WJHG-TV
Bay County Council on Aging rings in cheer early with Fall Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Council on Aging held its yearly Fall Festival on Frankford Avenue on Saturday. “For one thing, it brings the people together,” said Lorine Jenkins, an attendee. “It’s good for the community, and it benefits the community.”. It’s meant to...
Chipley Bugle
First Baptist Fall Festival 2022
On Sunday, November 6, 2022, The First Baptist of Chipley, Florida held their fall festival. The kids were there in their costumes and with a smile on his or her face. The festival help, all there to welcome them and happy to see them.
WJHG-TV
21st Annual Project 25 Car Show
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For 42 years, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has helped make sure kids in the community get all their Christmas wishes through Project 25. For more than 20 years Project 25 has partnered with the American Muscle Car Club to raise money to...
WJHG-TV
Panama city Rescue Mission back to feeding hungry people
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local non-profit is making sure those in need get a hot meal and it’s the first time in years volunteers have been serving since hurricane Michael halted the program. It’s the first night in four years the Panama City rescue mission is opening...
Local agency hosts annual fundraising event for senior community
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Council on Aging had a full day of activities at their annual Fall Festival. The agency is funded through state, federal, and local grants but requires a 10% local match. The Fall Festival is the one fundraiser a year hosted to match dollars for those grants. It […]
59th Annual Seafood Festival in Apalachicola was a success
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands gathered in downtown Apalachicola Friday and Saturday for Franklin County’s biggest event of the year. Returning for its 59th year, the Apalachicola Seafood Festival activities began on Friday and lasted through Saturday night. Saturday morning began with a parade down U.S. 98. For Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith, the parade […]
Law enforcement working to connect with the community
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement is trying to build trust with kids in the area. As part of this initiative, families will be welcome to attend a free Cops N’ Kids event on Saturday. Firefighters and law enforcement officers from all around Bay County including Panama City and Panama City Beach […]
mypcblife.com
Around the Beach November 2022
Pier Park is excited to announce that Santa will be arriving – by hot pink jeep – on Wednesday, November 30 at 4 p.m. Dressed in beach attire, he will cruise through the mall sharing smiles and goodies with shoppers before settling into his newly-updated Pier Park home. This year, Santa’s home will feature décor from the Southern Living Store. The jolly one will be available for photos daily from December 1 until Christmas Eve. Schedule your Santa Photo Experience with him on the Pier Park website. Reservations are encouraged. Set hours vary and can be found on the Pier Park website.
mypcblife.com
Ways to Show your Thanks this Season
It’s that time of year again: while friends and family farther north shiver their way into winter, you wake up to another beautiful 80 degree day at the beach. You’re lying there, thanking your lucky stars you live in such an amazing spot and staring absentmindedly at a cloudless blue sky when suddenly you realize: Thanksgiving is three weeks away! Once you’ve come to terms with the start of another holiday season and between the hustle of turkey prep, travel planning, and cranberry crushing, why not leave some time to properly show your gratitude by giving back? Our community might be small, but it’s also mighty, and it’s all due to people like you. Your willingness to step up and contribute makes our beach-side city the special place that it is. With the spirit of giving back in mind, together with the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce we’ve compiled a short list of local organizations working double-time during the holiday season (and many of them year-round) to make sure everyone has food on the table, clothes on their back, toys under the tree, and the volunteers they need to do all the rest. Studies show that giving is good for your mental health so consider some of the following options this holiday season if you’re looking for a way to show your community (and yourself) some love.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Panama City, FL
Panama City is located within the county seat of Bay County, Florida. This city is the port of entry on St. Andrew Bay. It got its name from developer George W. West after Panama City in Panama in 1909. As of the 2010 census, this city's population was 35,392. Panama...
GCSC staff hosted ‘Bizarre Bazaar’ to help their students get necessities
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Gulf Coast State College faculty donated their home goods items in an effort to raise money for the student pantry. The pantry supplies students in need of resources like food and toiletries while they attend college. Gulf Coast State College’s goal was to raise $20,000 for the program. Community Engagement Executive […]
WJHG-TV
Volunteers offer assistance during Ironman Florida race
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteers flooded Panama City Beach Saturday to lend a helping hand during the 24th Annual Ironman Florida race. The first thought that comes to the mind of many when discussing the triathlon is the amazing competitors, but without the people behind the scenes, the event would not flow as smoothly.
mypcblife.com
Twice She Died, Only to be Saved by An ‘Angel’
Twice, mere hours apart, the dark eyes of Death stared in the face of Carol O’Driscoll. And twice, those eyes blinked first. But what really made her breathless was meeting Jesus, who had a question for her. •••. That Thursday in August had been typically busy for O’Driscoll,...
WJHG-TV
PanCare providing free medical and dental care for veterans
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Stand up for Veterans 2022 is an initiative that provides veterans with medical and dental services at no cost. PanCare health in Panama City spent Friday giving dental care to local veterans in need. Michelle Moffa is a dentist at PanCare, who is also a veteran.
mypanhandle.com
Bay County infrastructure puts pedestrians and cyclists at risk
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement worked a rash of traffic crashes this weekend in Bay County involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Part of this problem may be due to it becoming darker, earlier, but the main issue lies in the “unwalkable” nature of many areas.
Milton man wins $1 million from scratch-off purchased in Panama City
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, The Florida Lottery announced a Milton man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. Marcus Carson, 36, purchased his winning ticket from a Quick Stop, located at 4131 Cherry Street in Panama City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. […]
getthecoast.com
DOMO Izakaya opens this week in Destin, featuring upscale sushi & ramen cuisine
A new sushi & ramen restaurant is opening on Tuesday in the old Popeye’s location in Destin, Florida. DOMO Izakaya is the newest venture from the owners of the popular Domo Cafe and Think Poke restaurants in Fort Walton Beach. “Izakaya is a type of Japanese-style pub,” explained Stacy...
Community mourning the loss of a local leader
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
School union negotiations remain at a standstill
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Contract negotiations between the Association of Bay County Educators and Bay District Schools are almost entirely stalled. Teachers said the district recently gave them a take-it-or-leave-it ultimatum and the teachers union is not ready to throw in the towel. Subjects like, salaries for experienced teachers have become the main subject. […]
franklincounty.news
Trea Landon to fill in for Chris Cagle as Seafood Festival headliner
Trea Landon will replace Chris Cagle as the headliner of the 59th Annual Florida Seafood Festival after Cagle cancelled his performance earlier today, festival organizers confirmed. According to a release from Cagle, his appearance at the Seafood Festival, along with his other upcoming performances, was cancelled "for medical reasons." John...
