Yakima Herald Republic
Cillian Murphy and Danny Boyle fear they could never make ’28 Days Later’ now
Cillian Murphy and Danny Boyle fear they could never make ’28 Days Later’ now. The star and director of the 2002 zombie flick say the opening scenes in a deserted London would be impossible to obtain and only happened due to looser security pre-9/11. Cillian, 46, told NME:...
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
Jeremy Strong was wanted to be Chris Evans' weedier body double
Jeremy Strong was wanted to be Chris Evans' weedier body double. Jeremy Strong was asked to be a body double for a young Captain America when he was trying to forge a career in Hollywood. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today...
King Charles III Deeply 'Regrets' Having Prince William & Harry Walk Behind Diana's Casket, 'It Haunts Him Because It Haunts Them': Royal Biographer
King Charles III is still haunted by his decision to have his then-young sons walk behind their late mom Princess Diana's casket during her 1997 funeral after learning how much it impacted them. "I think it haunts [Charles] because it haunts them, and they’ve spoken about it," Christopher Anderson told...
Men Are Admitting Things They Didn't Know Until They Lived With A Woman, And It's Insightful And...A Lot
FYI, they can be bigger slobs than men!!!!
‘Carry On’ actor Leslie Phillips dead aged 98
Leslie Phillips has died aged 98. The ‘Carry On’ actor, famed for his catchphrases “Ding Dong” and “I Say” in the films, passed away Monday (07.11.22) after a long illness. His wife Zara, 63, said: “I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ review: Sequel pays tribute to T’Challa while forging its own path
“Your brother is with the ancestors,” says Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) to her daughter Shuri (Letitia Wright), her voice slow and thick with grief, in the opening minutes of Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” There was no other way this movie could start: Chadwick Boseman, heart and soul of the 2018 megahit “Black Panther,” tragically died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 43, and Coogler and his team needed to not only mourn the loss of a colleague and friend, but to completely reshape a franchise. Instead of being its center, Boseman’s T’Challa is a spirit that lovingly haunts the film; his presence is constant, sometimes literally in softly glowing film clips from the original, sometimes figuratively, in the sadness visibly carried by the characters left behind.
Selena Gomez remains keen to find love
Selena Gomez is prepared to risk heartbreak in pursuit of love. The 30-year-old star - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - remains determined to find love, despite her previous heartbreaks. During an appearance on Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose' podcast, Selena shared: "I feel...
