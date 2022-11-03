ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Various News: ROH Final Battle Pre-Sale Happening Now, Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Top 20 Roman Reigns Moments

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
411mania.com

Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown

– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com

WWE Smackdown & Audience Up From Previous Week’s FOX Sports 1 Episode

WWE Smackdown was back on FOX last week after a week on FOX Sports 1, and the ratings predictably went back up. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.138 million viewers, up 108.7% and 156.1% from the previous week’s 0.23 demo rating and 835,000 viewers.
411mania.com

Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship Reign Hits 800 Days

Roman Reigns has reached a new landmark as WWE Universal Champion, passing the 800 day mark. As Fightful points out, Reigns hit the 800 day mark on Tuesday of his Universal Title reign, which began at WWE Payback 2020 with a win over Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. Reigns unified...
411mania.com

WWE News: Sasha Banks Trains With Juventud Guerrera, WWE Planning Tryouts Next Month, WWE Had No Flight Issues After Crown Jewel

– Sasha Banks has still been training during her hiatus from WWE, and recently did so with former WCW and WWE wrestler Juventud Guerrera. Juventud wrote on Twitter: “A super star always keeps training! Admiracion y respeto @MercedesVarnado. A real professional woman, Always looking for the best ,never stop dreamming, never surrender. You deserve the best !”
411mania.com

New Match Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will go one-on-one with JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s show. The preview for the match reads:. Axiom is proving to be one of the most electric Superstars in NXT, but...
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles are on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship...
411mania.com

Matt Cardona on Moving Away From His Zack Ryder Character, a Potential Cinematic Match

– During a recent interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Matt Cardona discussed moving away from his Zack Ryder character and forging his new character after his WWE career and more. Below are some highlights:. Matt Cardona on moving away from the Zack Ryder persona: “The ‘woo, woo, woo,’...
411mania.com

First WarGames Match Set For WWE Survivor Series

We have some participants for the first WarGames match to take place at WWE Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, it was made official that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will be on one team against a team that includes Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. The...
411mania.com

Young Rock Season 3 Premiere Draws Lowest Viewership of Series

Young Rock moved to Fridays for its third season and as a result it had its lowest viewership ever. Spoiler TV reports that the third season premiere had 1.795 million viewers. The show also drew a 0.2 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy