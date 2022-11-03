College basketball 2022-23: Despite loss of four starters, Gonzaga women in good hands with steady Truong sisters, Yvonne Ejim

Read full article on original website
Difference makers: Anton Watson, Malachi Smith deliver for Gonzaga during first-half scoring spree
Making his return to the starting lineup, Watson proved to be a handful for North Florida’s smaller frontcourt, scoring Gonzaga’s first basket of the season and finishing with 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting in the first half. The Gonzaga Prep product didn’t score in the second half but finished with four rebounds, four assists and five steals. It was Watson’s first start since a Feb. 4 game against Pacific during the 2020-21 season.
Key matchup: Wings help carry Gonzaga, North Florida offenses in season opener
North Florida and Gonzaga return a number of experienced players, presenting several quality options for the game’s key matchup. It could be how North Florida’s forward tandem of Jadyn Parker and Jonathan Aybar, who will likely take turns defending Drew Timme, deal with GU’s All-American. The guard...
Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson's talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson's photos will be...
School closures and delays for Tuesday, Nov. 8
SPOKANE, Wash. - With compact snow and ice of the roadways, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Tuesday. Central Valley SD | Snow Bus Routes for Some Routes. West Valley SD | 2 Hours Late | No AM Preschool, No AM Classes Dishman.
Multiple crashes close Bigelow Gulch in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple crashes have closed Bigelow Gulch Road in both directions. Right now, first responders are on scene. KHQ has a crew on the way. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect delays and use other routes. This is a breaking news story and will...
Winter Weather Advisory in place from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday
An icy morning commute is expected for folks across the region Monday, as freezing snow and rain showers move into the region. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place for Spokane County, including Downtown Spokane and Spokane Valley, from one a.m. to four p.m. Monday. According to the National Weather Service, two to five inches of snowfall is expected.
Crash between school bus and garbage truck leaves minor injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) is responding to a crash involving a garbage truck and school bus near Indiana and Laura. According to SVFD there are a few bumps and bruises but no one has significant injuries. All the kids were picked up by parents or taken to school.
Jackknifed semis cleared from I-90 eastbound near Fancher Road after hours of standstill traffic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - After multiple hours of standstill traffic, a Washington State Patrol official told NonStop Local KHQ that a semi crash on I-90 eastbound is now clear. Last Updated: Nov. 7 at 10:30 p.m. We're continuing to track a crash on eastbound I-90 tonight that's now going on...
“Not a memory that I’m going to cherish": Reardan home lost in generator fire
REARDAN, Wash. - Lauren Freebourn and her family lost their home in a fire early Saturday morning. “Not a memory that I’m going to cherish," she said. Lauren was home with her family during the windstorm that battered the region when the power shut off. She said her husband Chris set up their generator, but it kept giving them issues.
Spokane city councilmembers address gerrymandering concerns ahead of vote on redistricting map proposals
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is expected to officially approve a new council district map at their meeting on Monday evening. At their meeting on October 24, the council voted 4-2 in favor of a map drawn by District 3 Council Member Zack Zappone instead of a map unanimously recommended to the council by the city's redistricting board.
Man arrested for murder in Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. - The Newport Police Department and the Pend Oreille County Sherrif's office have confirmed a fatal shooting that happened on Nov. 6 around 12:26 p.m. in Newport. 29-year-old Nathan Fry shot and killed his girlfriend, 44-year-old Jennifer Lee. Fry was taken into custody and has been booked on...
Man accused of killing Arezu Kashify arrested in Europe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wahid Kashify, the man accused of killing his wife in 2019, was arrested in Europe on Oct. 29, after more than three years on the run. In May of 2019, Arezu Kashify was found dead in the false bottom of a freezer in the north Spokane apartment the couple shared with their two children. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) submitted an extradition warrant for Wahid in June of 2019.
Spokane City Council approves new redistricting map
The Spokane City Council approved a new redistricting map during Monday's meeting. The goal was to keep neighborhoods together while making sure each district had a piece of downtown Spokane.
Multivehicle collision blocks northbound lane on Wandermere bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A multivehicle collision blocking the right northbound lane on US-395 at the Wandermere bridge on Monday afternoon has cleared. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. Multiple vehicles are involved in a collision on the North Spokane Corridor has blocked the right northbound lane on the...
