‘Handmaid’s Tale‘ Season 5 Finale Screened on Election Eve: ’Sadly, We’re Still Relevant’
Hulu hosted a screening of the Season 5 finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Monday night. I asked the cast and creatives on the carpet if producers or the streamer intentionally planned the event to coincide with Election Day. “We’re weirdly aligned with what’s happening, aren’t we?” Yvonne Strahovski said. The series adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s bestselling novel immediately attracted comparisons to the U.S. political landscape when it premiered in 2017 during the first few weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency. “Sadly, we’re still relevant,” producer Warren Littlefield said. He pointed out that the reversal of Roe v. Wade struck a particular chord with viewers....
Watch these 9 movies and TV shows before they leave Netflix next week
The arrival of November brought dozens of new movies and Netflix series to stream, including titles like Enola Holmes 2, The Crown, and the first half of Manifest Season 4. But all those arrivals, of course, also coincide with the streamer culling its massive library on a regular basis, given that licensing agreements for Netflix’s third-party content are constantly expiring. The streamer can either keep all those series and movies, or let them roll off to a different platform as it sees fit.
Lance Bass pays tribute to 'little brother' Aaron Carter
NSYNC singer Lance Bass paid tribute to Aaron Carter after the pop star's death at the age of 34.
