carmichael commercial building fire
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A commercial building in Carmichael caught fire early Monday morning, Sacramento Metro Fire said. The fire department said crews were battling the fire at a club for recovering alcoholics on Gibbons Drive around 2:40 a.m. According to fire officials, the building sustained “major damage” and part of the roof collapsed. “They’re […]
Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
KSBW.com
'Heard a big bang': Northern California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are looking into if thebright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a Nevada County home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the...
KCRA.com
Here's how 'xeriscaping' your yard can help save water and money
So far, Northern California's water year is off to a promising start. Earlier this week, parts of the Sierra picked up 12" to 18" of snow while Valley rain helped to dampen the ground. More rain and snow are in the forecast over the next week, but on the heels...
Early morning fire damages alcoholism recovery facility in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL – An alcoholism recovery center was damaged in a fire early Monday morning. The scene was along Gibbons Drive, near Fair Oaks Boulevard. Metro Fire says crews responded to the scene around 2:40 a.m. and found flames shooting from the roof of the building. Firefighters say the building suffered a partial roof collapse in the incident. The extent of the fire is unclear, but Metro Fire says the building did sustain major damage.No one was inside the building at the time, firefighters say. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
KCRA.com
Is the winner of the historic Powerball jackpot in Sacramento? Customers at Lichine's think so
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeling lucky?. People who stopped by Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento on Monday to buy tickets for the historic Powerball jackpot are feeling so. After no one had the winning ticket after Saturday's drawing, the jackpot is now the largest in history. The currently estimated jackpot is $1.9 billion.
Major storm coinciding with Election Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first major storm of the season is coinciding with Election Day in California. While the situation is not an ideal one, officials said there are options to consider with early voting, mail-in voting and drop boxes. They said people should also have a plan in place to make sure the weather doesn't deter them from the polls.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Person Taken to Hospital in Two-Vehicle Crash in Sacramento
Accident on Gerber Road Involved Utility Pickup and Sedan. A two-vehicle crash on November 5 resulted in one person being transported to a hospital for further attention. The accident happened along Gerber Road between Palmer House Drive and Power Inn Road around 1:26 p.m. The report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the accident occurred between a Honda sedan and a utility pickup truck.
Fox40
Broderick Jerky Co.
What Broderick Jerky offers is flavors that are not found in your average grocery store. They sell thinly sliced Beef Jerky and recently added Brisket Jerky to their menu. The Hot Cheeto flavor is a customer favorite and its all word of mouth. There are a total of 7 flavors and each one has a following. They have a diverse blend of flavors and are always trying to improve our products. Follow them on their Instagram at @broderickjerkyco_
300-vehicle sideshow disrupted by Vallejo police
Police say there were about 300 vehicles involved in a sideshow on Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
ABC10
