ABC Signature Promotes Sydnee Rimes to Senior Vice President of Series

Sydnee Rimes has been promoted to senior vice president of series at ABC Signature .

Rimes was previously vice president of series at the studio. In her new role, she will oversee all current series and lead ABC Signature’s series department. She will report to Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature.

“Sydnee has incredibly strong relationships within the creative community and has been an integral part of our mission to create the best possible experience for our roster of writers,” said Davis. “She is tenacious, agile and imaginative, and will continue to drive seamless collaboration between our series and development teams in her new role.”

Rimes will now be responsible for managing new and ongoing projects in the drama, comedy, and limited series spaces for ABC Signature. Prior to joining ABC Signature, Rimes was director of development at Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

“I’d like to thank Dana Walden and Jonnie Davis for this incredible opportunity,” said Rimes. “Being a part of series that I love, both as a fan and as a creative partner, has truly been an experience unlike any other. The amazing writers, producers, talent and teams I’ve worked with during my tenure with ABC Signature are the best partners in the business, and I’m looking forward to collaborating on even more amazing stories in this new role.”

Times first joined ABC Signature in 2010. During her time at the studio, Rimes has worked on hit shows like the Kenya Barris comedy “Black-ish,” as well as the spinoffs “Grown-ish” and “Mixed-ish” at Freeform and ABC respectively. She has also been a part of shows like “Little Fires Everywhere” and “This Fool” at Hulu, “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” at Disney+, and the upcoming shows “Tiny Beautiful Things” and “National Treasure: The Edge of History” at Hulu and Disney+ respectively.