Various News: ROH Final Battle Pre-Sale Happening Now, Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Top 20 Roman Reigns Moments

The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Wife takes up dancing 5 hours a day to avoid husband: "Keeps me calm"Amy ChristieDallas, TX
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP CandidatesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Supreme Court Denies Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger's Appeal in Murder CaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
411mania.com
Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown
– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
411mania.com
WWE News: Jey Uso Getting MRI On Monday, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon At Crown Jewel, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia
– It was noted during today’s WWE Crown Jewel broadcast that Jey Uso may have suffered a broken wrist and will have an MRI on Monday. It is possible that this is a storyline injury, as Uso’s arm was attacked by the Brawling Brutes during their match. The...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
WWE News: Campus Rush Continuing, Roman Reigns’ Title Wins, Bianca Belair Reacts to Crown Jewel Win
– WWE’s Campus Rush tour continues on Tuesday, November 8th at Boise State University before moving to The University of Arkansas the following day as the company seeks more NIL and WWE NXT candidates for recruitment. – WWE Playlist featured a compilation clip of Roman Reigns on their YouTube...
411mania.com
WWE Smackdown & Audience Up From Previous Week’s FOX Sports 1 Episode
WWE Smackdown was back on FOX last week after a week on FOX Sports 1, and the ratings predictably went back up. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.138 million viewers, up 108.7% and 156.1% from the previous week’s 0.23 demo rating and 835,000 viewers.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship Reign Hits 800 Days
Roman Reigns has reached a new landmark as WWE Universal Champion, passing the 800 day mark. As Fightful points out, Reigns hit the 800 day mark on Tuesday of his Universal Title reign, which began at WWE Payback 2020 with a win over Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. Reigns unified...
411mania.com
WWE News: Sasha Banks Trains With Juventud Guerrera, WWE Planning Tryouts Next Month, WWE Had No Flight Issues After Crown Jewel
– Sasha Banks has still been training during her hiatus from WWE, and recently did so with former WCW and WWE wrestler Juventud Guerrera. Juventud wrote on Twitter: “A super star always keeps training! Admiracion y respeto @MercedesVarnado. A real professional woman, Always looking for the best ,never stop dreamming, never surrender. You deserve the best !”
411mania.com
New Match Set For This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will go one-on-one with JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s show. The preview for the match reads:. Axiom is proving to be one of the most electric Superstars in NXT, but...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on 24/7 Title Being Tossed in the Trash, Nikki Cross Challenges Anyone to Stop Her, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title last night on WWE Raw and then promptly threw thew title in the trash. Former champion Dana Brooke was not happy with the development as she noted on Twitter. Dana Brooke wrote, Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate…...
411mania.com
Various News: Matchups Set for This Week’s NJPW Strong, Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Note on Next Week’s Episode of Young Rock
– NJPW has announced the matchups for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. Here’s the lineup. * Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs JR Kratos & Danny Limelight. – Here is the synopsis for next week’s episode of Young Rock airing on NBC on November 18:. “Hawaii,...
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles are on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship...
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Full Results 11.05.2022: #1 Contender’s Tag Team Fatal Four-Way Match & More
The first part of the NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on November 5, with matches having been taped on October 16 in Los Angeles, CA. You can see the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *Christopher Daniels defeated Rocky Romero. *#1...
411mania.com
AEW News: Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Set for Charity Event, Dynamite Preview, FITE TV Promo Clip
– AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo will be appearing at the Hearts of Reality event from December 8-10 in Florida to raise money for Give Kids the World Village. – A new preview clip was released for tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite:. – AEW released the following promo...
411mania.com
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Toni Storm, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta Set for Action
– AEW has a jam-packed lineup scheduled for tonight’s AEW Dark. 13 matches are scheduled for tonight’s card. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:. * Athena vs. Diamante. * Anna Jay...
411mania.com
AEW News: Young Bucks Set for Highspots Signing, Excalibur Joins Hey! (EW), House of Black Promo
– HighspotsAuctions.com has announced that former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are set for an online signing on December 1. Fans can purchase the items or send in their own to get signed. More details are available at the above link. The Bucks have not appeared on AEW...
411mania.com
Matt Cardona on Moving Away From His Zack Ryder Character, a Potential Cinematic Match
– During a recent interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Matt Cardona discussed moving away from his Zack Ryder character and forging his new character after his WWE career and more. Below are some highlights:. Matt Cardona on moving away from the Zack Ryder persona: “The ‘woo, woo, woo,’...
411mania.com
First WarGames Match Set For WWE Survivor Series
We have some participants for the first WarGames match to take place at WWE Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, it was made official that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will be on one team against a team that includes Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. The...
411mania.com
Young Rock Season 3 Premiere Draws Lowest Viewership of Series
Young Rock moved to Fridays for its third season and as a result it had its lowest viewership ever. Spoiler TV reports that the third season premiere had 1.795 million viewers. The show also drew a 0.2 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.
411mania.com
Various News: New Interview Recorded For Dark Side of the Ring, Adam Pearce Trolls Fans On Twitter, MLW Pays Tribute To Superfan Vladimir
– PWInsider reports that Hacksaw Jim Duggan recently recorded an interview for a fourth season of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring. This would confirm the show is returning, although it’s unknown when at this time. – MLW recently paid tribute to wrestling superfan Vladimir Abouzeide. Vladimir...
411mania.com
AEW News: Nyla Rose Sings Karaoke With TBS Title, Elevation Highlights, Keith Lee & Julia Hart Birthdays
– AEW star Nyla Rose shared a clip showing her celebrating and singing karaoke while wearing Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship belt, which she still holds possession of at the moment:. – AEW released the following clips from last night’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation:. – AEW stars Keith...
