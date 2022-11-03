Read full article on original website
NECN
Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized
A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
You Can Actually Drive Behind The Airport Mall Now Without Murdering Your Car
It's possible I'm pretty late to this party. For years, when I lived off of Broadway in Bangor, the Union Street Hannaford was my go-to spot. And I would also often frequent Ocean State Job Lots and Marshall's. If my wife and I were just in Marshall's looking for whatever, we'd usually make the mistake of heading around the back of the building.
wabi.tv
foxbangor.com
Structure fire at Howland corner store
HOWLAND — Crews responded to a structure fire at a corner store in Howland Wednesday night. According to the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center, the fire was called in around 9 p.m. at 3 water street in Howland. Several area departments responded to help put the fire out. Crews...
wabi.tv
A man is hospitalized after a crash in Lincoln Wednesday night
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in his home town. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Lee Road and a Maine State Trooper was the first to discover the crash. Lincoln police say the driver, Steven Wentz left the...
mdislander.com
Car crashes into Circle K
BAR HARBOR — At approximately 9 p.m. last Thursday, a car crashed into the front of the Circle K convenience store in town. Police said Amanda Fulk, 49, of North Carolina, struck the right side of the store after suddenly accelerating while turning around in the parking lot. The car plowed through three windows and entered the store several feet, leaving a gaping hole in the front of the building.
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
Levant House Fire Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Others Sent to the Hospital
A house fire in Levant Sunday night has left one person dead and sent two to the hospital. Fire crews from several departments responded to a fire on Avenue Road early Monday morning. Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout says when crews arrived at the scene, they found a large building that was fully involved and a portion of the building that had collapsed. A trailer nearby was also showing signs of smoke. Crews were able to find 3 of the residents, who were then taken to local hospitals with varying injuries. A search of the home also revealed one resident who had perished in the fire. The name of the deceased has not yet been released. Several dogs also died in the fire, but they were able to rescue several dogs and a cat. Strout said, in a post on the Levant Fire & Rescue Facebook page, that he's grateful to the firefighters and ambulance crews who dealt with this tragic fire.
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV
As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
WGME
Police issue warning about group of 'out of control' juveniles in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are concerned about a group of “out of control” juveniles in Rockland who have been involved in assaults, thefts, public intoxication, and more. Over the past three months, Rockland Police say they have responded to more than 95 calls for issues involving...
Surge in Juvenile Crime Becoming Costly for Rockland Police, Taxpayers
It's something many of us have heard of being a problem, but maybe consider it an issue of "it's not happening here." Well, it is happening here, and it's costing citizens thousands of dollars each time these situations come up. The issue is kids causing problems in the hopes that...
WGME
Maine man sentenced after being found with more than 3 pounds of fentanyl
BANGOR (WGME) – A Maine man was sentenced on Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison after being found with over 3 pounds of fentanyl. A judge sentenced 40-year-old Kristopher Churchill of Bangor to 2 1/2 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Churchill pleaded guilty to...
1 Child Died, 1 is Critically Injured after a Madison Crash
A pickup truck carrying a family of five crashed in Madison, killing one child, and leaving the others with various injuries. For a family of five, a trip to visit friends in Hartland turned tragic when their pickup crashed on Thursday night. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says a Ford F-150 driven by 30-year-old Robert Simonds was driving shortly after 11:00 Thursday night on the White School House Road in Madison. For some reason, the pickup veered off the road, about a half-mile from the intersection with Russell Road, and struck a large tree. The child's mother, 28-year-old Ashley Corson and Simonds both sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Police Have a Suspect in Threat That Locked Down MDI High School
Classes have been canceled for Wednesday at MDI High School after a serious threat on Tuesday prompted the facility to be placed on lockdown. Will There Be Any After-School Activities Wednesday?. While there will be no classes, officials say after-school activities and practices will be held, as usual. There will...
Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 times
Imagine living alone in a forest for almost 27 years and surviving in harsh winters. Only two individuals had heard him speak. One in 1990 and another in 2013. He made his home among the trees. 27 years spent alone. To survive, he broke into nearby homes before being caught on April 4, 2013. The North Pond Hermit, Christopher Knight, would ultimately spend seven months in prison for breaking into over 1000 homes.
Bangor to close homeless encampments in next two months
BANGOR, Maine — An ongoing conversation in many Maine communities is how to reduce the number of people without a place to call home. In an effort to connect those who are unsheltered to services and housing, Bangor is looking to close the majority of its homeless encampments by the end of the year.
foxbangor.com
High speed chase lasting 58 miles ends in arrest
MEDWAY– A traffic stop in Medway ended with a high speed chase and two people facing charges. According to the East Millinocket Police Department, shortly after four Wednesday morning, officers were conducting a traffic stop when the car sped off. Police say the car reached speeds of up to...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6
This weekend is going to be beautiful weather-wise so you will probably want to get out of the house. The good news for you is that you can get out and check out one of these events going on this weekend. With the holiday season quickly approaching, there is no shortage of craft fairs this weekend. If there is something going on that I didn't mention, feel free to mention it in the comments section, so others can check it out. Don't forget to turn your clocks back and check the batteries in your smoke detectors this weekend for daylight savings time.
Man Facing 30 Years & 2 Million Dollar Fine for Drug Charges in Waterville, Maine
Guilty Plea for Possessing Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute. A 31-year-old Waterville man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Facing 30 Years in Prison and 2 Million Dollar Fine. Patrick Hanson faces up to 30 years in prison with up to 2 million dollars in fines....
