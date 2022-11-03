Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Related
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Week: Nov 7 – 13
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, November 7 through Sunday, November 13. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar. Entertainment. The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10...
whatsupnewp.com
Island Moving Co. announces details for 21st Annual ‘A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff’
Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced details of its 21st annual production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff. Due to the unique nature of the experience, production capacity is limited to 100 guests per performance. IMC’s production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff has historically sold out. There are 15 performances that run from November 23, 25-27, and 29 through December 2. Information and tickets are available at www.islandmovigco.org. Tickets are now on sale now!
whatsupnewp.com
2022 Election Results: Establishment of a Newport/Middletown Regional School District
Voters in Middletown and Newport will decide during the General Election on whether to approve or reject a Regional School District. Both questions in Middletown and the question in Newport must pass for a Regional School District to move forward. Results will begin to display after the polls close on...
whatsupnewp.com
2022 Election Results: Portsmouth Town Council and School Committee
Results will begin to display after the polls close on November 08, 2022 at 8:00 PM. Updates will occur every 5-10 minutes as new data becomes available. REP Keith E. Hamilton (REP) DEM Daniela T. Abbott (DEM) REP David M. Gleason (REP) DEM J. Mark Ryan (DEM) REP David G....
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island Black Business Association announces new headquarters, it will serve as an equity business hub
Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse joined Lisa Ranglin, Founder, President & CEO of the Rhode Island Black Business Association (RIBBA), along with Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and Neil Steinberg, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation to announce the acquisition of 220 Smith Street to serve as RIBBA’s new headquarters and a co-work space for budding entrepreneurs in the city that are looking to scale up.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Raymond E. Gomes
Raymond E. Gomes, 85, of Newport, RI, passed away at home on November 5, 2022, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Elizabeth A. (Caron) Gomes for 42 years. Raymond was born in Portsmouth, RI, to the late John and Loretta (Chase) Gomes. Raymond is survived...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Charles H. McLeish
Mr. Charles H. McLeish, Jr., age 97, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away on November 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Charles was born in Newport, RI to Charles and Ethel (Cronin) McLeish. Charles married Mary Jane Bowe on 6 June in 1953. He served in the Navy during both...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Then and Now’ exhibit from RI-based music photographers Rick Farrell and Richard McCaffrey opening Nov. 12
A pair of local concert photographers are holding a unique exhibition beginning November 17 at Dryden Galleries in North Providence. Richard McCaffrey, a career photographer who has published in Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Creem magazine since the 1970s will be joined by Rick Farrell, well-known to WUN readers for his exceptional concert photography in recent years. The show, titled “Then and Now,” will feature the two photographer’s pictures side by side, in many cases, taken decades apart.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Byron J. Hall
Byron J Hall, age 94, of Portsmouth, RI, passed peacefully on October 19th, 2022, at his home with family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Nancy (Bissell) Hall, and his four children: Gail, Byron “Skip” and wife Leslie; Mark, and Laurie Berry and husband Mark. He was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as “Gummy”. Byron was born in Providence and raised in Clayville, RI, and later raised his family in Reading, MA until his retirement, when he and Nancy relocated to their beloved Portsmouth, RI.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Sparkling Lights at The Breakers’ opens on November 19, and promises to be bigger and brighter than ever
Returning for its third year, “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” will be bigger and brighter than ever when it opens on November 19, according to The Preservation Society of Newport County. For the first time, the Preservation Society says that visitors to “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” can...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: George T. Marshall
Newport, RI – George Thomas Marshall, passed away on Tuesday November 1, 2022, at home with his loving husband Larry, by his side. Born in Bainbridge, Maryland, on January 26, 1954, George Thomas Marshall was the son of the late Lieutenant Commander Joseph Marshall and the late Viola Mildred Beck Marshall. He resided with his husband, Lawrence Joseph Andrade in Newport, RI.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Maria Columba Aylward
Maria Columba (Abbatomarco) Aylward of Portsmouth, 77, passed away on November 3rd, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence surrounded by her loving family. Maria was born in Providence on November 19, 1944 to Philip and Filomena (Impagliazzo) Abbatomarco. Maria was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Maria was a...
whatsupnewp.com
Opinion – Rep. Morales: Jeremy Peña has made Providence proud
STATE HOUSE – On behalf of himself and thousands of proud Providence neighbors, Rep. David Morales extends congratulations to Houston Astros shortstop and Providence native Jeremy Peña for being named the Most Valuable Player of the winning World Series team and being the first rookie in Major League Baseball history to earn a Gold Glove award at shortstop.
Comments / 0