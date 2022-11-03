ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars Predictions: Best Visual Effects – Could the Effects of ‘Avatar’ Repeat or Will ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Practical Shots Be More Enticing?

By Clayton Davis
 5 days ago
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Nov. 3, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Visual Effects

“Good Night Oppy” (Amazon Studios)

CATEGORY COMMENTARY :

More to come…

See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Film Visual effects team Distributor
1 “Top Gun: Maverick” Ryan Tudhope (visual effects supervisor), Scott R. Fisher (special effects coordinator), Seth Hill (visual effects supervisor), Bryan Litson (visual effects supervisor) Paramount Pictures
After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.

2 Avatar: The Way of Water To be added 20th Century Studios
Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.
3 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” To be added Marvel Studios
The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.
4 “The Batman” Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands (visual effects supervisors), Dominic Tuohy (special effects supervisor) Warner Bros.
When a sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.

5 “Good Night Oppy” Ivan Busquets, Abishek Nair (visual effects supervisor), Marko Chulev, Steven Nichols (digital supervisors)
Amazon Studios
The film follows Opportunity, the Mars Exploration Rover affectionately dubbed Oppy by her creators and scientists at NASA. Oppy was originally expected to live for only 90 days but she ultimately explored Mars for nearly 15 years.
Next in Line
6 “Everything Everywhere All at Once” To be added A24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
7 “Jurassic World: Dominion” To be added Universal Pictures
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, Biosyn operatives attempt to track down Maisie Lockwood, while Dr Ellie Sattler investigates a genetically engineered swarm of giant insects.

8 “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” To be added Netflix
Doctor Strange teams up with a mysterious teenage girl from his dreams who can travel across multiverses, to battle multiple threats, including other-universe versions of himself, which threaten to wipe out millions across the multiverse. They seek help from Wanda the Scarlet Witch, Wong and others.
9 “RRR” To be added Variance Films
A fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s.
10 “Beast” To be added Universal Pictures
A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator.

Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” To be added Warner Bros.
12 “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Joseph Bauer, Glenn Melenhorst Sony Pictures
13 “Nope” To be added Universal Pictures
14 “Thor: Love and Thunder” To be added Marvel Studios
15 “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” To be added Netflix
16 “Black Adam” Warner Bros.
17 “Men” A24
18 “The Northman” Focus Features
19 “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing
20 “The Woman King” Sara Bennett, Andy Morley, David Sadler-Coppard, Cordell McQueen Sony Pictures
Also In Contention
21 “Elvis” Tom Wood, Julian Hutchens, Joshua Simmonds (visual effects supervisors), Adam Hammond (digital effects supervisor) Warner Bros.
22 “Nanny” Ari Rubenstein (sr. VFX supervisor), David Schnee (compositing supervisor), Josh Clos (CG artist), Chris Halstead (compositor) Amazon Studios
23 “Thirteen Lives” Jason Billington (visual effects supervisor), Brian Cox (special effects supervisor), Bruce Bright (special effects assistant supervisor) Amazon Studios/MGM
24 “Bullet Train” To be added Sony Pictures
25 “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” To be added Paramount Pictures
26 “Dog” Joe Pancake (special effects supervisor) MGM/United Artists Releasing
27 “Uncharted” To be added Sony Pictures
28 “Smile” To be added Universal Pictures
29 “Barbarian” To be added 20th Century Studios
30 “Bodies Bodies Bodies” To be added A24
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
“Matilda” To be added Netflix
“Nanny” Ari Rubenstein (sr. VFX supervisor), David Schnee (compositing supervisor), Josh Clos (CG artist), Chris Halstead (compositor) Amazon Studios
“Thirteen Lives” Jason Billington (visual effects supervisor), Brian Cox (special effects supervisor), Bruce Bright (special effects assistant supervisor) Amazon Studios/MGM
“Good Night Oppy” Ivan Busquets, Abishek Nair (visual effects supervisor), Marko Chulev, Steven Nichols (digital supervisors) Amazon Studios
“Breaking” Michael R. Currie (visual effects supervisor) Bleecker Street
“A Love Song” Alexey Platonov (visual effects supervisor) Bleecker Street
“Women Talking” Kevin Chandon (visual effects supervisor) MGM/United Artists Releasing
“Bones and All” Davide Luchetti (VFX executive producer), Fabio Cerrito (head of department), Virginia Cefaly (VFX producer) MGM/United Artists Releasing
“Till” Christian Wood (special effects supervisor) Orion/United Artists Releasing
“Dog” Joe Pancake (special effects supervisor) MGM/United Artists Releasing
“Top Gun: Maverick” Ryan Tudhope (visual effects supervisor), Scott R. Fisher (special effects coordinator), Seth Hill (visual effects supervisor), Bryan Litson (visual effects supervisor) Paramount Pictures
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Joseph Bauer, Glenn Melenhorst Sony Pictures
“The Woman King” Sara Bennett, Andy Morley, David Sadler-Coppard, Cordell McQueen Sony Pictures
“Elvis” Tom Wood, Julian Hutchens, Joshua Simmonds (visual effects supervisors), Adam Hammond (digital effects supervisor) Warner Bros.
“The Batman” Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands (visual effects supervisors), Dominic Tuohy (special effects supervisor) Warner Bros.
“Don’t Worry Darling” Dan Schrecker (visual effects supervisor), Mathieu Raynault, Sylvain Theroux (visual effects by), Jeremy D. Hays (special effects supervisor) Warner Bros.

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : "Dune" (Warner Bros.) - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

