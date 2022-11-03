Read full article on original website
Related
winonapost.com
Winona Outdoor Collaborative to join Give to the Max Day
The Winona Outdoor Collaborative (WOC) is proud to participate in the 14th annual Give to the Max Day on Thursday, November 17. Give to the Max is a statewide giving event that raises millions each year for more than 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond. The WOC’s mission is to...
winonapost.com
4-H’er honored by Kiwanis Sunrisers of Winona
Elliana Nelson was recognized as the Winona 4-H Youth Representative for the month of October. She is the daughter of Jeff and Melissa Nelson and a senior at Lewiston-Altura High School. Following graduation, Elliana plans to attend college for music education. Elliana is a member of the Lewiston Helping Hands and Hearts 4-H Club and has previously held leadership roles including vice president and secretary.
winonapost.com
Winona woman wins statewide award for weight loss
Emilie Hemmelman, of Winona, lost 93.5 pounds through the nonprofit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non-commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Hemmelman was crowned TOPS Minnesota Queen for her weight loss success, meaning she lost more weight than any other TOPS female member in the entire state and reached her goal weight.
winonapost.com
Winona Public Library events
The Winona Public Library will be closed on Friday, November 11, for Veteran's Day, and on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for Thanksgiving. During the closures, the drop box will be available 24/7 for all returns. If you would like to renew/reserve materials, please visit winona.lib.mn.us and click on the catalog. The library is open the Saturdays following the closures.
winonapost.com
MnDNR issues burning restrictions
On Nov. 2, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) restricted open burning due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions across much of Southeast Minnesota. The burning restrictions apply in numerous counties, including Fillmore, Houston, Olmstead, Wabasha, and Winona. The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of...
winonapost.com
COVID bivalent booster vaccine clinic Nov. 12
On Saturday, November 12, from 12-4 p.m., Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination booster clinic for anyone from age five years and older at the East Recreation Center (210 Zumbro Street) in Winona. This clinic is a great opportunity for anyone looking to get boosted before the upcoming holidays.
winonapost.com
MiEnergy members donate $6K to Rushford, Ridgeway causes
MiEnergy Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Trust Board met on September 22 and elected to donate $6,000 to the local organizations, including $1,000 to the Foundation for Rushford-Peterson Schools, in Rushford, to help with the cost of building custom bike racks for the Bluff Land Triathlon; $1,000 to the Ridgeway Fire and Rescue to help purchase emergency medical equipment; and $1,000 to the Rushford Area Historical Society to assist with re-roofing the Southern Minnesota Depot.
winonapost.com
Wabasha celebrates its hometown heroes: first responders
The city of Wabasha celebrated First Responders Day on October 30 by recognizing the heroic men and women who take immediate action when disaster strikes — their firefighters, police officers, and EMTs. Together they respond to hundreds of calls each year for requests for help here in Wabasha. Their...
winonapost.com
Winonans compete and win in jiu-jitsu tourney
On Saturday, September 10, four Winonans competed in the Grappling Industries Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament in Minneapolis, Minn. Brendan Scott competed at 145 Adult White Belt in Gi and No Gi, getting multiple submission victories. Tesla Mitchell competed at 155 Masters White Belt, winning all of her matches by submission with no points scored against her to take first place. Aaron Vazquez competed at 155 Adult White Belt, having eight matches and getting a rear naked choke victory. Finally, Matthew Larsen competed at 170 Adult White Belt in the Gi and Intermediate No Gi. Larsen won all of his matches in the Gi to take first place and took second place in his No Gi division. All athletes represented Flow Yoga and Martial Arts of Winona and Team Rodrigo Vaghi.
winonapost.com
Winhawks boys’ cross country claims 10th at state
The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) boys cross country team finished the season as the 10th best in the state in its class after a strong performance at the state championships in Northfield, Minn., last Saturday. A balanced team with talented runners throughout — including six under-18-minute times — lifted Winona to a top-10 finish in the state meet. WSHS senior Olivia Becker also earned a spot in the state meet and brought back 91st place in 20:51.6 minutes in the girls’ race.
Comments / 0