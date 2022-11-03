“Your brother is with the ancestors,” says Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) to her daughter Shuri (Letitia Wright), her voice slow and thick with grief, in the opening minutes of Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” There was no other way this movie could start: Chadwick Boseman, heart and soul of the 2018 megahit “Black Panther,” tragically died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 43, and Coogler and his team needed to not only mourn the loss of a colleague and friend, but to completely reshape a franchise. Instead of being its center, Boseman’s T’Challa is a spirit that lovingly haunts the film; his presence is constant, sometimes literally in softly glowing film clips from the original, sometimes figuratively, in the sadness visibly carried by the characters left behind.

