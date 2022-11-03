Read full article on original website
DNA barcoding shows how cancer cells evade the immune system's defenses
Some cancer cells can deploy parallel mechanisms to evade the immune system's defenses as well as resist immunotherapy treatment, according to a new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. By suppressing the action of killer T-cells and hindering the ability of the immune system to flag tumor cells...
Two heart failure therapies prove to be nearly identical in reducing death
In a head-to-head comparison of two so-called 'water pills' that keep fluid from building up in patients with heart failure, the therapies proved nearly identical in reducing deaths, according to a large study led by Duke Health researchers. The study compared the diuretics torsemide and furosemide that were prescribed to...
Psilocybin could be a promising therapeutic strategy for people with treatment-resistant depression
Researchers at Trinity College Dublin have participated in the largest and most rigorous clinical trial to date of psilocybin (a psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms), pointing to the possibility that COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support could be a beneficial therapeutic strategy for people with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The study is...
Study reveals the extent of aggression towards caregivers in Parkinson's disease
Caregivers already dealing with the stress of looking after a loved one diagnosed with Parkinson's disease often have another concern to contend with -; aggressive behavior directed toward them from the Parkinson's patient. A new study led by Zachary Macchi, MD, assistant professor of neurology in the University of Colorado...
Novel biomarker for the prediction of age-linked disease
Researchers have discovered the vital role of a hormone, that develops in men during puberty, in providing an early prediction of whether they could develop certain diseases in later life. Scientists from the University of Nottingham have discovered that the novel insulin-like peptide hormone, called INSL3, is consistent over long...
Early use of ECMO devices to support adults with cardiogenic shock did not improve clinical outcomes
The immediate use of veno-arterial mechanical circulatory extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) devices to support adults with rapidly deteriorating or severe cardiogenic shock was feasible but did not improve clinical outcomes compared to people who received early conservative therapy, according to late-breaking clinical trial results presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Researchers unravel genetic changes in a region that controls the activity of the genome
Scientists have discovered the cause of a rare condition within a part of the genome that has been largely unexplored in medical genetics. A team at the University of Exeter has found genetic changes in a region that controls the activity of the genome, turning on or off genes, and in doing so they have found a key that could unlock other causes of rare conditions.
Study shows the added value of genetic information in measuring inherited disease risk
A new study from the University of Helsinki demonstrates the added value of genetic information in measuring inherited disease risk, alongside the widely used assessment of family history. Physicians widely use family history to assess an individual's risk of developing common diseases, such as coronary heart disease, diabetes, and cancers.In...
Administering steroids during heart surgery does not improve post-operative outcomes in infants
The largest clinical trial ever conducted in infants younger than age 1 undergoing heart surgery with cardiopulmonary bypass found that administering steroids during surgery did not improve post-operative outcomes compared to placebo, according to preliminary late-breaking research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Paxlovid antiviral therapy reduces risk of long COVID
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* server, researchers in Saint Louis, Missouri, examined whether nirmatrelvir treatment reduced the risk of long COVID, the disease encompassing the post-acute sequelae of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) [PASC]. Study: Nirmatrelvir and the Risk of Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19. Image...
UQ researchers discover a link between obstructive sleep apnea and dementia
Researchers at The University of Queensland have discovered a link between obstructive sleep apnea and an increased risk of developing dementia. Professor Elizabeth Coulson from UQ's Queensland Brain Institute and School of Biomedical Sciences and her team found a causal relationship between a lack of oxygen to the brain during sleep and Alzheimer's disease in mice.
Researchers identify gene expression correlated with response to chemotherapy in medulloblastomas
An international team led by the Department of Neurosurgery, Niigata University, has identified a new gene called Schlafen11 (SLFN11) whose expression is tightly correlated with response to chemotherapy in medulloblastomas, a highly malignant brain tumor affecting pediatric, adolescent, and young adult populations. The team led by Dr. Manabu Natsumeda, first...
Cancer drugs work better after vaccination with the Chinese Covid vaccine
Patients with nasopharyngeal cancer are often treated with drugs that activate their immune system against the tumor. Until now, it was feared that vaccination against Covid-19 could reduce the success of cancer treatment or cause severe side effects. A recent study by the Universities of Bonn and Shanxi in the People's Republic of China now gives the all-clear in this regard. According to the study, the cancer drugs actually worked better after vaccination with the Chinese vaccine SinoVac than in unvaccinated patients. The results are published as a "Letter to the editor" in the journal Annals of Oncology, but are already available online.
Bypass surgery linked to fewer amputations in people with severe peripheral artery disease
People with severe peripheral artery disease, or PAD, who received bypass surgery to improve blood flow to their legs and feet had 65 percent fewer repeat procedures and 27% fewer amputations than those who had minimally invasive procedures such as angioplasty and stenting, according to preliminary late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Mindfulness may offer a novel way to improve blood pressure control
A customized mindfulness program that taught participants to apply those skills to have healthy relationships with their diet, physical activity, alcohol use, medication adherence and stress, led to notably lower systolic (top number) blood pressure measures six months after participating in the mindfulness program, according to late-breaking science presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Beer hop compounds could serve as the basis for nutraceuticals to combat Alzheimer’s disease
Beer is one of the oldest and most popular beverages in the world, with some people loving and others hating the distinct, bitter taste of the hops used to flavor its many varieties. But an especially "hoppy" brew might have unique health benefits. Recent research published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience reports that chemicals extracted from hop flowers can, in lab dishes, inhibit the clumping of amyloid beta proteins, which is associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD).
National study sheds light on how to more effectively treat atrial fibrillation
A national study led by UBC researchers at the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation is shedding light on how to more effectively treat atrial fibrillation (AF) – a common heart rhythm problem associated with increased risk of stroke and heart failure. The study, published today in The New England Journal...
New analysis finds significant disparities in the treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia
The Family Heart Foundation, a leading research and advocacy organization, shared results from an analysis of its large U.S. Family Heart DatabaseTM showing significant disparities exist in the treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) among racial groups, and by income and education levels. A real-world data analysis of more than 300 million individuals showed appropriate lipid-lowering therapy is more often prescribed for people with FH who are White, male, and have higher income, or have advanced education, leaving many others undertreated. The findings are being presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions on Nov. 7 in Chicago in a poster titled, "Using Healthcare Claims Data and Machine Learning to Identify Health Disparities for Individuals with Diagnosed and Undiagnosed Familial Hypercholesterolemia."
SGLT-2 inhibitors reduce cardiovascular risk among patients with chronic kidney disease
SGLT-2 inhibitors, a type of diabetes medicine, decreased cardiovascular risk among adults with chronic kidney disease, according to late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Combining surrogate markers of kidney disease progression improves predictions of treatment effects on clinical endpoints
Change in urinary albumin:creatinine ratio (UACR) and glomerular filtration rate (GFR) slope are markers that are individually used as surrogates of chronic kidney disease progression in clinical trials. Investigators recently developed a strategy that combines information from the treatment effects on the two to improve the prediction of treatments' effects on patient outcomes. Their research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.
