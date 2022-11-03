Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
KHQ Right Now
Eminem says 2007 overdose that nearly killed him ‘kind of sucked’
Eminem says the 2007 overdose that nearly killed him “kind of sucked”. The rapper, 50, made the admission when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night (05.11.22), and asked his daughter Hailie Jade Mathers, 26, to block her ears while he talked about his addiction struggles and admitted he found drugs “f****** delicious”.
Lance Bass pays tribute to 'little brother' Aaron Carter
NSYNC singer Lance Bass paid tribute to Aaron Carter after the pop star's death at the age of 34.
KHQ Right Now
Gigi Hadid quits Twitter
Gigi Hadid is quitting Twitter because it has become a "cesspool of hate and bigotry". The 27-year-old supermodel announced on Instagram she has deactivated her account in the wake of Elon Musk buying the platform and making almost half of staff redundant, including the human rights team. She wrote: "I...
Watch these 9 movies and TV shows before they leave Netflix next week
The arrival of November brought dozens of new movies and Netflix series to stream, including titles like Enola Holmes 2, The Crown, and the first half of Manifest Season 4. But all those arrivals, of course, also coincide with the streamer culling its massive library on a regular basis, given that licensing agreements for Netflix’s third-party content are constantly expiring. The streamer can either keep all those series and movies, or let them roll off to a different platform as it sees fit.
