Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) is set to star in Peacock’s Dr. Death for the anthology series’ second season. The Emmy Award-nominee will portray Paolo Macchiarini, the focus of Season 2 which is based on the third season of the Wondery podcast of the same name. Macchiarini is a visionary surgeon whose innovative organ transplants seduced the global medical community. When his fiancé, Benita Alexander, and a few suspicious colleagues launch investigations into his botched surgeries, cracks start to appear in Paolo’s charming persona. As Benita learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO