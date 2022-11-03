ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin Christmas Lights on Pebble Creek Drive

Rocklin, Calif. – Each holiday season, residents located on Pebble Creek Drive in Rocklin bathe their homes with the magical sights and sounds of Christmas for the whole community to enjoy. Visitors trek from miles around to see this very fun and family-oriented Christmas light extravaganza that includes hundreds...
ROCKLIN, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area

A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival. The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Firefighters save home from grass fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District stopped a grass fire that threatened several homes Sunday afternoon. According to fire officials, the 7-acre grass fire broke out around 1:58 p.m. Sunday near Giant Panda Drive and Selbome Court in South Sacramento. No homes burned and no...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roof collapses in Carmichael commercial building fire

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A commercial building in Carmichael caught fire early Monday morning, Sacramento Metro Fire said. The fire department said crews were battling the fire at a club for recovering alcoholics on Gibbons Drive around 2:40 a.m. According to fire officials, the building sustained “major damage” and part of the roof collapsed. “They’re […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
FOX40

Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Early morning fire damages alcoholism recovery facility in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL – An alcoholism recovery center was damaged in a fire early Monday morning. The scene was along Gibbons Drive, near Fair Oaks Boulevard. Metro Fire says crews responded to the scene around 2:40 a.m. and found flames shooting from the roof of the building. Firefighters say the building suffered a partial roof collapse in the incident. The extent of the fire is unclear, but Metro Fire says the building did sustain major damage.No one was inside the building at the time, firefighters say. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 
CARMICHAEL, CA
ABC10

Major storm coinciding with Election Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first major storm of the season is coinciding with Election Day in California. While the situation is not an ideal one, officials said there are options to consider with early voting, mail-in voting and drop boxes. They said people should also have a plan in place to make sure the weather doesn't deter them from the polls.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Person Taken to Hospital in Two-Vehicle Crash in Sacramento

Accident on Gerber Road Involved Utility Pickup and Sedan. A two-vehicle crash on November 5 resulted in one person being transported to a hospital for further attention. The accident happened along Gerber Road between Palmer House Drive and Power Inn Road around 1:26 p.m. The report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the accident occurred between a Honda sedan and a utility pickup truck.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Broderick Jerky Co.

What Broderick Jerky offers is flavors that are not found in your average grocery store. They sell thinly sliced Beef Jerky and recently added Brisket Jerky to their menu. The Hot Cheeto flavor is a customer favorite and its all word of mouth. There are a total of 7 flavors and each one has a following. They have a diverse blend of flavors and are always trying to improve our products. Follow them on their Instagram at @broderickjerkyco_
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
