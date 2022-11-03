ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Signature Promotes Sydnee Rimes to Senior Vice President of Series

By Joe Otterson
Sydnee Rimes has been promoted to senior vice president of series at ABC Signature .

Rimes was previously vice president of series at the studio. In her new role, she will oversee all current series and lead ABC Signature’s series department. She will report to Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature.

“Sydnee has incredibly strong relationships within the creative community and has been an integral part of our mission to create the best possible experience for our roster of writers,” said Davis. “She is tenacious, agile and imaginative, and will continue to drive seamless collaboration between our series and development teams in her new role.”

Rimes will now be responsible for managing new and ongoing projects in the drama, comedy, and limited series spaces for ABC Signature. Prior to joining ABC Signature, Rimes was director of development at Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

“I’d like to thank Dana Walden and Jonnie Davis for this incredible opportunity,” said Rimes. “Being a part of series that I love, both as a fan and as a creative partner, has truly been an experience unlike any other. The amazing writers, producers, talent and teams I’ve worked with during my tenure with ABC Signature are the best partners in the business, and I’m looking forward to collaborating on even more amazing stories in this new role.”

Times first joined ABC Signature in 2010. During her time at the studio, Rimes has worked on hit shows like the Kenya Barris comedy “Black-ish,” as well as the spinoffs “Grown-ish” and “Mixed-ish” at Freeform and ABC respectively. She has also been a part of shows like “Little Fires Everywhere” and “This Fool” at Hulu, “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” at Disney+, and the upcoming shows “Tiny Beautiful Things” and “National Treasure: The Edge of History” at Hulu and Disney+ respectively.

‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Renewed Through 2025

“The Kelly Clarkson” show will now air through at least 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has sold two additional seasons of the daytime talk show hosted by the award-winning singer, songwriter, and inaugural “American Idol” winner to NBC Owned Television Stations. “Kelly Clarkson is one of the brightest stars of our time,” said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of Syndication Studios and E! News. “With more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ has been a home for stories that entertain, inspire important conversations and connect with loyal viewers across multiple...
Variety

José Eduardo Derbez Teams Up with Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic (EXCLUSIVE)

Unscripted production label Banijay Mexico & U.S. has signed up actor-comedian José Eduardo Derbez to co-develop and host a number of new unscripted series. The Banijay-owned studio, launched in September 2021, has already developed two new shows for Derbez to host: “Jinxed” and “Mexico Oscuro” with Derbez co-developing and co-producing the latter.   Derbez is best known for his turn in Amazon Prime Video comedy “Mi tio,” which scaled to the #1 slot for the streaming platform in Mexico. He has participated in Amazon’s unscripted family travel series, “De viaje con los Derbez,” led by his father, Eugenio Derbez. He has also starred...
