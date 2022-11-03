ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eminem says 2007 overdose that nearly killed him ‘kind of sucked’

Eminem says the 2007 overdose that nearly killed him “kind of sucked”. The rapper, 50, made the admission when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night (05.11.22), and asked his daughter Hailie Jade Mathers, 26, to block her ears while he talked about his addiction struggles and admitted he found drugs “f****** delicious”.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gigi Hadid quits Twitter

Gigi Hadid is quitting Twitter because it has become a "cesspool of hate and bigotry". The 27-year-old supermodel announced on Instagram she has deactivated her account in the wake of Elon Musk buying the platform and making almost half of staff redundant, including the human rights team. She wrote: "I...
BGR.com

Watch these 9 movies and TV shows before they leave Netflix next week

The arrival of November brought dozens of new movies and Netflix series to stream, including titles like Enola Holmes 2, The Crown, and the first half of Manifest Season 4. But all those arrivals, of course, also coincide with the streamer culling its massive library on a regular basis, given that licensing agreements for Netflix’s third-party content are constantly expiring. The streamer can either keep all those series and movies, or let them roll off to a different platform as it sees fit.

