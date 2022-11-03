College basketball 2022-23: After rare struggles a year ago, Idaho looks to bounce back with better depth

Read full article on original website
Washington State loses standout left tackle Jarrett Kingston to season-ending injury
PULLMAN – Jarrett Kingston, the starting left tackle for Washington State’s football team and unquestionably the most consistent player on the Cougars’ offensive line, will miss the remainder of the season due to a lower-body injury sustained in the first half of WSU’s blowout win over Stanford on Saturday.
In crucial matchup, Washington State Cougars 'ace test,' blasting Stanford 52-14
STANFORD, Calif. – In desperate need of a pick-me-up, Washington State bounced back in convincing fashion. The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak, securing a major boost of momentum at a critical stage of their season. For WSU, Saturday’s game against Stanford felt like a must-win. For the sake...
