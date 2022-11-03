Read full article on original website
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ review: Sequel pays tribute to T’Challa while forging its own path
“Your brother is with the ancestors,” says Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) to her daughter Shuri (Letitia Wright), her voice slow and thick with grief, in the opening minutes of Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” There was no other way this movie could start: Chadwick Boseman, heart and soul of the 2018 megahit “Black Panther,” tragically died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 43, and Coogler and his team needed to not only mourn the loss of a colleague and friend, but to completely reshape a franchise. Instead of being its center, Boseman’s T’Challa is a spirit that lovingly haunts the film; his presence is constant, sometimes literally in softly glowing film clips from the original, sometimes figuratively, in the sadness visibly carried by the characters left behind.
Jeremy Strong was wanted to be Chris Evans' weedier body double
Jeremy Strong was wanted to be Chris Evans' weedier body double. Jeremy Strong was asked to be a body double for a young Captain America when he was trying to forge a career in Hollywood. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today...
Cillian Murphy and Danny Boyle fear they could never make ’28 Days Later’ now
Cillian Murphy and Danny Boyle fear they could never make ’28 Days Later’ now. The star and director of the 2002 zombie flick say the opening scenes in a deserted London would be impossible to obtain and only happened due to looser security pre-9/11. Cillian, 46, told NME:...
Selena Gomez remains keen to find love
Selena Gomez is prepared to risk heartbreak in pursuit of love. The 30-year-old star - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - remains determined to find love, despite her previous heartbreaks. During an appearance on Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose' podcast, Selena shared: "I feel...
‘Carry On’ actor Leslie Phillips dead aged 98
Leslie Phillips has died aged 98. The ‘Carry On’ actor, famed for his catchphrases “Ding Dong” and “I Say” in the films, passed away Monday (07.11.22) after a long illness. His wife Zara, 63, said: “I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has...
Roush Review: A New Cast Inherits ‘The Crown’ in the Queen’s Twilight Years
We now know how (and when) her story ends. This doesn’t render the telling any less compelling, as The Crown enters Queen Elizabeth II’s twilight years in its penultimate fifth season with sensitivity and empathy, humanizing these iconic figures during one of their most challenging times. It’s also one of the monarchy’s most publicized periods of turmoil, making the dramatist’s job particularly dicey.
Sylvester Stallone's marriage struggles to feature in new reality show
Sylvester Stallone's marriage struggles will feature in his new reality TV show. The 76-year-old movie star's home life will be captured in the upcoming series, and Sylvester has described the project as "the ultimate home movie". He explained: "This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids...
Disney+ Announces Cast for ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’ as Production Begins
As production begins in the U.K. on the upcoming Star Wars spinoff The Acolyte, Disney+ has officially announced the cast for the highly-anticipated sci-fi series, including Squid Game lead Lee Jung-jae and His Dark Materials star Dafne Keen. Keen and Jung-jae join the previously announced Amandla Stenberg (Dear Evan Hansen),...
Ryan Murphy Drops Big Hint About ‘Glee’ Reboot
After his recent success with the serial killer drama Dahmer – Monster and psychological thriller The Watcher, writer-producer Ryan Murphy seems to be looking for something more upbeat and cheerful for his next project. Could that be the return of Glee?. Speaking on the And That’s What You REALLY...
