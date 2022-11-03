Read full article on original website
Emily Blunt not interested in 'strong female lead' roles
Emily Blunt gets "bored" when she's pitched roles described as a "strong female lead". The 39-year-old actress was attracted to the role of Lady Cornelia Locke in new Western TV series 'The English' because the character had more to do than just be seen as "incredibly stoic" and "acting tough".
Ellie Goulding opens Raya account to look for friends
Ellie Goulding has opened a Raya account to look for friends. The 35-year-old pop star has joined the celebrity dating app - despite being married to Caspar Jopling - but is said to be searching for some new pals.
Watch these 9 movies and TV shows before they leave Netflix next week
The arrival of November brought dozens of new movies and Netflix series to stream, including titles like Enola Holmes 2, The Crown, and the first half of Manifest Season 4. But all those arrivals, of course, also coincide with the streamer culling its massive library on a regular basis, given that licensing agreements for Netflix’s third-party content are constantly expiring. The streamer can either keep all those series and movies, or let them roll off to a different platform as it sees fit.
Heidi Klum feared suffocation in her worm costume
Heidi Klum feared that she was going to suffocate in her worm costume. The 49-year-old model wore the extraordinary outfit at her annual Halloween party and revealed that she asked her husband Tom Kaulitz to make sure she was in a certain position at all times.
Princess Diana loved Duran Duran hit The Wild Boys
Princess Diana loved listening to the song 'The Wild Boys' by Duran Duran. The late royal was a big fan of the popular 1980s band - made up of Simon Le Bon, Roger Taylor, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor - and they have revealed how Diana used to play the 1984 track in the car with her young sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
