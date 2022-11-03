On Saturday, September 10, four Winonans competed in the Grappling Industries Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament in Minneapolis, Minn. Brendan Scott competed at 145 Adult White Belt in Gi and No Gi, getting multiple submission victories. Tesla Mitchell competed at 155 Masters White Belt, winning all of her matches by submission with no points scored against her to take first place. Aaron Vazquez competed at 155 Adult White Belt, having eight matches and getting a rear naked choke victory. Finally, Matthew Larsen competed at 170 Adult White Belt in the Gi and Intermediate No Gi. Larsen won all of his matches in the Gi to take first place and took second place in his No Gi division. All athletes represented Flow Yoga and Martial Arts of Winona and Team Rodrigo Vaghi.

