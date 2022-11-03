College basketball 2022-23: Despite loss of four starters, Gonzaga women in good hands with steady Truong sisters, Yvonne Ejim

Making his return to the starting lineup, Watson proved to be a handful for North Florida’s smaller frontcourt, scoring Gonzaga’s first basket of the season and finishing with 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting in the first half. The Gonzaga Prep product didn’t score in the second half but finished with four rebounds, four assists and five steals. It was Watson’s first start since a Feb. 4 game against Pacific during the 2020-21 season.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO