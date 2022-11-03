A house fire in Levant Sunday night has left one person dead and sent two to the hospital. Fire crews from several departments responded to a fire on Avenue Road early Monday morning. Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout says when crews arrived at the scene, they found a large building that was fully involved and a portion of the building that had collapsed. A trailer nearby was also showing signs of smoke. Crews were able to find 3 of the residents, who were then taken to local hospitals with varying injuries. A search of the home also revealed one resident who had perished in the fire. The name of the deceased has not yet been released. Several dogs also died in the fire, but they were able to rescue several dogs and a cat. Strout said, in a post on the Levant Fire & Rescue Facebook page, that he's grateful to the firefighters and ambulance crews who dealt with this tragic fire.

LEVANT, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO