Oscars Predictions: Visual Effects – There Are 2 Billion Reasons Why ‘Avatar 2′ Will Likely Win

LAST UPDATED : Feb. 9, 2023

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Visual Effects

TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Tom Cruise, 2020. © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : James Cameron’s “ Avatar: The Way of Water ” has led the box office for seven weeks in the U.K. and Ireland and has amassed over $2 billion globally. Does that make the movie too difficult to ignore for visual effects?

There’s still a possibility for “Top Gun: Maverick” to ride its massive popularity which could lead to a potential upset.

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Film Visual effects team Distributor 1 “Avatar: The Way of Water” Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett 20th Century Studios Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet. 2 “Top Gun: Maverick” Ryan Tudhope (visual effects supervisor), Scott R. Fisher (special effects coordinator), Seth Hill (visual effects supervisor), Bryan Litson (visual effects supervisor) Paramount Pictures After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it. 3 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick Marvel Studios The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa. 4 “All Quiet on the Western Front” Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar Netflix A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I. 5 “The Batman” Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy Warner Bros. When a sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

2022 category winner : "Dune" (Warner Bros.) - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

